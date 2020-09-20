Whether you're shopping for comfort, style, or both, the best women's flannel shirt for you will depend on how you want it to feel. If you're looking for a warm, cozy, traditional flannel, opt for a shirt made of cotton or wool. Alternatively, a shirt made with synthetic fabrics like polyester and elastane is a better choice if you prefer thinner or stretchier materials. Either way, both types are widely available online — so much so that it can be challenging to narrow down your options.

Before you begin shopping, you should determine if you're specifically looking for a traditional flannel or a lightweight shirt with a plaid pattern. Flannel was originally made from wool, using specific weaving and brushing techniques to create soft, durable, and warm fabrics; it also often featured the now-recognizable tartan, gingham, or checkered patterns. A fuzzy, thick flannel made with wool or brushed cotton (a popular alternative to wool) will keep you feeling cozy and warm — however, if you enjoy the look of a classic flannel but not the weight of it, consider purchasing a thinner shirt that is made with polyester. And if you like for your shirts to have a bit of stretch, choose one that incorporates elastane (aka spandex), too.

Also consider your preferred fit and features: Do you want a loose fit or a tighter silhouette? Do you prefer sleeves that securely roll up? What is your favorite color, and do you like plaid, checkered, or solid fabrics best? Do you like chest pockets?

Whether you're looking for a warm, cozy flannel or a more lightweight version, all of the shirts listed below are well-reviewed, stylish, and available in a variety of color and size options.

1. The Fan-Favorite Flannel For Women

Material: 100% cotton

If you're looking for a soft, classic flannel, look no further than the Cottage Escape from Legendary Whitetails. It has more than 2,000 ratings (nearly 70% of which are a perfect five stars), and it's made from thick brushed cotton and comes in four classic plaid colors, all of which also feature a chambray collar and cuffs, dual chest pockets, and branded detail buttons.

One reviewer wrote: "This is literally the best flannel I've owned! I got a medium and it is cut so nicely! It has room for a long-sleeve shirt underneath and doesn't pull a gap in the buttons at the bust (a common issue for my bust-to-size ratio). I love it so much, I'm almost sad I know its fate of being worn to shreds.. it seems like this one might put up a good fight though!"

Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

2. The Flannel With The Most Size & Color Options

Material: 100% cotton

This flannel from Dickies is made from double-brushed, machine-washable cotton, comes in 28 different color combos, and has a pocket. But the real selling point? Reviewers say it fits exceptionally well "without the dreaded gaping" or the "sleeves [that are] too tight."

One reviewer wrote: "Love this plaid flannel shirt! Purchased in a 2X, I usually wear a 16-18W. It fits nice and roomy, good sleeve length, nicely sized arm holes. I am a 38E and I can button this no problem, with plenty of room across the chest. It is well constructed, and I would say it looks just like the product images. It is very soft and super comfy; I would recommend this."

Available sizes: Small - 3X-Large Plus

3. The Flannel Shirt With Stretch

Material: 95% polyester, 5% elastane

Many flannel shirts are made without added stretch-enhancing material, but if you'd prefer a little flexibility, the DJT button-down plaid shirt will give you the look of a classic flannel without the constriction. It has some elastane so that it moves with you, but it still features a classic large-scale gingham pattern, button closure, and dual pockets of a traditional flannel — plus, it has roll-up sleeves with tabs that keep them in place. While it's on the thinner side, reviewers still say it's still "soft and warm." Choose from 10 different colors.

One reviewer wrote: "What a great, comfy shirt! It's lighter and thinner than a standard flannel and it has plenty of stretch. I bought the XL based on the sizing description but I'm going to order another in L."

Available sizes: Small - X-Large

4. The Longest Flannel Option

Material: 65% cotton, 35% polyester

For those who prefer to wear their flannel long with leggings or tights, or even as loungewear shirts, there's the HOTOUCH casual boyfriend flannel. This one is made with a poly-cotton blend and is longer than most flannels on the market, hitting mid-thigh instead of at the hip on most. It also has dual pockets (without the flap) where you can keep your phone or keys. It comes in 12 checkered patterns.

One reviewer wrote: "Unlike some advertised 'flannel,' this shirt is truly flannel, warm yet not too heavy. The shirt is quite long, and will work well with leggings or skinny jeans. I recommend this one!"

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

5. The Low-Maintenance Flannel

Material: 100% polyester

For camping, hiking, or vacations, you'll want something that's as low-maintenance as it is comfortable. