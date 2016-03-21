Everyone has things they loathe shopping for — whether it's the perfect pair of jeans, the best bathing suit, or a bra that's both comfortable and supportive. If you've been measured a handful of times only to find yourself with a bra that's too snug, doesn't adjust properly, or is just plain painful, you'll want to snag one of these comfortable bras that you can wear all day as soon as possible.

Gone will be the days of running home to free yourself from the horrible torture that is your bra. You'll finally make it through a full day feeling comfortable, sweat-free, and pretty much ready to fall asleep in your stretchy and soft intimates. You may even find yourself giving strapless bras a second chance after you experience the comfortable support that's possible with a bandeau bra. And if you're tired of relying on heavy padding to get support, you'll want to consider a microfiber demi bra that offers just the right amount of coverage to keep you feeling good all day.

Read on, and prepare yourself for a serious bra drawer overhaul — in a land where a supportive and comfy bra doesn't have to skimp on style. Ahead, the most comfortable bras you'll never want to take off.

1. A Lace Bralette That Adds Detail Beneath Tops

This lacy bra features a smooth, wire-free design that minimizes lines under your clothes and adds fun detail under a cut-out top. The comfy bra has full-coverage cups, a sheer mesh neckline, adjustable convertible straps, and a hook and eye closure so you can adjust the fit. Plus, it comes in a range of colors, including classic black, peach, and latte.

Rave review: “Honestly, this is the best bra I have ever owned. It’s super cheap, ridiculously comfortable, and provides the perfect amount of support. After buying one, I came back and bought two more. And I’m back to buy another 3 more yet again [...].”

Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors and styles: 11

2. A Bra With A Logo Band That Looks Stylish Under A Tank

This stretchy and soft cotton bralette by Calvin Klein comes in over a dozen colors and is a staple bra to have in your drawer for plenty of reasons. Its cotton, modal, and elastane fabric is soft, comfy, and won't dig in, while its thick logo band offers just that more extra support to keep everything in place. The signature band is the eye-catching detail that adds a little edge under any casual outfit.

Rave review: "[...] I wear this everywhere. It’s cute if you want to show it off under a flannel or cropped sweatshirt, or just a nice piece to wear under tank tops etc. The material is UNBELIEVABLY soft, it feels like you aren’t wearing a bra at all [...]."

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 17

3. This Best-Selling Bra With Wider Straps

Made from stretchy nylon and spandex fabric with wider, comfy straps, it’s no surprise that this wire-free bra from Warner’s is one of Amazon’s best-sellers with over 25,000 reviews. The bra has a hook and eye closure for an adjustable fit, and there are extra side coverage panels underneath the arms to help create a smooth silhouette beneath clothing.

Rave review: “[...] Acts like a sports bra, except it’s a perfect comfortable fit. The perfect amount of every day support. The perfect amount of coverage [...].”

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 17

4. A Supportive Sports Bra With Gel-Infused Straps

When you're getting active and breaking a sweat, the last thing you want to worry about is your bra being unsupportive and causing you pain. This full-support sports bra comes in tons of colors and has gel-infused straps that adjust to fit fuller chests as well as molded cups for extra shape and support. Even the back of the bra is super-comfortable, featuring a padded closure that makes it easy to fasten before and after workouts.

Rave review: "[...] As far as performance goes, the bra works pretty well. Holds all my stuff in place. There is no underwire so I was worried about that, but it works great. It's very comfortable actually. Under the straps where it touches your skin, there is some padding, which feels really nice, no straps cutting into your shoulders. The straps are also wide which helps with pressure on the shoulders [...].”

Available sizes: 34C — 42DDD

Available colors and styles: 16

5. A Seamless Sports Bra With Cooling Fabric That Keeps You Dry

This racerback sports bra is made with cooling nylon-spandex fabric that wicks away moisture and keeps you comfortable, whether you're wearing it at the gym or while at the market on a hot day. This completely seamless, tag-free style won't chafe your skin or cause itching and irritation.

Rave review: "This is a great sports bra. It is quite comfortable and does the job of holding in the girls. I purchased 3 because they work so well. Nice and stretchy, but also hold things in place.”

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5

6. A Full-Coverage T-Shirt Bra That Eliminates Lines

A perfect T-shirt bra should offer full coverage that keeps you comfortable even when you're wearing the thinnest tees and plenty of support without adding bulk underneath shirts. This bra, which has nearly 4,000 perfect five-star reviews, features memory foam that molds to your body and creates a customized lift wherever you need it most.

Rave review: "[...] It fits like it was custom made for me, no pinching, very comfortable and it stays in place, especially when you're reaching for something (unlike other bras that you have to adjust afterward). Doesn't show up under thin t-shirts or tanks [...]."

Available sizes: 30B — 44DD

Available colors: 15

7. This Wire-Free Bra That's Super Comfortable

This Bali bra doesn't have any wires, so you won't get poked and prodded after wearing it for hours, and it has foam-lined cups that stretch for extra comfort. The bra has built-in side and back support, and the soft band moves with your body. Another plus: The straps are designed to stay in place all day.

Rave review: “This bra feels so good it’s like not having one on [...] It is comfortable, it is soft to the touch, the size is as expected, it gives you support and your straps don’t fall off your arms. I would definitely recommend this bra.”

