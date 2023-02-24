Comfort is key when it comes to wireless bras — it’s likely a big reason why you’re looking for one in the first place. But just because you’re ditching underwires doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice support. Generally speaking, the best wireless bras in plus sizes come with lined or contoured cups, and other structural support features like wide straps and bands that help evenly distribute weight — all while keeping comfort in mind.

What To Look For In The Best Wireless Plus-Size Bras

Supportive Features & Fabrics

Since wireless bras don’t get their support from a typical underwire construction, look for features like wide, no-roll bands and wide, adjustable straps. Some bras have knit-in or molded cups for a naturally contoured shape and separation, and lining can provide extra support and nipple coverage. Many of the bras on this list also have higher sides and backs for even more support, and full-coverage cups to keep breasts contained.

For maximum comfort, look for bras with plenty of stretch (the higher the percentage of elastane or spandex, the stretchier the material will feel), or those made of breathable fabrics that’ll keep you cool.

Fit

Finding the right wireless bra is going to look a little different for everyone; after all, every body shape and cup size has particular needs. That said, all the bras listed below are designed to fit plus-size bodies — generally defined as having a band size of 38 and over — and a range of cup sizes, including both smaller and fuller breasts.

Some of the bras below are listed in cup and band sizes, while others come in alpha sizes. There are some tips you can follow to determine your best bra fit — for instance, if the cups are gaping, you’ll want to go down a size; or, if you’re experiencing spillage, go up a cup size. To start, the band should fit on the middle hook so that you have more flexibility with fit — if the bra stretches out, for instance, you’ll be able to move up a hook, or down a hook if it’s feeling a little tight some days. If you’re unsure about your size in alpha sizing, take a look at the size chart, if possible, which will either provide the measurements that each size will fit, or will compare each alpha size to a cup and band size.

When in doubt, reading the reviews can go a long way in discerning just how comfortable a bra really feels; some of the bras listed here are repped as being comfortable enough to sleep in.

Lastly, most bras you’ll find here feature a traditional hook-and-eye closure, but if you’re looking for the ease and comfort of a pullover style, you’ll find a few seamless bralettes, as well. Just know that they’ll typically offer less support.

With that in mind, it’s time to shop for the best wireless bras for plus sizes.

1 This Seamless Pullover Bra With 4-Way Stretch Just My Size Pure Comfort Pullover Wireless Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon An extra-wide underband, full-coverage back, and wide, tank-style straps ensure this pullover bra offers light support for those with larger cup and band sizes, and knit-in cups create a natural contoured effect. Reviewers also rave about the four-way stretch, which is designed to move with you, while still offering light hold. The seamless construction will remain invisible underneath your tops, and that deep V neckline can accommodate lots of styles of tops and dresses. Even better, the fabric is designed to wick away moisture, so can stay comfy even if things get sweaty. Helpful review: “This is the stretchy bra I’ve been looking for!!! Key features are that the sides provide coverage up to the armpit - which I really need for comfort and to prevent side spillage. This means the back also comes up high enough and makes me feel locked in, without feeling constrained. And there is no underboob spillage either. [...] They stretch much more than I was expecting which allows me to move and breathe like a normal person. [...] I love these and I’m so happy I found them!!!” Sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large | Colors: 5 | Material: 95% Nylon, 5% Spandex

2 A Wildly Popular Bra That Lifts Without An Underwire Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon Over 41,000 Amazon shoppers have given this wireless bra a five-star rating, making it one of the most popular wire-free bras on the site. A strategic support system — including high sides, full-coverage cups with contour stitching, wide, adjustable straps, and a wider back — are designed to offer ample lift, without the discomfort of an underwire. This bra also has several rows of hook-and-eye closures (the number increases with bra size), plus extra-comfortable features like cushioned straps, no tags, and a stay-cool fabric blend. Plus, that jacquard fabric and picot trim prove that wireless styles can be elegant. Helpful review: “It's very hard to find a comfortable bra when you are plus size. This is so very comfortable! The straps don't cut into your back or side and for an underwire free bra it gives a decent amount of lift...about as much as you can expect without underwire. I am ordering more cause it's so hard to find a comfortable bra that I don't have to run to the bedroom and take off the min I get home! Price is fantastic too!” Sizes: 36B — 48DDD | Colors: 17 | Material: Spandex, Polyester, Nylon, Stretch Cotton

