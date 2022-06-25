Just because it feels like a million degrees outside doesn’t mean you have to ditch your exercise routine. There are all sorts of great summer workout gear that’ll keep you comfortable, whether it’s a moisture-wicking t-shirt, breathable shorts, or another nifty gadget designed to keep you cool, dry, and safe from the sun.

Workout gear is essential during the hot months, but there are plenty other summer workout tips to keep in mind, too. Trainer Stephanie Thomas recommends adjusting your workout schedule so that you move during the coolest parts of the day. “Plan your outdoor workouts first thing in the morning or in the evening,” she tells Bustle. That way you can run, bike, or play pickleball without getting too hot or putting yourself at risk. Even just walking to your car post-gym will be easier when it isn’t high noon.

Another tip? Pay attention to what you wear. Thomas suggests breathable, sweat-wicking fabrics that aren’t too tight. Light colors, minimal fabric — think tank tops and shorts, versus heavy, baggy tees — and even clothes made with cooling fabrics will reduce sweat and keep your body temp regulated. From there, you just have to be sure to drink enough water.

“Being caught in the summer sun without a way to hydrate isn't just a matter of comfort, it's a matter of safety,” says trainer Rob Wagener. Whether you’re hiking, running, or playing a sport, you need to make up for all that sweat. “You'll want to drink water before, during, and after any outdoor workout in the summer,” Thomas adds. “Start hydrating a few hours before and sip on water slowly throughout your workout.” With that in mind, here’s all the best workout gear to get you through summer 2022.

The Experts

Stephanie Thomas is a certified personal trainer and certified health coach through the American Council on Exercise.

Rob Wagener is a NASM-certified personal trainer and nutrition coach.

Marjorie Hopkins is a certified personal trainer and founder and CEO of Thrive Together Movement.

Kari Pearce is a professional athlete, award-winning fitness trainer, and the founder of fitness brands PowerAbs! and PHIIT.

1. One-Piece Training Suit

Whether you’re swimming laps, running into the waves, or spending the day on top of a kayak, you’ll definitely need a bathing suit that stays in place. This one-piece from BALEAF is chlorine-resistant so it lasts longer than traditional Nylon fabric. It also has a moderate leg opening and a medium neckline so you’ll have plenty of room to move without having to tug at straps or readjust.

Pros: Elastic stays in place, built-in shelf bra, fully-lined

Elastic stays in place, built-in shelf bra, fully-lined Cons: It’s supposed to have a snug fit, so sizing might be tricky

Review: “It fits firmly (there is not a lot of give, but it holds everything in place),” one reviewer noted. “If you need a suit for swimming laps, etc. this is a great one.”

Material: 90% Polyester 10% Spandex; Lining: 100% Polyester

2. Sports-Ready Bikini

Another option is this workout bikini. It’s perfect for training, racing, or hanging out oceanside. The design offers 360-degree range of motion, flexible straps, and an adjustable drawcord waist. The fabric also offers UPF 50+ sun protection to block harmful UVA and UVB rays.

Pros: Stays in place, long-lasting material

Stays in place, long-lasting material Cons: Largest size is XL

Review: “I wanted a two piece to offset my serious swimmers tan,” a reviewer said. “This suit will do great. Honestly both medium and small would have worked for me, but I'll probably keep the small as I think it will have less drag in the water.”

Material: 100% Polyester

3. Fitness Tracker

Keep an eye on your heart rate as you work out with this fitness tracker from ZURURU. It has 11 exercise modes so you can better understand your data, all of which gets reported to the Hband app. Use it to count your steps, track your sleep, and see your pace and distance during a run. It’s also waterproof so you won’t have to worry about jumping in the pool or tipping over in a kayak. (Whoops!)

Pros: Affordable, waterproof, sleep tracker, long battery life

Review: “Just like a Fitbit but much more affordable,” a reviewer noted. “I went through five Fitbits in 4 years, paid a lot of money, but this watch is just as good, if not better.”

4. Extreme Sport Sunscreen

Whether you want to cycle all day, do laps in a pool, or simply walk in the morning sun, SPF is key. And so is a sunscreen that’ll stay put, no matter how much you sweat. That’s what the Australian Gold Extreme Sport sunscreen is all about — “a must have for all those leading an active lifestyle!”

It offers broad-spectrum sunblock to shield your skin from UVA and UVB rays. The non-greasy lotion blends into skin. And it also has menthol for an instant cooling sensation. Apply a generous layer 15 minutes before going outside, reapply after 80 minutes, and you should be all set to spend the day in the sun.

