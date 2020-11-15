Any shoe that's meant for walking should be comfortable and supportive. However, the best winter walking shoes require a few extra features that make them well-suited for the season, namely: quality insulation, water-resistance, traction, and extra durability. The most comfortable walking shoes come in every design from slip-on sneakers to calf-high boots, but more coverage usually means more protection. Consider where you live: Those who experience frigid, snowy or slushy winters might require a boot-like shoe that's fully waterproof and well insulated, while someone in a milder climate can probably get away with wearing a water-resistant sneaker.

Next, make sure the shoe has a slip-resistant sole with good traction — especially if temperatures drop below freezing in your region — so you stay safe (and on your feet) even when walking on wet or icy surfaces.

Finally, winter (and all the rock salt that comes with it) is undeniably tough on your belongings, so opt for a shoe that can stand up to harsher conditions. This could mean an extra-thick sole that can handle a lot of wear and tear without wearing down the treads, an outer fabric that rinses clean of salt stains, or a mesh material that keeps gravel out — and again, these requirements will differ depending on where you live — but especially for winter shoes, extra durability is always a good thing.

These 10 walking shoes check all of those boxes, but they also come in tons of sizes, colors, and designs to suit your feet, your style, and your local weather.

1. The Overall Best Winter Sneaker

If you experience relatively mild winters (or you only plan to walk where there's not a lot of snow or ice on the sidewalk), a warm, waterproof sneaker should meet your needs. Dansko's Paisley outdoor sneaker has several features that make it great for winter wear, including a fully waterproof leather upper, an interior fiber that's designed for warmth and moisture management, and a thick outsole for improved traction. In terms of comfort, it has a triple-density footbed that absorbs shock and supports the natural arch of your foot, and it comes in wide sizes, too. As an added bonus, the interior has a special treatment for odor control.

Available colors: navy, black, chocolate, gray, mahogany, walnut, stone, pine

Available sizes: 5.5-6 — 12.5-13 (including wides)

One reviewer wrote: "These shoes are perfect for walking outdoors in winter. They make my feet feel incredible. They are supportive without being too stiff."

2. The Best Value

Many winter sneakers will easily cost you more than $100, but these ankle-height shoes from Mishansha have all of the essential features for less than $50. That includes a water-resistant artificial leather upper; a thick, textured sole to prevent slipping; a faux-fur interior for warmth; and elastic laces for ease of movement while walking. According to reviewers, they're also "super comfortable" and "very stylish." Plus, they come in suede-like finishes as well as shiny leather ones.

Available colors: black, brown, khaki, gray, pink

Available sizes: 5.5 Women/4 Men — 15 Women/13.5 Men

One reviewer wrote: "I have worn these boots many times for walking and standing in the snow and cold. They are very comfortable and keep my feet warm. My feet have stayed dry in rain and snow. The price is fantastic."

3. The Most Waterproof Shoes

Because of the shape and materials, Merrell's Thermo Chill sneakers are a great option if you're looking to keep your feet dry in extreme conditions. They have an impermeable membrane that keeps out water, and they reach to your upper ankles for extra protection — but they also let sweat escape through the coated PU leather. Despite their low-bulk insulation and boot-like shape, they're also surprisingly lightweight, supportive, and easy to move in. Plus, they grip wet and icy pavement without issue.

Available colors: black

Available sizes: 7 — 11

One reviewer wrote: "Bought them for a winter Colorado trip. We were walking a lot and the shoes were very comfortable, my feet never got wet or cold. True to size, my feet are 24.3cm and 7.5 is just perfect. They don't look very bulky and I like the colors too!"

4. A Warm, Fuzzy Option

These boots from Columbia are called Ice Maiden II for a reason: They're designed to keep your feet as warm as possible. They feature 200-gram insulation inside of a waterproof leather and textile outer, both of which reach mid-calf for optimal warmth. They also feature a thick textured sole and adjustable laces. With the comfy cushioning and lightweight midsole, these are great for cold-weather walks, despite their boot-like appearance. You can get them in wide options, too.

Available colors: Black/Columbia Grey, Black/Ti Grey Steel, Cordovan/Siberia, Elk/Black, Graphite/Plum Purple, Oxford Tan/Ancient Fossil, Shale/Dark Raspberry, Black/Oxygen, Elk/Red Velvet, Shale/Northern Lights

Available sizes: 5 — 12 (including wides)

One reviewer wrote: "These boots are the warmest boots I have ever worn, so comfortable and the arch is pure heaven. I can walk all day in them and my feet still feel comfortable."

