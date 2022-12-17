When shopping for underwear for flat bottoms, finding the best pair is all about the perfect combination of style and comfort, according to Sapna Palep, co-CEO of Journelle. The best underwear for flat bottoms are made from stretchy, breathable fabric in bikini, hipster, and thong styles that will hug your body comfortably, and there’s a variety of colors and textures to choose from.

The Expert

Sapna Palep, M.D., is co-CEO of Journelle, a female-driven, multi-brand online retailer of luxury lingerie. Based in New York City, she is also an attending physician at Mt. Sinai Hospital and the medical director of Spring Street Dermatology.

What To Look For When Choosing Underwear For Flat Bottoms

As you shop, consider which styles will be most comfortable for you and what you prefer to wear. “Thongs and bikini styles are great for those who have a flatter bottom, as a well-fitting bikini style will hug your bum and not create any kind of extra fabric or draping,” Palep tells Bustle. For additional comfort, Palep also recommends flexible waistbands that will move with your body. Also consider underwear made with laser-cut technology which can help create a seamless design that helps reduce panty lines.

Additionally, you’ll find underwear in a wide range of solid colors and prints; the ones you choose are totally up to you. If you’re looking to create the illusion of a fuller bottom without sacrificing comfort, Palep recommends textured fabric, such as rib-knit, lace, or mixed materials, as well as scalloped edges and a mid to high rise. “Prints add the appearance of more volume just like textures do,” Palep says. On the other hand, Palep notes that solid colors in smooth fabrics will highlight your natural silhouette.

Lastly, consider what fabric will help you stay cool and comfortable. Cotton is breathable and moisture-absorbing, while polyester, nylon, and bamboo help wick away moisture, making them good options for working out. Many options are blended with spandex (also called elastane) for additional stretch and a fit that’ll move with you.

Scroll on for the best underwear for flat bottoms. They’re all highly reviewed options on Amazon in plenty of styles.

1. A Set Of Best-Selling Bikini Briefs

Having earned over 130,000 ratings from Amazon reviewers, these comfortable bikini briefs are a great option for flat bottoms. They’re made of a lightweight cotton and elastane blend that reviewers note feels silky and soft. Flat seams help these underwear disappear under clothing, and the tag-free design is both comfortable and convenient. They’re available in either a six or a 12-pack, and you can choose from a variety of solid colors and prints, including neutrals, pastels, stripes, and floral options.

A rave review: “Had these a few months now, they hold up well to wear and wash. Very soft, comfortable and breathable. They stay in place, no bunching or riding up and they feel great.”

Sizes: XX-Small — 6X | Colors and styles: 36 | Material: 95% cotton, 5% elastane | Care Instructions: Machine wash

2. A Set Of Seamless Thong Underwear In A Variety Of Colors

It’s not hard to see why these cute thongs are best-sellers on Amazon — they feature laser-cut edges, a seamless design, and tiny perforations throughout the fabric to boost breathability. The polyamide (aka nylon) and elastane blend allows for superior stretch and softness, while the 100% cotton crotch provides extra breathability. In addition to floral, animal print, and other patterns, you can also choose from several solid neutral shades. While the brand recommends that these panties get hand washed, many reviewers note they hold up to machine washing well. And if you prefer a bikini style, the brand offers them in a similar selection of prints and colors.

A rave review: “These are soo cute and breathable, I’ve had them for months now and they haven't ripped at all. They are so comfy and stretchable that I forget I’m wearing anything! The cute patterns help too!”

Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors and styles: 8 | Material: 90% polyamide, 10% elastane | Care Instructions: Hand wash

3. These Bikinis With Scalloped Edges

Bridging the gap between fun and functional, these cute hipster panties feature an adorable scalloped edge and cheeky design. The breathable and silky nylon blend fabric contains 16% spandex, giving them a ton of stretch and helping them to stay in place comfortably. They have smooth, laser-cut edges and are machine-washable for easy laundering. Choose from four styles, including lacy options.

A rave review: “I have been looking for a seamless option that isn’t a thong to avoid panty lines. Decided to try these and I am so happy with them! Quality is great. I have washed and line dried several times without any issue. They are stretchy, don’t dig in and stay in place fairly well. I’m really happy that I got so many pairs since I wear these almost everyday.”

Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors and styles: 4 | Material: 84% nylon, 16% spandex | Care Instructions: Machine wash

4. These Stretchy Cotton Panties Designed To Stay Put

This set of soft and stretchy underwear is made of 95% cotton with 5% spandex to deliver a breathable and comfortable fit. The soft, double-layer waistband resists rolling and bunching, while flat seams and edges help reduce panty lines. Each pair is made with pre-shrunk, combed cotton that maintains its softness, shape, and size after washing, and they’re available in eight color combos, including all black and a range of bright and dark shades.

