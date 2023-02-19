There’s nothing like taking off your bra at the end of a long day, but if you have big boobs, you know that bra support can be a 24/7 kind of thing, even while sleeping. That said, your lacy underwire bras are likely to keep you up at night, so instead, what you need is a sleep bra. If you’re looking for a little extra support while you snooze, the best sleep bras for large busts are wireless styles made from soft, breathable fabrics that will keep you comfy (and your boobs in place) all night long.

What To Look For In A Sleep Bra If You Have A Large Bust

To find a supportive sleep bra, here are some things to consider while you shop.

Comfortable Design Features

Underwire is out of the question, since the last thing you want is a pesky wire interrupting a good night’s rest, but there are other features that can provide support while still ensuring comfort. In general, underbands are responsible for a majority of the support that a bra offers, so your sleep bra should have one that is wide enough to make up for a lack of underwire. Additionally, a wide band ensures that your bra stays in place while you toss and turn. Wide straps also add some support, since they help evenly distribute weight and prevent any uncomfortable digging.

Pick Your Padding

For a hint of support that doesn’t sacrifice comfort, choose a bra with strategic knitting or molded cups for a naturally contoured shape, or those with removable pads that you can take out to sleep and pop back in during the day for some added shape. Either option can also help keep your boobs securely in place while you sleep.

Choose Your Preferred Style

Next, you can consider the design of your sleep bra. Seamless pullover bralettes are a the most comfortable, since they don’t have any clasps that can potentially dig into the skin, and they usually don’t have adjustable straps with metal or plastic. That said, front-closure bras can be a good option since they won’t dig into your back. If you do opt for a bra with a traditional hook-and-eye closure (even if it’s at the front), it should have a fabric overlay to prevent irritation, poking, or pinching.

Opt For Soft & Lightweight Fabrics

Lastly, you’ll want to search for soft, airy fabrics that guarantee comfort, like breathable cotton and lightweight microfiber. And if you’re a sweaty sleeper, then opting for cooling fabrics like bamboo, or moisture-wicking materials like nylon or polyester blends, will help make for a drier sleep. A light compression bra made with stretchy materials like elastane or spandex can help hold things in without being uncomfortably tight. You can also look for bras with four-way stretch, as they have a little extra give and allow for full range of movement.

Ready for a good night’s rest? Shop 10 of the best sleep bras for large busts.

1 A 2-Pack Of Front-Closure Cotton Bralettes With 47,000 Ratings Fruit Of The Loom Front Closure Cotton Bra (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Boasting over 47,000 ratings on Amazon, reviewers rave about how great these unlined front-closure bralettes are for sleep. It’s made from cotton with a hint of stretch for maximum comfort, and a touch of compression to hold in your boobs. The front hook-and-eye-closures have a fabric overlay so they won’t pinch or poke. They also come in packs of two or three so you can always have a clean one on hand, in addition to singles. Helpful review: “After 40 plus years of sleeping in an underwire bra, I wanted something a little more comfortable that still provides support. These are just the thing. The front closure makes them easy to wear, and the three-pack allows me to cycle through them in a week without having to wash every day.” Sizes: 34 — 48 | Colors: 17 | Material: 95% Cotton, 5% Spandex

2 This Seamless Pullover Bra With Nice Stretch Bali Comfort Revolution Crop Top Amazon $15 See On Amazon Made of lightweight microfiber, this pullover bra has zero hardware, seams, or tags for irritation-free wear while you sleep. The four-way stretch adds to its overall comfort. The ribbed band won’t ride up while you sleep either. A series of small cutouts along the front of the straps and between the breasts creates extra breathability where you need it most, and four-way stretch holds your breasts in place. Helpful review: “I bought these bras to wear while sleeping. I have always slept without a bra so I was looking for something with a little support that didn’t bind or make me feel too hot. They are so comfortable that I hardly know I’m wearing them.” Sizes: Small — 3X | Colors: 55 | Material: 89% Nylon, 11% Polyester

3 This 3-Pack Of Popular Seamless Bralettes With Removable Padding Cabales Wire-Free Bra With Removable Pads (3-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Featuring a hardware-free design, this pullover bralette is seamless, stretchy, and oh-so comfy. It has wide, stay-in-place straps and a no-roll band to match, and the pads are removable, so you can choose how much shape and support you want. It’s available in a convenient three-pack that comes in tons of color combinations — and it comes with 12,000 five-star ratings to back it up. Helpful review: “I was looking for a sleep/lounging bra for the weekends and this is perfect! It’s breathable, stretchy, and very comfy. No scratchy seams, tags, or fasteners. It’s literally the perfect thing to wear under PJs or a t-shirt when you feel like you can’t go with nothing and need a little support, but want to be comfy.” Sizes: Medium — 7X-Large | Colors: 23 | Material: 96% Nylon, 4% Spandex