3 This Lace-Adorned Wireless Bra In A Great Size Range Glamorise Wirefree MagicLift Support Bra Amazon $36 See On Amazon Comfort and style combine in this wireless bra, which features lacy, contoured cups along with wide, adjustable straps and a cushioned, supportive underband with three rows of hook-and-eye closures. It comes in a particularly impressive size range that extends through 56J — and what’s not to love about a brand that offers options? Helpful review: “This is the only brand I’ve been able to find that sells plus AND large cup sizes. I’m an H and I had given up on finding a bra that fit. I’m SO happy.” Sizes: 36B — 56J | Colors: 10 | Material: 50% Polyamide, 40% Polyester, 10% Elastane

4 A Wireless Bra That Keeps You Cool Hanes Wireless Cooling Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon This popular wireless Hanes bra is made of a cooling, sweat-wicking fabric made with flexible four-way stretch, so you won’t experience uncomfortable chafing or stickiness — and, between the stay-cool sensation and lack of uncomfortable hardware, it’s a fan-favorite sleep bra. Other standout features include a hook-and-eye closure lined in fabric to protect your skin from pokes; wide, non-adjustable bands that stay in place, and a wide band that creates a smooth silhouette. The cups are unlined, adding to the lightweight feel. Helpful review: “I'm a plus sized person and usually bras don't fit comfortably on my body, so I bought one to try it out and I just love it, fits comfortably. Not tight or loose, fits just right and stretches very well. So I ordered 4 more of these bras. Just love how they feel and look.” Sizes: Small — 3X-Large Plus | Colors: 6 | Material: 90% Polyester, 10% Spandex

5 This Wireless Bra With Gorgeous Lace & Mesh Details Bali Lace Desire Wirefree Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon This wireless bra by Bali is made from a stretchy blend of nylon and spandex that one reviewer wrote is “so comfy you could sleep in” it — and with features like peek-a-boo mesh and gorgeous lace detail at the neckline that continues with the scalloped underband, it’s seriously sexy, too. Featuring hook-and-eye closures, lightly lined cups, and adjustable straps that can be worn over the shoulder or criss-crossed, this bra won’t make you choose between comfort and style — with this bra, you can have it all. Helpful review: “I wear a 38dd [...] I don't know about you, but I have a very hard time finding pretty bras . I'm sure I've tried about 50 bralettes and they were all terrible, but not this one! [...] I felt sexy and supported all night and it was perfect for all of my high neck tank tops that you can't wear regular bras with because the straps will show. If you're a gal with a larger chest and would like to FINALLY have a pretty bra - order this!” Sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Colors: 8 | Material: Cup: 88% Nylon, 12% Spandex; Back: 86% Nylon, 14% Spandex

6 This Wireless T-Shirt Bra That’s Perfect For Daily Wear Vanity Fair Full Figure Wirefree Bra Amazon $21 See On Amazon This popular T-shirt bra with over 31,000 perfect ratings is available in both underwire and wireless styles, but the latter still offers plenty of support due to its banded frame, wide, adjustable, close-set straps, and hook-and-eye closures (the amount increases with size). Four-way stretch and a simple, unadorned silhouette helps this virtually disappear beneath your tops, and the V neck works with tops and dresses of varying necklines. Helpful review: “This is an amazing bra! I have so much trouble finding a bra that fits and is comfortable. I am a 42DD and bras with underwire can cause me pain throughout the day and I am pulling on my bra. BUT, this bra is supportive; comfortable; and I don't need the underwire. I have always had an underwire due to my size. And the price is the BEST. I will be purchasing more for sure.” Sizes: 34G — 44DDD | Styles: 44 | Material: 78% Nylon, 22% Spandex

