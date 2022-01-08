When Brené Brown argued in favor of adult play as a means of alleviating stress, I’m fairly certain she wasn’t referring to furry slides. Still, I think the spirit of play can be cultivated in your style of dress as well as your daily activities, and footwear is one of the best ways to tap into fun. The best furry slides are warm, yes, but they’re also a little extra, like a dollop of whipped cream on an ice cream sundae — and fluffy footwear, especially of the slide variety, just so happens to be one of this season’s most prevailing (and coziest) trends.

When shopping for furry slides, your first order of business is deciding on the fluff factor. Exactly how playful are you feeling? If a big statement is your thing, try a slide with major puff. On your way to work? No problem — try a fur-lined leather loafer, or maybe a sleek, close-cropped shearling sandal with a polished pointed toe. (Though some of the options listed below are billed as “slippers,” thanks to their sturdy outsoles, they can double as outdoor footwear.)

You may want to consider your climate, too. If you live in a tropical zone but still wish to channel the coziness of northern winters, an open-toe fur-lined sandal, or a comfortable slide with a sporty silhouette, might be just the ticket. Or perhaps you live in an icy locale, in which you can benefit from the trend’s function as much as its fashion. In that case, there are fur-lined clogs, close-toed slides, and even waterproof options to keep your feet toasty while still joining in on the fun.

Scroll on to shop 13 of the best furry slides to bring out your playful side.

1 These Candy-Colored Ugg Furry Slides That Make A Major Statement Ugg Oh Fluffita Slipper Amazon $70 See On Amazon There’s a color option for this flatform Fluffita slipper to suit every mood, though that mood will invariably be some variation on “here for a good time.” Pink Rose (pictured) and the turquoise Tide Pool channel the bright pastels of the runway season, but it’s the burnt olive that has my heart — it’s a surprising, still-neutral alternative to black, and dark enough to hide any dirt, if you favor a pristine shoe. The open toe means you can show off your socks (or your toes), while an elastic strap makes these sandals easy to slip on and off. A 1.75 inch platform adds height and drama, without sacrificing mobility. Wear these extra-fluffy sheep fur numbers with a sleek satin skirt to play with proportions. Heads up: You might also like this single-strap version. Available sizes: 5 — 12

2 These Sleek Faux Fur Mules That Are Low-Key Sophisticated Chinese Laundry Easton Mule Amazon $35 See On Amazon These slides from Chinese Laundry are similar to the Vince slippers on this list, but the nubby texture is lower-key, so perhaps a more approachable option for the office (though you can also wear them with sweats or leggings at home, of course). The faux shearling material makes these slides a great vegan option; that barely-there heel adds polish and adds to the versatility, either matching a dressier vibe, or adding polish to loungewear. Pair the Natural option with a Canadian tuxedo and a long wool coat. Available sizes: 5 — 11

3 These Colorful Fluffy Slides That Feel Like Walking On A Cloud Crazy Lady Furry Crossband Slippers Amazon $20 See On Amazon A fan-favorite on Amazon, these faux fur slides have earned close to 16,000 five-star ratings. The open toe and cross-band straps make them a perfect option to pair with dresses and skirts, and since they have a grippy rubber sole, you can wear these slippers outside. The soft pink option is very on-trend; or, try the mint/white combo for a surprising yet chic pop of color. (Though you have 12 more colors and prints, including a few leopard options, to choose from, too.) Throw on a pair of cashmere socks if you’re stepping out into the cold. Please wear them with a pastel puffer jacket. Available sizes: 4.5-5 — 10-10.5

4 The Fur Slide That Looks So ‘90s (In The Best Way) Ugg Disquette Slipper Amazon $100 See On Amazon Ugg’s Disquette Slipper has a closed toe, which makes it ideal for people living in climates with snow or rain. But it’s the chunky footprint that makes it perfect for channeling the ‘90s grunge era. The rounded toe, plush sheep fur ruff, and thick, 1-inch rubber sole would pair excellently with baggy, wide-leg denim, and maybe a tight, off-the-shoulder top, to complete the throwback vibe. If you’re feeling extra playful, choose the hot pink color — and throw on a fuzzy bucket hat, while you’re at it. Available sizes: 5 — 12

5 The Fur Slides You Can Wear To The Office Arqa Fur Mules Amazon $53 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a furry slide you can wear to the office, try these slides from Arqa. With a closed toe, genuine leather upper, rabbit fur lining, and classic horsebit hardware, these are the perfect blend of coziness and polish. But just because these are office-ready (try them with dark jeans and your go-to work top), doesn’t mean they won’t also look incredible with some cashmere sweats when you’re lounging at home. They come in 13 elegant styles, like a deep wine velvet that’s perfect for the holidays, and a few versions spangled in a preppy-chic star-and-bee print. Available sizes: 5 — 12

