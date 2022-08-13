The past couple of years has taught us that “loungewear” and “workwear” can be one and the same — but the silhouette can make a major difference in how polished you look and feel. A chic mixture of high style and high comfort, the best wide-leg lounge pants are a particularly versatile addition to your loungewear collection, equally suitable for the bed and the office office (or your bed-slash-office).

The material of your lounge pants can really move the needle on the lounge-o-meter. For example, a linen wide-leg lounge pant — especially ideal for hot weather — looks perennially chic with a loose-fitting button-down shirt and slide sandals, so you can easily head out on a lunch date post-lounging. If you’re the sporty type, there are performance-wear wide-leg pants appropriate for yoga and walks. Knit lounge pants are perfect for chillier days, and that luxe fabric can easily be elevated with a chunky sweater and lug-sole boots when you need to step out for errands.

Also, consider the cut and style. An extra-long wide-leg palazzo pant is the sort of thing you can lounge in at home, and then wear out on the town when paired with heels; a cropped wide-leg lounge pant in casual cotton doubles as pajamas. Meanwhile, a wide-leg loungewear set is a one-and-done outfit that makes you feel instantly pulled-together, even though you’re comfy enough to crawl into bed.

If you’re ready to expand your loungewear wardrobe (and who isn’t?), read on for 10 of the best wide-leg lounge pants on Amazon.

1 Editor’s Pick: These Sophisticated Wide-Leg Sweater Pants The Drop Catalina Pull-On Rib Sweater Pant Amazon $45 See On Amazon If you don’t think a pair of lounge pants can be sophisticated, these wide-leg sweater pants from The Drop are sure to change your mind. Featuring a slightly cropped length and cozy ribbing, they’re made from a mixture of polyester, acrylic, nylon, and merino wool that feels so luxurious — and looks so much more expensive than the $45 price tag suggests. Pick up the Catalina bralette for a chic matching moment. Editor praise: “To say that these are my favorite lounge pants is an understatement. They have a swingy, breezy leg that makes them totally lounge-worthy, but the overall aesthetic reads a bit more polished than your average joggers. They’re ideal for travel days and morning coffee runs, too.” — Bustle editor, Kate Miller Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

2 A Pair Of Cult-Favorite Palazzo Pants With Over 20,000 5-Star Ratings Arolina Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Pants Amazon $21 See On Amazon Made from a buttery-soft and substantial blend of 92% polyester and 8% spandex for the dreamiest, stretchiest lounge experience, these long palazzo pants have over 20,000 five-star ratings to recommend them, and it’s not hard to see why. They feature a pull-on waistband (for luxurious ease and comfort) and a wide, fluid drape, while faux pockets in back add some polish. Take your pick from 45 colors and prints. Enthusiastic review: “I was pleasantly surprised and extremely pleased at how these pants fit me. [...] they are stretchy, and slid on without any effort. Soooo comfortable! They are very versatile, can be dressed up with a nice blouse and heels, or dressed down with a tshirt or tank top and sandals/flip flops. I might just be ordering a few more pairs now.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

3 A Pair Of Ultra-Soft Wide-Leg Capris With Pockets ZERDOCEAN Stretchy Lounge Capris with Pockets Amazon $22 See On Amazon These wide-leg capri pants are made from a stretchy and soft modal fabric, so whether you’re lounging at home or running errands, you’ll be able to move comfortably. The capri length makes these an excellent warm-weather choice, and they’ve got pockets, so you can step out for a walk without having to worry about holding your keys or phone. An elastic waistband makes these a strong candidate for the most worry-free pants ever. Enthusiastic review: “I was looking for pants to lounge around the house on hot evenings. These are wonderful. Comfy...Light-weight for the warmer nights. I picked these up for around the house and my daughter told me I could even wear them out!” Available sizes: 1X — 5X

4 This Versatile Wide-Leg Loungewear Set You’ll Live In Arwser 2 Piece Loungewear Set Amazon $35 See On Amazon Nothing is quite so versatile as a matching set. Subtly ribbed and made from a soft mixture of polyester, rayon, and spandex, this loungewear set feature a wide, cropped leg that would look incredible paired with a leather jacket and slides for cozy, casual brunches, or some chunky socks for relaxing at home. The top is a classic three-button henley, and the pants have a drawstring waist, pockets (always a plus), and a loose, luxuriously drape-y fit. In the same listing, you’ll also find a version with shorts, which would be a great option for the warmer months. Enthusiastic review: “Honestly, I didn’t imagine it would be of such good quality. The color is beautiful, light grey to rose. Texture is very soft. I usually wear a small, but I got a medium because I prefer having a comfortable pj. The size is accurate, no need to size up. It is amazing for the price paid. Highly recommended!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

