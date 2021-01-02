Considering how many people prefer fragrance-free products, it's surprisingly hard to find hairsprays that don't have an added scent. But they are out there — you just have to know where to look. For example, the best unscented hairsprays featured here are all totally free of added fragrance, so they're ideal for people with skin sensitivities, asthma, or just sensitive noses. Additionally, these hairsprays all provide long-lasting hold, but they won't make your hair feel unpleasantly crunchy or stiff.

Below, you'll find two aerosol and two non-aerosol hairsprays. What's the difference? Celebrity hair stylist Kim Kimble, with whom Bustle spoke for this article, typically likes to use non-aerosol sprays when she's curling hair to help set the curls, then uses aerosol sprays to set hair after it's been styled. And since hair sprays can be drying, Kimble makes sure her clients' hair is well moisturized with a leave-in conditioner before she applies any hairspray.

To shop four of the best fragrance-free hairsprays on the market, scroll on: They all cost less than $20 and are conveniently available on Amazon. And if you're interested in more unscented hair care products, be sure to check out this guide to the best fragrance-free shampoos.

1. The Overall Best Unscented Hairspray

If you have a skin condition like eczema or psoriasis, or if you're sensitive to synthetic fragrance or other common chemicals used in personal care products, pick up this hairspray from Vanicream's Free & Clear line. Their non-aerosol hairspray, like all Vanicream products, is free of things like dyes, parabens, gluten, fragrance, preservatives, and other common irritants. Despite this spray's super minimal formula, it still provides impressive hold without leaving behind residue, and it's super easy to wash out. Even people prone to contact dermatitis report that this spray doesn't cause rashes or itching on their scalp.

2. A Great, Unscented, Non-Aerosol Hairspray For Softer Hold

If you want less hold for hair that still has plenty of movement and bounce, FragFre's Finishing Spray is a nice way to set your look and add a little shine without any heaviness or stickiness. Like Vanicream's spray, this is free of fragrance, parabens, dyes, and other common irritants. Also like Vanicream's spray, this is sold in a non-aerosol, 8-ounce bottle — but it will set you back a few more dollars.

3. A Two-Pack Of Water-Free, Unscented Hairsprays In Traditional Aerosol Cans

Not Your Mother's After Curfew Shaping Hairspray dries fast and locks styles in place so that moisture won't impact your look, even on high-humidity days. This unscented spray doesn't contain any parabens, silicones, gluten, phthalates, dyes, or even water, and it's made without animal-derived ingredients and animal byproducts as well. Also, this purchase gets you two big bottles of hairspray, so this should last you a good long while!

4. The Best Unscented Hairspray For Extra-Strong Hold

Yes, you can buy L'Oreal's cult-classic Elnett Satin hairspray in an unscented version! Sold In a big 11-ounce, aerosol bottle, it provides extra-strong, humidity-proof hold without feeling overly sticky or crunchy (in fact, it's quite easy to brush it through your hair.

You May Also Like:

Here's another fragrance-free product you may like. It's a multi-use blow-dry spray that helps protect hair from damage caused by hot styling tools and UV rays, and it also restores moisture, adds volume, and enhances shine. (The brand says that it also makes a nice spray for refreshing and moisturizing curls.) It's free of fragrance, colorants, parabens, gluten, and soy, and it's hypoallergenic, vegan, and cruelty-free as well. A must-have for any sensitive skin-friendly hair styling routine.

Expert:

Kim Kimble, celebrity hairstylist and owner, Kim Kimble Haircare