Pros: Oxybenzone-free, PABA-free, Phthalate-free, gluten-free refreshing, great scent

Oxybenzone-free, PABA-free, Phthalate-free, gluten-free refreshing, great scent Cons: N/A

Review: “It is awesome. It doesn’t burn my eyes or drip into them. It is also the best smelling sunscreen I have ever had.”

Ingredients: Menthol, Kakdu plum extract, vitamin C, tea tree oil

Cruelty-free: Yes

5. High SPF Sunscreen

If you’re looking for a stronger sunscreen, this is it. The La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Milk Body & Face Sunscreen is SPF 60 so you can spend all day outside without getting burned. It’s oil-free and great for sensitive skin, too.

Pros: Oil-free, unscented, for all skin types

Oil-free, unscented, for all skin types Cons: A little pricy, might not fully blend into skin

Review: “The screen works very well,” a reviewer said. “I can be out for hours and not worry about getting burned.”

Active Ingredients: Avobenzone 3%, Homosalate 10%, Octisalate 5%, Octocrylene 7%

6. Breathable Hiking Shorts

When it comes to workout clothes, “think moisture-wicking fabric, lightweight material, and comfortable,” Hopkins says. These hiking shorts might fit the bill thanks to their lightweight, stretchy, quick-drying fabric.

They’re a little longer, too, which is great if you’re worried about chafing on hot days. If not, pull on a pair of bicycle shorts too or apply an anti-chafe cream. Then, throw your keys in one of the two zippered pockets and have yourself a nice hike.

Pros: UPF 50+ sun protection fabric, ventilated, comfortable, drawstring waistband

Review: “Exactly what I was looking for. I don't like the shorter running shorts. These have a longer length and are great for any outdoor activity.”

Material: 90% Nylon, 10% Spandex

7. Quick-Dry Shorts

Another option are these quick-dry shorts from BALEAF. The lightweight, woven fabric will help keep you dry and comfy as you exercise, while the elastic waistband offers a snug, adjustable fit.

Just remember to take lots of breaks in the summer, no matter what you’re wearing. “Heat exhaustion can sneak up on you, so you always should be paying attention to if you're feeling lightheaded, thirsty, or extra exhausted,” Hopkins says. If so, head to the shade, drink more water, and relax.

Pros: Two side pockets to hold keys and debit card, machine washable

Two side pockets to hold keys and debit card, machine washable Cons: Bear in mind these have built-in mesh briefs

Review: “They have not ridden up between my legs when running. They are very light weight (but not see through in gray) and have a built-in liner.”

Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex; Liner: 92% Polyester, 8% Spandex

8. Running & Tennis Skort

Shorts aren’t the only option, of course. You can also pull on a skort whether you’re playing tennis, walking, or going for a run. It features a banded waist that stays put and moves with your body. It’s also moisture-wicking so you’ll stay dry and comfortable during high-impact activities.

Pros: Moisture-wicking, soft, breathable

Moisture-wicking, soft, breathable Cons: You might need to size up to get the right fit

Review: “I bought these for a golfing trip and I LOVE them! They are so comfy, not see-through at all, and a perfect length,” said a review.

Materials: 90% Polyester, 10% Spandex

9. Protective Bucket Hat

“I like wearing a bucket hat to protect myself from the sun when possible, especially for my face,” Pearce says. “The sun can be intense, so it is good to cover up when you can.” A cute option is this washed bucket hat from KBETHOS. It’s made of breathable, 100 percent high quality cotton and has four brass eyelets for ventilation.

Pros: Breathable, one size fits most

Review: “Perfect size and good quality!”

Material: 100% cotton

10. Cooling Baseball Hat

If a baseball hat is more your speed, go for this “cooling” version that provides instant cooling comfort for your head. To activate the fabric, wet it until its damp, wring it out, then “snap” it to activate the cooling effects. If it starts to get warm, repeat the process and you’ll have yourself a chill little hat to wear atop your head. The fabric cools up to 30 degrees below your body temperature, which is ideal to wear before, during, and after a workout.

Pros: Cooling, moisture-wicking, snap closure,

Cooling, moisture-wicking, snap closure, Cons: One size

Review: “I bought one for myself last year to wear on hot hikes in the SW,” a reviewer wrote. “It was awesome, very cool to wear, and comfortable, too.”