7 A Satin Wireless Bra With Wide, Front-Adjustable Straps Just My Size Full Coverage Wireless Bra (2-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Backed by over 13,000 five-star ratings, good thing this wireless bra comes in a two-pack in addition to singles, because reviewers rave that it’s so comfortable, you’ll want to wear it every day. Made from a soft and stretchy blend of nylon and spandex, this bra features hook-and-eye closures and a soft lining for some support and coverage. Plus, the wide straps are adjustable at the front, so you can easily adjust it while it’s on, without any awkward contortions. The shimmery, subtle leopard print with contrasting satin trim at the V-neckline is downright pretty. Helpful review: “As a plus-sized woman, it's very hard to find a bra that fits comfortably and provide support without wires that poke into my ribs. These bras provide what I need and they have a beautiful pattern which is a major confidence boost. I also love that they are half the cost of bras seen in the mall. I'd recommend them to my friends.” Sizes: 38D — 50DD | Colors: 8 | Material: 90% Nylon, 10% Spandex

8 A Wireless Bra With An Easy Front Closure Just My Size Easy On Front Close Wirefree Bra Amazon $16 See On Amazon Made with a row of lined hook-and-eye closures in front, this wireless bra is easy to put on and take off. With features like wide, adjustable straps that are cushioned for extra comfort, seamed cups for subtle shaping, and a stretchy fabric in a shimmery jacquard, it’s a fan-favorite for its ease and comfort, without skimping on support. Helpful review: “Very comfortable as a [...] plus size. Love the front closure making it so easy to get on and off. Full coverage which is what I need as a 44D. The price is very reasonable and it is made very well.” Sizes: 40B — 54DD | Colors: 6 | Material: Top Cup: 100% Nylon; Bottom Cup: 100% Polyester; Center Back: 85% Nylon, 15% Spandex

9 This Cult-Favorite Calvin Klein Bralette Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Wireless Bralette Amazon $21 See On Amazon This Calvin Klein bralette doesn’t offer much in the way of support, but it’s a cult-classic loungewear piece that’s plus-size-approved — not to mention that wide, logo-emblazoned underband would look so cute worn as a bra top with high-waisted leggings. The pullover style features a scoop neck, wide straps and a T-back, while the stretchy fabric is comfortable and lightweight. Helpful review: “I have the hardest time buying bras that fit and are comfortable!! This bra fit me which is rare bc I am plus size and is the most comfortable bra I own. I went back and ordered 3 more In different colors!!” Sizes: X-Small — 4X | Colors: 12 | Material: 53% Cotton, 35% Modal, 12% Elastane

10 A 3-Pack Of Bralettes That Are Comfy Enough To Sleep In Hiking Girl Comfort Workout Sports Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon The bralettes in this three-pack are so comfy, reviewers even sleep in them. Featuring a pullover style, with wide tank straps and a racerback, these stretchy bras have a wide underband and knit contoured cups for extra support. Not only are these bralettes super comfy, they’re also super affordable, ringing up at less than $25 for a multi-pack. Note that some reviewers report that these run small, so if you’re between sizes, size up. Helpful review: “I got these to sleep in. I'm a D cup and I just wanted a bit of light support through the night. I'm super happy I got these. They are so comfy for sleep with just a touch of support to keep things in place at night.” Sizes: Small — 5X-Large | Colors: 24 | Material: 96% Nylon, 4% Spandex

11 This Wireless Sports Bra You’ll Wear Beyond The Gym Vanity Fair Wireless Medium Impact Sports Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon Go ahead and get sweaty in this wireless sports bra; it’s made of a moisture-wicking blend of nylon and spandex to keep you dry during your workouts. A U-shaped back, wide, adjustable straps and hook-and-eye closures offer enough support for medium-impact workouts, while the contoured cups create separation and definition. You’ll reach for this bra anytime you’ve got an upcoming sweat session, but reviewers report it’s so comfortable, you’ll likely wear it for way more than just working out. Helpful review: “This is a very comfortable bra for Plus Size women. I bought one and immediately purchased 2 more. Hard to believe the price - this is a quality bra!” Sizes: 36C — 44DDD | Colors: 8 | Material: 78% Nylon, 22% Spandex