A rave review: “I keep coming back and buying more! Seriously, the most comfy panties I have ever owned. I have thrown out all my others. These have lots of stretch, don't fall down, don't bunch up, don't pinch anywhere and seams are not noticable.”

Sizes: X-Small — 5X | Colors and styles: 8 | Material: 95% cotton, 5% spandex | Care Instructions: Machine wash

5. These High-Waisted Lace Panties

With a high waist and lacy texture, these bikini briefs are a good option if you want to accentuate your bottom. They’re made of a soft, stretchy nylon-elastane blend and have a tiny bow at the top of the waistband. Many reviewers note being impressed with the quality and softness of the lace and write that they’re surprisingly comfortable. They’re available in packs of three, four, or six and should be hand-washed or machine washed in a laundry bag.

A rave review: “I was looking for panties that were sexy/cute and comfortable. These were beyond my expectations! Lace is very soft and smooth, has nice stretch and maintains its shape. They don't roll in front or hike up in back. Very cute and comfortable all day!”

Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors and styles: 4 | Material: 83.3% nylon, 16.7% elastane | Care Instructions: Hand wash or machine wash in a laundry bag

6. A 6-Pack Of Seamless, Stretchy Hipster Panties

For a seamless option that’s designed to disappear under clothing, check out these cute hipster panties that some reviewers write feel like a second skin. The hipster style and low-waist design provide a medium amount of coverage, while the polyester and spandex blend is both roll and sag resistant. These panties are also machine washable and come in 12 different color combinations.

A rave review: “These are the most comfortable underwear. I ordered one set and they are holding up in the wash so I bought a second set. This is all I will wear now. No seams, no show, and stay in place.”

Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors and styles: 12 | Material: 90% polyester, 10% spandex | Care Instructions: Machine wash

7. A Set Of Textured Rib-Knit Underwear

These comfy bikini underwear are “life-changing,” according to one reviewer. The hipster panties are made of soft, breathable bamboo viscose and blended with spandex to hug your body and resist bunching, digging, and visible panty lines, according to the brand. The rib-knit design and lace trim add texture, and there’s even a pretty bow detail at the front. There’s also a leopard-print set made from cotton within the same Amazon listing.

A rave review: “These are the best underwear I've purchased in a long time. Very nice, soft, fits snug but comfortable.”

Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors and styles: 2 | Material: 93% bamboo viscose, 7% spandex | Care Instructions: Machine wash

8. These Super-Soft Cheeky Hipsters

Reviewers rave over how soft and comfortable these cheeky hipster panties are, with one fan writing, “These are so comfortable and feel like you are wearing nothing under your clothes.” The cute, tag-free underwear is laser-cut to avoid panty lines, and they feature pretty lace detailing on the sides. They’re made of a nylon spandex blend for softness and stretch and are available in a variety of color options.

A rave review: “They fit perfect and feel so so so good on. I have probably bought over 1500 dollars worth of panties in past 6 months on Amazon from different seller's. These has to be the BEST, most comfortable, bikini panties I have ever worn.”

Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors and styles: 4 | Material: 84% nylon, 16% spandex | Care Instructions: Machine wash

9. A Set Of Low-Rise Scalloped Thongs

These thong underwear take it up a notch with their beautiful scalloped edge design and seamless construction that reduces visible panty lines and makes for a supremely comfortable fit. The textured polyamide and elastane blend provides ample softness and stretch, and there’s a cotton gusset for extra breathability. Choose from eight color and quantity options, and hand or machine wash cold for best results.

A rave review: “The colors are cute, the fit is perfect, they’re comfy and soft and seamless! I mean there is nothing more to ask for. I feel like a have no undies on.”

Sizes: X-Small — Large | Colors and styles: 8 | Material: 90% polyamide, 10% elastane | Care Instructions: Hand or machine wash cold

10. These Stretchy Lace Briefs That Reviewers Find So Comfortable

If you’re looking for a pair of comfortable lace panties, consider these lacy bikini briefs that have earned over 2,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. One reviewer reported that the stretchy lace material “moves with you throughout the day,” and the quality construction makes them a steal at less than $5 apiece. There are a variety of color options, and they’re machine washable for easy cleaning.

A rave review: “These underwear are so comfortable. They have just the right amount of stretch to make them fit perfectly. Love these!!!”

Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors and styles: 7 | Material: 98% nylon, 2% elastane | Care Instructions: Machine wash

