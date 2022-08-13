The past couple of years has taught us that “loungewear” and “workwear” can be one and the same — but the silhouette can make a major difference in how polished you look and feel. A chic mixture of high style and high comfort, the best wide-leg lounge pants are a particularly versatile addition to your
loungewear collection, equally suitable for the bed and the office office (or your bed-slash-office).
The material of your
lounge pants can really move the needle on the lounge-o-meter. For example, a linen wide-leg lounge pant — especially ideal for hot weather — looks perennially chic with a loose-fitting button-down shirt and slide sandals, so you can easily head out on a lunch date post-lounging. If you’re the sporty type, there are performance-wear wide-leg pants appropriate for yoga and walks. Knit lounge pants are perfect for chillier days, and that luxe fabric can easily be elevated with a chunky sweater and lug-sole boots when you need to step out for errands.
Also, consider the cut and style. An extra-long wide-leg palazzo pant is the sort of thing you can lounge in at home, and then wear out on the town when paired with heels; a cropped wide-leg lounge pant in casual cotton doubles as pajamas. Meanwhile, a wide-leg
loungewear set is a one-and-done outfit that makes you feel instantly pulled-together, even though you’re comfy enough to crawl into bed.
If you’re ready to expand your loungewear wardrobe (and who isn’t?), read on for 10 of the best wide-leg lounge pants on Amazon.
1 Editor’s Pick: These Sophisticated Wide-Leg Sweater Pants
If you don’t think a pair of lounge pants can be sophisticated, these
wide-leg sweater pants from The Drop are sure to change your mind. Featuring a slightly cropped length and cozy ribbing, they’re made from a mixture of polyester, acrylic, nylon, and merino wool that feels so luxurious — and looks so much more expensive than the $45 price tag suggests. Pick up the Catalina bralette for a chic matching moment. Editor praise: “To say that these are my favorite lounge pants is an understatement. They have a swingy, breezy leg that makes them totally lounge-worthy, but the overall aesthetic reads a bit more polished than your average joggers. They’re ideal for travel days and morning coffee runs, too.” — Bustle editor, Kate Miller Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X Available colors: 4 2 A Pair Of Cult-Favorite Palazzo Pants With Over 20,000 5-Star Ratings
Made from a buttery-soft and substantial blend of 92% polyester and 8% spandex for the dreamiest, stretchiest lounge experience, these long
palazzo pants have over 20,000 five-star ratings to recommend them, and it’s not hard to see why. They feature a pull-on waistband (for luxurious ease and comfort) and a wide, fluid drape, while faux pockets in back add some polish. Take your pick from 45 colors and prints. Enthusiastic review: “I was pleasantly surprised and extremely pleased at how these pants fit me. [...] they are stretchy, and slid on without any effort. Soooo comfortable! They are very versatile, can be dressed up with a nice blouse and heels, or dressed down with a tshirt or tank top and sandals/flip flops. I might just be ordering a few more pairs now.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 45 3 A Pair Of Ultra-Soft Wide-Leg Capris With Pockets
These
wide-leg capri pants are made from a stretchy and soft modal fabric, so whether you’re lounging at home or running errands, you’ll be able to move comfortably. The capri length makes these an excellent warm-weather choice, and they’ve got pockets, so you can step out for a walk without having to worry about holding your keys or phone. An elastic waistband makes these a strong candidate for the most worry-free pants ever. Enthusiastic review: “I was looking for pants to lounge around the house on hot evenings. These are wonderful. Comfy...Light-weight for the warmer nights. I picked these up for around the house and my daughter told me I could even wear them out!” Available sizes: 1X — 5X Available colors: 7 4 This Versatile Wide-Leg Loungewear Set You’ll Live In
Nothing is quite so versatile as a matching set. Subtly ribbed and made from a soft mixture of polyester, rayon, and spandex, this
loungewear set feature a wide, cropped leg that would look incredible paired with a leather jacket and slides for cozy, casual brunches, or some chunky socks for relaxing at home. The top is a classic three-button henley, and the pants have a drawstring waist, pockets (always a plus), and a loose, luxuriously drape-y fit. In the same listing, you’ll also find a version with shorts, which would be a great option for the warmer months. Enthusiastic review: “Honestly, I didn’t imagine it would be of such good quality. The color is beautiful, light grey to rose. Texture is very soft. I usually wear a small, but I got a medium because I prefer having a comfortable pj. The size is accurate, no need to size up. It is amazing for the price paid. Highly recommended!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 9 5 Another Editor Fave: These Wide-Leg Cropped Pants In The Prettiest Pastels