Material: 100% polyester mesh

11. Breathable Sports Bra

If you tend to get sweaty, throw on this breathable sports bra from Under Armour and your next summer jog will be a lot more comfy. It delivers strategic support for medium-impact activities like cycling, weight training, and jogging. But the real bonus is the soft, breathable cups. No more sweaty boobs!

Pros: Compression bra, second-skin fit

Compression bra, second-skin fit Cons: Comes in multiple sizes, but may work best for A cups to C cups

Review: “It is stretchy and although thick, it’s breathable,” a reviewer said. “Nice not to have my stomach covered in a tank top on a sweaty walk.”

Material: 84% Polyester, 16% Elastane

12. Cooling Muscle Tank

Remember, “when it comes to warm summer weather, the lighter the clothing, the more comfortable you'll feel,” Wagener says. “That's not just about the material either. The color of your clothes matters. White and light-colored clothing reflects more and absorbs less heat, while black and dark colors do the opposite. If you are going to be in the sun, keep both the clothing material and the colors light.” One option? The Ice Silk Workout top. This fabric is soft, breathable, and moisture-wicking, so it helps keep you cool.

Pros: Cooling,

Cooling, Cons: Hand wash only

Review: “It’s slippery and doesn’t cling. It’s nice and cool!”

Material: 88% Nylon, 12% Spandex

13. Sun Protectant Workout Tee

For a bit more sun protection, try a long sleeve shirt with SPF built right in. This one offers UPF 50+ fabric for maximum sun protection. You can wear it while swimming or hiking to hide from the sun, as well as when running to stay cool and dry thanks to the moisture-wicking fabric. Raglan sleeves and flatlock seams ensure a full range of motion and reduce chafing, too.

Pros: Machine washable, can be worn alone or as a base layer

Review: “Wore this every day during my 2-week Grand Canyon rafting trip, washing it in the river each evening and hanging it up on a bush to dry overnight. The experience consisted of being mostly wet (cold water!) while on the river, interrupted by hiking excursions in hot sun. This shirt dried quickly whenever given the chance, helping to keep me warm enough, but also kept me cool (and not sunburned) during the hikes.”

Material: 100% Polyester

14. Breathable Running Shoes

If your feet tend to get sweaty when working out, pick up a pair of breathable sneakers that allow for more air flow, like these from Lamincoa. They have a mesh fabric design to keep your feet from overheating. The soles are extra squishy, too, to provide cushioning and support while walking or running.

Pros: Lightweight, breathable mesh upper, anti-skid sole

Lightweight, breathable mesh upper, anti-skid sole Cons: If you have wide feet you might need to size up

Review: “I love these shoes! I've had them a few months and I wear them every day. They've held up well to daily walks with my dog 1+ miles, yard work, bike rides, and general everyday use.”

Material: Mesh knit upper, rubber outsole

Weight: 500 grams/pair

15. Polarized Sunglasses

When working out in the summer, a good pair of sunglasses is a must, Pearce says. They have to stay put too as you run and jump. These frames hang on thanks to skid-resistance and sweat-resistant silicone nose pads. They offer polarized lenses to filter out reflective glare — and they come in an array of cute colors, too.

Pros: Ultra-light, break-resistant frame, skin-friendly silicone nose pads

Review: “Not only are they adorable to wear for everyday use but they are extremely functional for outdoor activities,” a reviewer said. “I highly recommend these glasses. I will definitely be purchasing in more colors.”

Material: Tri Acetate Cellulose lens

Dimensions: 33 x 10 x 0.08 inches

16. Water Bottle Fanny Pack

When exercising outside in the summer, Wagener says he never leaves home without a fanny pack to hold his ID (in case he has a medical emergency in the heat) and a debit card so he can buy water in a pinch.

This fanny pack from PYFK covers all those bases and it has a spot for your own, personal water bottle. It fits up to a 44 inch waist and features a six inch main pocket, inner pocket, and earphone outlet. It also has reflective material so you can feel safer while jogging in the evening.

Review: “The thing just doesn't move,” a reviewer noted. “Extracting my bottle was smooth, and while I had my reservations, I didn't have to break stride to return my drink to its holster. Having previously lost my keys and wallet to a the zipper on my pack bouncing open, I have to say that I'm a huge fan of the locking zipper pouch, which is just large enough to fit my iPhone 6+ in a waterproof case, with room to spare. I couldn't be happier with this purchase.”

