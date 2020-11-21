When you’re shopping for the best vegan slippers, the goal is to find cozy footwear without animal-based materials like fur, suede, wool, and leather. Most commonly, these animal-friendly slippers are made from fabrics like cotton, polyester fleece or microfiber, or acrylic instead, with soles constructed of vegan materials like memory foam or rubber. You shouldn’t have to sacrifice style to remain cruelty-free with your slip-ons, either; vegan slippers are available in various designs, some of which are designed to look like fur, suede, and even leather — but without involving animals at all.

Identifying which slippers are truly vegan is all about reading the labels. If slippers are labeled as faux, vegan, or synthetic, that's an easy clue. But in instances where you don't see that tell-tale "vegan" designation, you'll have to do a little more sleuthing and check out the list of materials used to make the slippers. If fabrics and synthetic materials are listed and you don't see any mention of animal-derived materials like leather or fur, you're probably in the clear. (Just a hint: microsuede, aka microfiber, is not actually suede — it's a type of polyester.)

As with any type of footwear, you'll want to consider the type of slipper that will best suit your needs before you go ahead and buy a pair. If you are lounging around the house, soft-soled slippers or pair of slipper socks with anti-skid soles will do. For those who like to step out with their slippers on, look for slippers with sturdier soles (such as rubber) that can protect your feet from the ground so you can feel cozy and comfortable wherever you go. Backless clogs are easy to slip on and off, while fuller-coverage mocs will keep your heels warm, and tall booties will also warm your calves. It's up to you to decide what you need!

Here’s my roundup of the best vegan slippers for the ultimate in cruelty-free loungewear.

1. A Cozy Pair Of Slip-Ons Lined With Faux Fur

The Jessica Simpson comfy faux fur house slipper is a popular vegan slipper option with a 4.5-star rating on Amazon after more than 10,000 reviewers. The slipper is 100% synthetic, with a microsuede exterior and fluffy faux fur lining. A thick memory foam insole provides support and pillowy comfort, while a textured rubber sole helps you keep your footing indoors or out.

These slippers are available in nine different shades, from a suede-like tan to a deep burgundy. They come in four different sizes designed to fit feet sizes 6 to 10, but because they run a little on the narrow side, the manufacturer recommends sizing up if you have wide feet. These slippers are hand-wash only.

Positive Amazon review: "Love these so much! Happy with my purchase:) they are super soft and have a hard bottom for quick indoor-outdoor errands. Super cute. Excellent quality! I ordered to wear through my pregnancy and for my hospital stay in the future. I think they'll work perfectly and hold up well. Recommend."

Available Sizes: Small (Shoe size 6-6.5), Medium (7-7.5), Large (8-8.5), X-Large (9-10)

2. A Supportive Pair Of Moccasins

The RockDove Nordic slippers are soft moccasin-style slippers with knitted uppers covered in patterns reminiscent of a beautiful sweater. They're lined with cozy micro-fleece to keep your toes warm and wick away moisture, with plush berber trim around the exterior edges. The insoles are made with a layer of anti-shock EVA foam to provide support and all-day comfort. The durable soles are made from the same kind of rubber you'd find on trail running shoes, which means they're totally fine to wear outside. Grab them in four different prints. They come only in whole sizes — so if you're a half size, the manufacturer suggests sizing up.

You can wash them in a machine, just be sure to use cold water and let them air dry.

Positive Amazon review: "These are my favorite slippers! I needed some warm and cozy slippers for the winter, and the others I looked at were so expensive, so I gave these a try, and I was so surprised how comfortable they are! I would order these again, and I highly recommend them!"

Available Sizes: 6 —11

3. A Pair Of Slipper Socks With Non-Skid Soles

Pembrook's cable-knit slipper socks are stylish and functional, giving you a cute wintery look with a super cozy feel — without using animal products. These cable-knit acrylic socks feature a soft faux sherpa lining for warmth, and the faux suede soles have rubber treads to keep you from slipping on smooth floors — though the soles definitely aren't sturdy enough to wear outdoors. Memory foam footbeds provide comfort and support. They come in two colors: gray and navy. You can clean them in the washing machine, but make sure to use the gentle cycle and hang them to dry.

Positive Amazon review: "I love these, they keep my feet warm and toasty but not gross and sweaty like other house shoes. They have grip, so I'm not sliding around on the hardwoods and just a little cushion to be comfy. Best in-house shoe purchase I have ever made."

Available sizes: Small (Shoe sizes 4-6), Medium (7-8), Large (9-10.5)

4. A Warm Pair Of Booties

On chilly days, the LongBay chenille knit bootie slippers will keep your feet and ankles warm. These bootie slippers feature a cotton chenille knit fabric exterior in shades of pink, wine red, gray, or black. They're lined with super plush fleece, with a memory foam insole for cushioning and support. Rubber soles provide traction on slick tiles and slippery wood floors, or while you step outside to get the mail. When your slippers get dirty, just toss them in the washing machine.

Positive Amazon review: “These are so cute!! I wanted slipper boots that I could also wear outside to take the dogs out, and these are perfect. They are warm and cozy and have a great non-slip sole.”

Available Sizes: 5-6 — 11-12

5. A Pair Of Slip-On Clogs With Arch Support

Isotoner's terry slip-in clogs are made of soft micro terry for a plush feel, and with a 4.3-star rating from more than 7,600 (and growing!) Amazon reviews, it's safe to say that they're beloved by many. They feature multi-layered EVA foam insoles for cushioned arch support, which reviewers confirm feels great on their tired feet. The soles are rubber, providing skid-resistance on slippery floors with a textured bottom for traction when walking around outside. According to the manufacturer, the slippers run a size small, so be sure to size up. These mule-style slip-ons are available in five different shades. Plus, they're machine washable with cool water.

Positive Amazon review: "These slippers are so plush. They are soft and the instep is supportive at the same time. The sole is going to keep them from wearing out too fast. Because of all the padding they fit snugly. [...] These slippers are used almost daily and they look brand new. I have zero complaints about these bad boys! I'd recommend them to anyone looking for this kind of slipper."