6 These Waterproof Faux Fur Clogs That Are Functional & Surprisingly Cute ChayChax Waterproof Fur Lined Clogs Amazon $27 See On Amazon These faux fur clogs have earned almost 10,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, and I can see why. These functional shoes are waterproof, feature anti-skid soles, and have a cozy fleece lining, so your feet will stay cozy and dry outside. On the fashion side, the chunky shape harkens to the Crocs craze currently being adopted by stylists and designers. Wear these with a kicky little skirt and some ankle socks for an unexpected take, or just keep them by your door so you can slip them on for quick errands or trips to the mailbox. Available sizes: 4-5 — 11-11.5

7 These Furry Slide Sandals With An Athletic-Inspired Silhouette Spesoul Furry Slippers Amazon $19 See On Amazon The sporty silhouette of these faux fur slides hits that ‘90s vibe just right; these are begging to be paired with an oversized ribbed sweater, or some Sporty Spice-inspired track pants. The contrast between the furry strap and lightweight, cushy EVA footbed (with arch support!) is a fun visual detail, but it also makes these a great option for those in warmer climates — though some of the styles in the same listing feature fully lined footbeds, if you want to up the toasty factor. And the faux fur means these are vegan-friendly. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11.5

8 A Pair Of Black Faux Fur Slides With Big Boudoir Energy Fur Story Store Furry Slides Amazon $21 See On Amazon These fluffy slides are the perfect marriage of ‘60s glamour and ‘90s chunk. The style is similar to the Spesoul option above, but the extra puffy, furry silhouette feels a little more “boudoir-chic,” and would look perfect with something slinky and strappy. A cushy, molded footbed and sturdy sole keeps your feet comfortable in or out of the bedroom. You can never go wrong with black, but the pale pink version will carry you into spring. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11.5

9 These White Furry Slides With An Adorable Smiley Face EISMC2 Cute Smiley Face Slipper Amazon $27 See On Amazon These faux-shearling slippers are exactly what their name suggests: so darn cute. The graphic smiley face is fresh and unusual (and, yes, a throwback to the Limited Too era), but the relatively sleek silhouette is easy to wear with pretty much anything in your closet. Though I think they’d pair especially well with wide-leg cropped pants or a short pleated skirt. (Though these especially read like slippers, they have a tough rubber sole and are machine washable, so you can wear them outside.) All 10 color combinations are fun, but the white emblazoned with a lemon-yellow smiley face is a wonderful classic choice. Available sizes: 6-7 — 11-12

10 These Fur Slippers You Can Wear In & Out Of The House Vince Callum Slipper Amazon $175 See On Amazon This fur slipper with a PU sole is fuzzy but not super puffy, so it’s a great option if you’re searching for a slide that can hang out at home or the office. The shearling is sourced from New Zealand to keep your feet toasty, and the smoky charcoal blue color is a perfectly elegant neutral. Pair them with a slouchy trouser for lunch or the office; for lounging at home in luxury, try a silk shirt and a drawstring jersey pant. Available sizes: 5 — 11

11 These Steve Madden Furry Slides That Look So Expensive STEVEN by Steve Madden Raine Sandal Amazon $42 See On Amazon The open toe and thick strap of these platform fur slides from Steve Madden are reminiscent of Balenciaga’s luxe fur slides, but they cost a fraction of the price. Play up the sportiness by pairing them with leggings or track pants, or take them to the office with a slim cardigan, a figure-hugging skirt, and a box clutch. There are no wrong choices when it comes to color, although I do think the Tan Multi colorway is extra chic. Available sizes: 5 — 11

12 The Tassel Fur Slide From A Classic Prep Brand Sperry Seaport Fur Tassel Loafer Amazon $40 See On Amazon The rich wine color and fluffy fur of these loafers from Sperry are what winter dressing dreams are made of. The preppy tassel and corduroy add a slightly businesslike flair, so these would be a great option for the office, too. They have a contoured outsole for extra comfort, and the genuine leather construction and closed toe means these shoes will be wonderful in cooler temperatures. (The brand doesn’t specify whether the fur lining is genuine or faux, but as Sperry typically uses real fur for their other furry styles, you can assume these aren’t vegan-friendly.) Pair with a luxurious silk pajama set worn as evening wear, and you’re ready for the soirée. Available sizes: 5 — 11