Dimensions: 53.5" x 6.3" x 2.8"

Weight: 5.6 oz

17. Cooling Towel

“I also take a cooling towel with me,” Wagener says. “The cooling towel is great for a quick bit of cool, but for me, it's more about the shade it gives. There have been several times when I can feel I am getting too much sun on my head or shoulders, and I can use the towel as a temporary sunblock until I can get to a better area.”

While any towel will do, try this option from Mission. To activate the cooling towel, simply wet it, wring it out, and give it a snap. It’ll cool to thirty degrees below the average body temperature in under 30 seconds and stays that way up for to two hours. Put it around your neck while jogging, hiking, or use it to return your body temp to normal on a blistering hot day. The microfiber won’t irritate your skin. And on top that, it also offers UPF 50 protection from the sun.

Pros: Chemical-free, sun protection, reusable, machine washable

Chemical-free, sun protection, reusable, machine washable Cons: Might start to smell a bit

Review: “After it starts to lose its coolness all you need do is take it off and snap it and put it back on and it's nice and cool again,” a reviewer said. “The redness was gone from my face in minutes.”

Material: 90% Polyester, 10% Nylon

Dimensions: 33 x 10 x 0.08 inches

18. Sweat Bands

“If I am using dumbbells outside, I like to wear sweatbands on my wrists so that my hands do not get all sweaty,” Pearce says. Sweat-free hands will provide a better workout, and prevent your gear from slipping out of your grip. This headband and wrist set from Suddora features maximum absorbency terry cloth to get you through high-intensity workouts, too. The unique blend of cotton, Nylon, and Spandex helps the bands stay in place, without feeling too tight.

Pros: Machine washable, non-irritating fabric

Machine washable, non-irritating fabric Cons: N/A

Review: “I recently took up pickleball, but after an hour my eyes were stinging,” a reviewer said. “The sweatband does the job. It is also thoroughly washable (as it needs to be) emerging as good as new.”

Size: 7 inches

19. Outdoor Yoga Mat

For hot summer days, Pearce recommends sticking with shorter workouts, especially if you take it outside. “Ten minutes is all you need to get after it and see great results,” she says. If you want to pop outside (HIIT workout in the park, anyone?) then bring this outdoor yoga mat with you. It’s slip-resistant, free of harsh chemicals, and made of dual-layered TPE to reduce joint stress. When you’re finished, simply wipe it clean.

Pros: Wipe clean, free of PVC, closed-cell design prevents odors

Wipe clean, free of PVC, closed-cell design prevents odors Cons: Large size is a bit cumbersome

Review: “I would definitely buy this mat again,” one review said.

Material: Thermoplastic Elastomers

Measurements: 72" x 24" x 6mm

20. Misting Fan

If you feel hot during an outdoor workout, Hopkins recommends splashing yourself with water to cool down. That’s the same idea behind a misting fan, like this portable option, which you can take it with you on long walks or keep in your bag for a post-gym spritz. One button controls all the functions, whether you want a cool breeze or 10 minutes of mist.

Pros: USB charged, portable, foldable, has a clip

USB charged, portable, foldable, has a clip Cons: 17ml water tank runs of quickly

Review: “Wow just wow,” one reviewer said. “The misting water doesn’t come out where it soaks you, which is awesome. It’s a very fine mist and it feels great.”

Size: 4.13 x 1.65 x 8.86 inches

Weight: 6.6 oz

21. Rash Guard

You never know where the summer might take you. Will you go going surfing, snorkeling, or paddling? If so, it’ll be nice to have a rash guard on hand, especially if you have sensitive skin. This one from ATTRACO has stretchy fabric, a zipper closure, and flatlock stitching for chafe-free comfort. It’ll protect your skin from rashes and scrapes and it’ll block the sun thanks to its UPF 50+ UV block fabric. Oh, and it’s moisture-wicking, so it’ll keep you dry if you wear it on land, too.

Pros: Sun protection, quick-drying, moisture-wicking, breathable

Sun protection, quick-drying, moisture-wicking, breathable Cons: Hand wash only

Review: “Not only did it give excellent protection in the brutally intense Florida sun but, when I had an allergic break out, it kept me protected and prevented further irritation from the heat,” one reviewer said. “It's not cooling but doesn't make you hot either. Definitely keeps you dry. Sweat seems to dissipate.”

Material: 82% Nylon, 18% Spandex