Available sizes: 34C — 42DD

Available colors and styles: 10

8. These Lacy Bandeau Bras That Let You Go Strapless

If you want a strapless look, this three-pack of bandeau bras offers comfort, stretch, and style. The unlined bras are made from a blend of modal and spandex with a lacy design that adds delicate detail under your tops. Plus, the bras have loops where you can add your own straps for those times when you want more support.

Rave review: “These are soo very comfortable and look great too. I have worn them with low cut dresses, tank tops and V-neck tees! I am a plus size girl who wears a 40D (full) and they had plenty of support.”

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 2

9. This Convertible Strap Bra That Can Be Adjusted For Ultimate Comfort

This super-soft wireless bra has a low neckline, which means you've finally got the match for all your favorite V-necks and low-cut tank tops. A major plus of this bra is that it's versatile, featuring convertible back straps that can easily be adjusted, unhooked, and switched to a criss-cross fit. One user compared this bra to a "soft cradle for boobs" — so, BRB while I order one ASAP.

Rave review: "I can't believe I have been missing out on wireless bras for sooooooooooo long!! It fits perfectly. It almost feels like I'm not wearing a bra, but it still maintains a comfortable support [...].”

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 6

10. These Demi Cups That Offer Alternate Support To Padding

Ever found yourself drowning in bras with too much padding? This microfiber underwire demi bra will not only feel super comfortable with its intimate fit, but it won't fall short when creating a little oomph, either. Wearers looking to switch up their padded bras will appreciate how this demi-cup bra gives them natural-looking cleavage without the discomfort and extra weight of padding. Choose from neutrals as well as more daring colors like bright yellow and neon pink.

Rave review: "This is probably my favorite bra. It is so soft, comfortable, and gives just the right amount of lift. I love it [...].”

Available sizes: 32A — 38C

Available colors: 17

11. A 2-Pack Of Soft Cotton Bras

Made from a soft, stretchy blend of cotton and spandex, this Fruit of the Loom bra was designed with comfort and breathability in mind. The seamless bra has supportive underwire cups, adjustable straps, and a hook and eye closure so you can find the best fit. Plus, each pack contains two bras in neutral color combinations, such as heather gray and white.

Rave review: “Seriously, this is the most comfortable bra I've ever worn. The fabric is so soft, the underwires don't rub against my skin and irritate me and, better yet, no sweating boobs in my hot Texas climate! The fabric is breathable and keeps everything cool [...].”

Available sizes: 34B — 42DD

Available colors: 6

12. This Smooth Microfiber Bra With Convertible Straps

Made from ultra-smooth, lightweight microfiber, this convertible bra from True & Co. is another top choice when it comes to comfort. The pull-on, wireless bra with a plunging neckline is designed to disappear under clothing, and the straps convert to racerback for added versatility. Plus, the bra has removable padding for the most comfortable fit.

Rave review: “I feel like I have discovered the Holy Grail of bras! I have been looking and looking for YEARS for a bra this soft, comfortable, versatile (LOVE the ability to make it a racer back or not) and beautiful. I love the way it feels, I love the way it looks under a silky T shirt. Most of all I love the comfort [...].”

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 13

13. This Minimizer Bra With A Comfy Hidden Underwire

This minimizer bra from Bali is a best-seller on Amazon with over 25,000 reviews. Not only does it help create a streamlined silhouette under clothing, but it also has an encased underwire that provides support without irritating the skin. Available in a range of styles with delicate lace insets, this is a gorgeous bra that you’ll be comfy in every day.

Rave review: “I’ve been wearing this style bra for over 10 years, spanning size ranges from 32DD to 40DD (pregnancies, weight gain/loss). It is hands-down the most comfortable and supportive bra I’ve worn. It noticeably minimizes, but at the same time provides some lift due to the cup design. It provides great separation — which I personally prefer because I can’t stand being sweaty in a bra [...].”

Available sizes: 32C — 44G

Available colors and styles: 23

14. This Full-Coverage Bra That Offers Shape & Support

This full-coverage bra offers comfort, support, and natural shaping, featuring a hidden inner sling and concealed underwire. The cups are made from smooth two-ply fabric, and the adjustable straps are placed to minimize slipping throughout the day. What’s more, the larger sizes feature an extra layer of fabric in the band and back for enhanced support.

Rave review: “This is, by far, the most comfortable bra I've ever tried on. It is SO SOFT. Even the straps are velvety soft. Also, I like the color and it's very smoothing on the sides and in the back which is great. The straps stay put as well [...].”

Available sizes: 32D — 46DDD

Available colors: 17

15. A Racerback Bralette That’s Great For Large Busts

Cosabella designed this racerback bralette for DD cups and up, so it features supportive power mesh and wide straps that won’t dig into shoulders during all-day wear. While it’s wireless, the bra has a hidden elastic band at the bust to provide a better fit around the ribcage. Plus, the all-over lace is non-sheer and comes in an array of vibrant colors.

Rave review: “Ten minutes after I tried this on I ordered a second one! First bralette that has fit me properly and is comfortable. I bought it to wear for a 10+ hour flight but will wear it more often. I am 30/F and small fit perfect.”

Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 33