5. These Comfy Chukka Boots

They're admittedly not the most waterproof option (though the suede upper is treated with 3M Scotchgard for water repellence), but if comfort is your top priority, these Skechers Chukka boots feature a super soft faux-fur lining that is both fluffy and warm. The cushioning is lightweight and supportive, and an air-infused insole absorbs shock while you walk. The ankle-high design keeps your feet cozy in cold weather, and a reviewer wrote that they provide "just enough cushion and traction" for winter walks.

Available colors: black, chestnut, charcoal, chocolate, mauve, taupe

Available sizes: 5 — 12 (including wides)

One reviewer wrote: "I have problem feet and have been wearing these daily for the last few weeks. Really so comfortable and great support while feeling like slippers."

6. These Boots With Extra Traction

If you plan on walking in icy or wet conditions, these Sorel Out 'N About boots are the way to go. The emphasized tread features tons of texture to grip slippery surfaces — plus it extends around the toe and up against the sides for improved grip. In terms of comfort, style, and waterproofing, they have those too, all thanks to their faux-fur lining, rubber toe, and treated leather and wool felt.

Available colors: Felt/Quarry, Natural Tan, Camp/Collegiate Navy, Felt Beige Natural Tan, Quarry Leather/Felt Textile Combination, Felt Grey Quarry, Collegiate Navy Suede Combination, Quarry - Felt

Available sizes: 5 — 12

One reviewer wrote: "These are warm, have good tread to grip ice/snow, comfy, and easy to slip on and go. They look cute with sweater dresses, legging, and jeans. So versatile to dress up and down. Super happy with this purchase."

7. The Ones You Can Machine Wash

Ice, snow, salt, and puddles can wreak havoc on your winter wardrobe, but these BZees sneakers can handle it. How? They're machine-washable, so as soon as they start to get scuffed up, you can toss them straight into the wash. They're also well-suited for winter because of a faux-fur lining and emphasized nonslip bottoms. Plus, with stretch fabric, a cloud-like insole, and wide options, they'll keep you comfortable while you walk.

Available colors: Windchime Microfiber, Leopard Print Fabric, Toffee Microfiber/Beige Faux Fur, Red/Black Plaid, Navy Microfiber/Navy Faux Fur, Black Microfiber/Black Faux Fur, Chocolate Microfiber/Chocolate Faux Fur

Available sizes: 5 — 12

One reviewer wrote: "First time buyer of this brand of shoes and I will be buying more. Very nice looking and comfortable. I'm picky about the shoes I wear and want them to be comfortable for walking. Great decision."

8. The Most Lightweight

Typically, winter shoes are heavy and clunky, but they don't necessarily have to be. Ryka created these Everest sneakers, which are "extremely lightweight," according to reviewers. Still, they keep your feet warm and supported with their faux-fur interior, memory foam footbed, EVA outsole, and bungee-like closure. They also come in half sizes and wide options. However, they're not water-resistant, so they're not the best pick for areas with lots of snow and rain.

Available colors: Frost Gray, Burgundy, Black, Medium Blue, Green, Tan

Available sizes: 5 —12 (including wides)

One reviewer wrote: "Ryka has never disappointed me. These booties are lightweight, warm and really cute. I wore them for hours straight out of the box, and they were comfortable for every second. Stunning, considering the low price. I will be ordering a second pair."

9. The Best Slip-On Winter Shoes

Usually, slip-on shoes are associated with warm weather, while clasps and laces are associated with cold weather, but the Kaci winter shoe from Keen offers slip-on convenience and cold-season protection simultaneously. It's designed for winter thanks to its waterproof leather outer, textured rubber sole, and reinforced toe. It's also extra warm thanks to a fleece lining.

Available colors: brown

Available sizes: 5 — 10.5

One reviewer wrote: "I was looking for a winter/waterproof slip-on that was both warm and comfortable. I tried many other brands and was happy to find these in Keen's. I do not like my toes to be squished and love that Keen's have more room. I am so glad to find these."

10. These Affordable Hiking Boots

Maybe your neighborhood is especially hilly and doesn't have sidewalks — or maybe you're a fan of wintertime hikes. Either way, these Northside Pioneer boots are designed for rougher terrain. Since they're technically hiking boots, they're moisture-wicking and water-resistant with thick, nonslip soles for dryness and warmth. They also have mesh inserts, a higher ankle, and a gusseted tongue to keep dirt and gravel out. Finally, they're super lightweight for a hiking shoe and padded with a (washable) EVA insole for support and comfort during movement.

Available colors: Black/Berry, Dark Gray/Dark Turquoise, Dark Brown/Sage, Medium Brown/Dark Purple, Stone/Berry

Available sizes: 6 — 10

One reviewer wrote: "These are extremely comfortable, and apparently they're really cute too cause I get compliments on them all the time. I bought them because me and the family want to start walking/hiking together, but I've been wearing them to work on rainy days to 'break them in'! I am amazed- not one blister! That is HUGE for me."