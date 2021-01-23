Even though they're a shoe you wear every day, slippers are often an afterthought. But with more time spent at home these days, it’s worth springing for a good pair. Unsurprisingly, UGG — a brand famous for its comfortable boots — has also garnered a cult following for long-wearing house shoes that are both durable and luxurious. And the best UGG slippers are almost as iconic as the brand's instantly identifiable Short II boot. From classic moccasins to fluffy slides (you know, the ones celebrities can't keep off their feet), you'll find a range of slipper styles below to suit any mood.

Most of the slippers below come with the UGGpure wool lining. The luxe, ultra-plush wool is woven into a synthetic backing. Their thicknesses, noted in millimeters, indicate different levels of plushness. Ten millimeters, is just over one-third of an inch deep, while 17 millimeters is well over half an inch of coziness to sink into (think: utterly cloudlike!).

You’ll find good old-fashioned rubber outsoles on certain pairs but UGG also engineered their signature Treadlite sole to combine the features of rubber and EVA foam, yielding a material that is lightweight and durable, with excellent shock absorption and traction. Treadlite can be found on the brand's iconic boots, so if the slipper you're eyeing shares the same outsole, you know it's going to be outdoor-ready, too.

With all that in mind, these six UGG slippers are worth the investment and absolutely live up to the hype.

1. An Iconic Slingback Slipper With Thousands Of Reviews

Arguably the most popular UGG slipper right now (there are some 16,000 reviews on Amazon alone), the Fluff Yeah slide is comfortably extra. The firm slipper is fully covered in cozy 10-millimeter sheepskin, with a wide elastic slingback to keep you from walking out of your shoes. With that sturdy rubber sole under a low platform wedge, they're so solidly built that some reviewers reported wearing them to run errands as much as they did around the house. "Never write reviews but thought it would be rude not to with these," one shopper enthused. "They’re the comfiest uggs I’ve ever owned and are perfect for the summer months with the open toe. [...] Yes they are pricey but would 100% recommend." Several others echoed that the investment was well worth it for how much wear they got. Go even bolder with the UGG Disco slipper's chunky platform or opt for the Koolaburra by UGG slide slipper if you're on a budget or your favorite color is out of stock.

Available colors: 40

Available sizes: 5 – 12

2. The Intrepid Scandinavian-Chic Clog

Another cult favorite, the UGG Tasman slipper was built to be worn indoors and out. This suede clog shares the same Treadlite sole as their Classic II boot and looks right at home whether paired with sweats or jeans, owing to a low-profile design and craftsy braided band. And the inside is pure luxury: lined in dense 17-millimeter sheepskin with a matching 17-millimeter UGGpure insole. "This is my first UGG purchase and I have not regretted it one bit! These are the most awesome slippers I have ever worn," a reviewer gushed. "Very [well] made shoe. It is true that they are a bit snug getting your heel in, but it does loosen up a bit after a few times. I hate having to take them off because they are so comfortable." With 7,500 reviews on Amazon, they're a fan favorite that goes the distance.

Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 5 – 12

3. The Classic Moccasin Slipper

Another indoor/outdoor slipper, this time in a slightly more elevated style: the UGG Ansley slipper is treated to be water-resistant with a sturdy molded rubber sole. The moccasin-style suede upper has subtle driver influence with a heel cap and extended rubber sole to protect against wear — and they easily pass as a real shoe. Its interior features a 17-millimeter UGGpure wool lining and matching sheepskin insole that was all but made for relaxing with your feet up in front of a fire. "These are perfect. The natural materials keep my feet warm and dry, not sweaty or stinky," as one fan noted. "I love that they have a rubber sole so I can let the dogs in and out without having to change my shoes. If you love slippers, you need these." It's also fairly telling that numerous reviewers confessed to owning these slippers in multiples — the sign of an instant classic well worth the cost per wear. If you’re after a true moccasin slipper with laces, also consider the UGG Dakota slipper.

Available colors: 10

Available sizes: 5 – 12

4. These Chic Slides That Let Your Feet Breathe

Taking cues from theslide sandals making the rounds on social media, UGG's Cozette slipper is a warm and cozy version of what you might pack for vacation. Slipping them on feels like a getaway in itself with their soft, dense 10-millimeter sheepskin upper and lining set on top of a thick cushy base. They feature the same Treadlite sole as the Tasman slipper above, with a good chunky tread, so they can handle a trip outside if needed. "Fluffily encased in pure softness," one reviewer described. "Very comfy. I was afraid the slide style would slide right off my foot but it stays on my feet nicely. The sole is really thick and totally slip resistant. I have a gravel driveway and can walk across the driveway without feeling a thing." If you love the idea of serious plush, consider the UGG Fluffita platform slide slipper with curly lambswool.

Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 5 – 12

5. The Instantly Identifiable Clog That's Pure Luxury

The Coquette slipper might be the most iconic house shoe UGG has produced; it pulls out all the stops for quality and comfort. The luxury slip-on is made from twin-face sheepskin suede with a thick Treadlite sole (just like their boots) plus an extra thick 17-millimeter sheepskin lining and insole worth sinking into. "These Uggs are classic comfort in my opinion," one repeat buyer declared. "They’re sturdy, warm, soft, and have a thick outer sole so they can be worn outside. The sole wears down very very slowly so they’ll hold up for quite some time. I wear mine daily and so far after four or so months, the inside hasn’t worn down at all...My hope is that they last for many years like my other ones did." However, this bestselling style is quick to, well, sell out. If the size or color is out of stock and you're in need of slippers, like yesterday, the Dearfoams Sydney Shearling Scuff Slippers are a great alternative.

Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 5 – 12

6. A Wildly Cozy Slipper Bootie For Your Coziest Days

When you need a healthy dose of self-care, the Amary slipper boot is what you want on your feet. The faux fur booties are filled with a 10-millimeter UGGpure sheepskin lining for a lightweight slipper that's meant to be worn indoors. A genuine suede sole and heel cup provide strong yet supple grip, with a tab so they're easy to pull on. "The adorable fluffy UGG Amary Slippers fit like a dream," one reviewer remarked. "They are snug on the sides, like a sweet hug across the toes, but they are NOT constricting...absolutely warm, soft, supple, and PET-ABLE." Although these are noted for their ability to stretch to fit, there's a limited size range available. If you love the look and don't mind compromising on the authentic sheepskin lining, this faux fur slipper boot is an even more budget-friendly option.

Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 5 – 8

Also Nice: Some Replacement Insoles To Give Old UGGs New Life

If your tried-and-true UGGs are looking less than fluffy but still have lots of life, swap out the insoles and they’ll feel nearly new. UGG sheepskin insoles are blessed with the thickest lining they offer in slippers (17 millimeters of plushness) and are backed by two types of foam through the heel and midfoot which offer both high- and low-impact shock absorption. "My Uggs slippers, after many years, still had perfect outer soles, and the suede uppers slippers are fine, except for all the cooking spills they've endured," a fan explained. "When the insoles finally wore down, I considered tossing the slippers and even bought another pair. Then I heard about replacement inner soles and bought these. My slippers were saved from the garbage! I'm still wearing them, mistreating them, and loving them. The new insoles were a great purchase."