5 Another Editor Fave: These Wide-Leg Cropped Pants In The Prettiest Pastels The Drop Bernadette Cropped Sweater Pant Amazon $45 See On Amazon Another editor-approved offering from The Drop, these wide-leg sweater pants come in the prettiest pastel shades — like lavender (pictured), pale pink, and soft lemon yellow, in addition to neutrals — that’ll instantly freshen up your loungewear wardrobe. Made from a ribbed knit consisting of 52% rayon, 28% polyester, and 20% nylon, with a pull-on waistband and a cropped length that will pair with all your sneakers, loafers, and booties, these cozy and chic pants will carry you through the chillier months in style. Editor praise: “I love these sweater pants, they’re so comfortable and I reach for them constantly. I wear them around the house and out to run errands and they’re super soft and easy to style. They’re also cropped so they’re great for petites.” — Bustle editor, Amy Biggart Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

6 These Affordable Wide-Leg Lounge Pants That Come In 50 Colors & Prints Leggings Depot Drawstring Lounge Pants Amazon $14 See On Amazon Lounging is all about pleasure, and the tie-dye print on these wide-leg lounge pants by Leggings Depot is guaranteed to lift your mood (just try feel serious surrounded by all that color, I dare you). Featuring a drawstring waist and made from a soft and stretchy polyester and spandex blend, these pants will make anything — lounging, laundry, sleep — a little more fun. If tie-dye isn’t your thing, they’re available in 50 (!) colors and prints — and at just $14 a pop, you might as well pick up a few pairs. Enthusiastic review: “From the moment I put these on, I couldn't stop rubbing the super-soft material. [...]On Zoom calls I look super professional in my nice work shirt. But out of camera range, I'm wearing the world's most comfortable pajama pants. These are so soft! [...] The drawstring is great because it goes all the way around the waist, not just on the front portion, like a lot of drawstrings. [...] I highly recommend.” Available sizes: Small — 3X

7 These Linen & Cotton Wide-Leg Lounge Pants For Hot Days Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant Amazon $30 See On Amazon Linen and cotton are two of the best fabrics for staying cool, and these wide-leg pants are made from a blend of both, for an easy, breezy silhouette that’s incredibly versatile, too. You’ll wear these pants with tees and tanks around the house, but they’d also look chic with a relaxed button-down shirt for a lunch date, casual cocktails, or polished WFH look. With a drawstring closure and two side pockets, you’ll reach for these easy pants all summer long. Enthusiastic review: “Well sewn seems with quality fabric. I was so happy, I bought another pair in a different color. Well done Amazon!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large; 1X — 6X

8 A Pair Of Wide-Leg Yoga Pants You’ll Wear On & Off The Mat Promover Wide Leg Yoga Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you like your yoga pants to do more than just take you to exercise class, these wide-leg lounge pants are for you. The high waist and side pockets offer structure and polish, which recommends these pants for a day at the office as well as exercising or lounging — simply pair them with a crisp white Oxford and some chic loafers for a comfortable and put-together silhouette. Made from stretchy, wrinkle-resistant 81% polyester and 19% spandex, these pants are nothing if not flexible. (Sorry, I couldn’t resist.) Enthusiastic review: “These pants!!!!! They are everything!!!! They are actually a perfect length, I wouldn’t be mad if they were like a half an inch to an inch longer so I could wear them with heels! That’s how much I love them!!” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

9 This Knit Wide-Leg Loungewear Set That Looks & Feels So Expensive Viottiset 2 Piece Knit Loungewear Set Amazon $44 See On Amazon A monochromatic outfit is such an easy way to look put-together; even if you’re just streaming your new favorite show, this knit loungewear set ensures you’ll look chic. Made from a thick and nubby mixture of viscose and nylon, the top features side slits, batwing sleeves, and a henley-style button closure, and the pants have a high elastic waistband and a drapey wide leg. This effortless yet polished silhouette can do much more than lounge; just slip on some loafers for a casually chic outing. Choose from a selection of sophisticated shades, like khaki (pictured), cream, and burnt orange. Enthusiastic review: “This set is comfy and great quality. It fits true to size. It looks exactly like a name brand version that cost $200 more! Highly recommend!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