Another editor-approved offering from The Drop, these
wide-leg sweater pants come in the prettiest pastel shades — like lavender (pictured), pale pink, and soft lemon yellow, in addition to neutrals — that’ll instantly freshen up your loungewear wardrobe. Made from a ribbed knit consisting of 52% rayon, 28% polyester, and 20% nylon, with a pull-on waistband and a cropped length that will pair with all your sneakers, loafers, and booties, these cozy and chic pants will carry you through the chillier months in style. Editor praise: “I love these sweater pants, they’re so comfortable and I reach for them constantly. I wear them around the house and out to run errands and they’re super soft and easy to style. They’re also cropped so they’re great for petites.” — Bustle editor, Amy Biggart Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X Available colors: 8 6 These Affordable Wide-Leg Lounge Pants That Come In 50 Colors & Prints
Lounging is all about pleasure, and the tie-dye print on these
wide-leg lounge pants by Leggings Depot is guaranteed to lift your mood (just try feel serious surrounded by all that color, I dare you). Featuring a drawstring waist and made from a soft and stretchy polyester and spandex blend, these pants will make anything — lounging, laundry, sleep — a little more fun. If tie-dye isn’t your thing, they’re available in 50 (!) colors and prints — and at just $14 a pop, you might as well pick up a few pairs. Enthusiastic review: “From the moment I put these on, I couldn't stop rubbing the super-soft material. [...]On Zoom calls I look super professional in my nice work shirt. But out of camera range, I'm wearing the world's most comfortable pajama pants. These are so soft! [...] The drawstring is great because it goes all the way around the waist, not just on the front portion, like a lot of drawstrings. [...] I highly recommend.” Available sizes: Small — 3X Available colors: 50 7 These Linen & Cotton Wide-Leg Lounge Pants For Hot Days
Linen and cotton are two of the best fabrics for staying cool, and these
wide-leg pants are made from a blend of both, for an easy, breezy silhouette that’s incredibly versatile, too. You’ll wear these pants with tees and tanks around the house, but they’d also look chic with a relaxed button-down shirt for a lunch date, casual cocktails, or polished WFH look. With a drawstring closure and two side pockets, you’ll reach for these easy pants all summer long. Enthusiastic review: “Well sewn seems with quality fabric. I was so happy, I bought another pair in a different color. Well done Amazon!” 8 A Pair Of Wide-Leg Yoga Pants You’ll Wear On & Off The Mat
If you like your yoga pants to do more than just take you to exercise class, these
wide-leg lounge pants are for you. The high waist and side pockets offer structure and polish, which recommends these pants for a day at the office as well as exercising or lounging — simply pair them with a crisp white Oxford and some chic loafers for a comfortable and put-together silhouette. Made from stretchy, wrinkle-resistant 81% polyester and 19% spandex, these pants are nothing if not flexible. (Sorry, I couldn’t resist.) Enthusiastic review: “These pants!!!!! They are everything!!!! They are actually a perfect length, I wouldn’t be mad if they were like a half an inch to an inch longer so I could wear them with heels! That’s how much I love them!!” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 15 9 This Knit Wide-Leg Loungewear Set That Looks & Feels So Expensive
A monochromatic outfit is such an easy way to look put-together; even if you’re just streaming your new favorite show, this
knit loungewear set ensures you’ll look chic. Made from a thick and nubby mixture of viscose and nylon, the top features side slits, batwing sleeves, and a henley-style button closure, and the pants have a high elastic waistband and a drapey wide leg. This effortless yet polished silhouette can do much more than lounge; just slip on some loafers for a casually chic outing. Choose from a selection of sophisticated shades, like khaki (pictured), cream, and burnt orange. Enthusiastic review: “This set is comfy and great quality. It fits true to size. It looks exactly like a name brand version that cost $200 more! Highly recommend!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 11 10 These Thermal Wide-Leg Lounge Pants That’ll Keep You Cozy All Year Long
These
wide-leg lounge pants by Calvin Klein will keep you cozy on a chilly day, but they’re lightweight and breathable enough to wear all year long. Featuring a ribbed, drawstring waistband, and made from thermal-woven 54% cotton mixed with polyester and spandex for just the right amount of stretch, they’re waiting to be paired with a cropped sweater or sweatshirt for a look that brings back the early aughts in all the best ways. Add a slip-on sneaker or a casual loafer for that quick trip to the store. Enthusiastic review: “These pants are the most comfortable pants. The length is great and the fit at the waist line makes them so easy to wear. The material is so soft and flows so easy it’s almost like you don’t have anything on!! I loved the first pair so much I bought 2 more!!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 3