4 This Sweat-Wicking Sleep Bra With A Second-Skin Feel Hanes Wireless Cooling Bra Amazon $14 See On Amazon Sweaty sleepers rejoice! This unlined sleep bra is made of a moisture-wicking material for a cool sleep (and dry sheets). Featuring a seamless, tag-free design and four-way stretch, this V-neck bralette promises to be a reliable sleep option. While it does have a hook-and-eye closure, hundreds of reviewers report that it’s plenty comfortable enough to sleep in; as one reviewer noted, “It's literally like not wearing anything!” It’s also made with the brand’s SmoothTec waistband that stays in place and keeps breasts contained, as well as light compression. Helpful review: “If you need a bra to sleep in or looking for something to wear all through out the day, this is the PERFECT sleep bra under $55 on Amazon. SO SO SO COMFY. Not one flaw. [...] Comfort, Can sleep in it all night without noticing it is there. Soft Fabric, No scratchiness or pressure points, and looks cute on its own [...] I am super sensitive to tags and clasps when I go to bed, and this is my all day every day comfort solution, I can sleep soundly and feel nothing.” Sizes: Small — 3X-Large Plus | Colors: 6 | Material: 90% Polyester, 10% Spandex

5 This Multi-Pack Of Camisole-Style Bralettes With Supportive Features Kalon Wireless Cami Bras With Removable Pads (4-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Get ready for a good night’s sleep with this four-pack of seamless bralettes. They have a few more supportive features than other seamless bralettes like it, including lined cups, removable padding, ruching at the center, and adjustable straps with sliders that won’t dig into your skin. Choose from 20 cute color combinations, from soft neutrals to the earth tones pictured. Helpful review: “As a test I put one on right away to test how long I could stand to wear it. It got to be bed time and I thought I’d keep going and see if I could stand to sleep in it. It was amazing. 12+ hours in this bra and I have barely given it a second thought. The padding isn’t my thing, never been a big fan. But it’s comfortable. [...] I’m a fan, I’m buying more colors.” Sizes: Small-Medium — XX-Large | Colors: 20 | Material: 92% Nylon, 8% Spandex

6 A 3-Pack Of Seamless Sports Bras That Are Comfortable Enough To Sleep In Vermilion Bird Seamless Sports Bra With Removable Pads (3-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Although these bralettes are billed as sports bras — and they are perfect for low-impact activities like yoga, walking, and Pilates — the seamless construction makes them perfect for sleeping too, according to reviewers. They feature wide supportive straps and an equally wide band that won’t roll up, no matter how much you toss and turn, plus a pair of removable pads. Because this is technically a sports bra with mild compression, some reviewers noted that it runs a bit small. Helpful review: “These are super comfortable to sleep in. Soft against the skin. No binding or pinching. Just enough structure to keep the girls where they belong.” Sizes: Small — 5X-Large | Colors: 18 | Material: 96% Nylon, 4% Spandex

7 This Lightly Shaping Bralette Made From Cooling Bamboo Boody Body EcoWear Shaper Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon This hardware-free, pullover seamless bralette is made mostly from organically grown bamboo viscose, which helps to wick away sweat and regulate your body temperature throughout the night for a subtle cooling effect. Strategic knitting offers a natural shaping effect and light support, while the wide straps and band ensure that the bra (and your boobs) stay in place. The thin, lightweight, unlined construction makes it super comfortable, but note that it doesn’t offer much in the way of nipple coverage. Helpful review: “Bought this bra to sleep in and couldn’t be happier. It’s extremely soft, comfortable, and stretchy - I hate having to struggle to put on an overhead bra but didn’t want any closures while sleeping. It’s thin (can see nipples through the white one which could be an issue depending on use case) - just a very light support to keep me more in place at night, exactly what I wanted.” Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 8 | Material: 80% Bamboo Viscose, 13% Nylon, 7% Spandex

8 This Cult-Favorite Camisole With A Built-In Shelf Bra Lemedy Padded Tank Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon Looking for a sleep bra that doubles as a cute top (or vice versa)? This camisole with non-adjustable straps is your best bet, according to over 38,000 shoppers who gave it a five-star rating. It features a non-constrictive, built-in shelf bra with removable padding that offers light support, and it’s made from a stretchy fabric thats keeps everything in place while you sleep. Best of all, it has no hardware that can get in the way of a comfortable sleep. Helpful review: “I never write reviews, but these are so dang comfy and adorable I have to share. I love these tops and own them in blue, Rose red, and black. They're great for lounging, sleeping, layering, and wearing alone on hot days. [...] They're fitted [...] without being too tight, the shelf bra+padding is supportive without squashing the ladies down, and the padding/cups aren't at all visible.” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 20 | Material: 87% Nylon, 13% Spandex

9 A Silky-Soft Sleep Bra With A Full-Coverage Back PRETTYWELL Sleep Bra With Removable Pads Amazon $22 See On Amazon Featuring an ultra-thin, breathable construction that feels silky soft, this seamless sleep bra has a full-coverage back without any clasps to combat any pinching or poking. This bra also comes with a pair of graduated pads (which can be removed based on your personal preference) to help position breasts, as well as tons of stretch and a grippy lining to keep everything in place. Helpful review: “THE BEST BRA I'VE EVER OWNED. [...] I wear this bra to sleep and it doesn't even feel like I'm wearing a bra. I wear this bra all day under whatever kind of clothing I'm wearing and I forget that I'm wearing a bra and I'm like oh I should go put on a bra but then I remember that I'm wearing this bra when I look down. The only downside is that I didn't find this bra sooner!” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 8 | Material: 75% Nylon, 25% Spandex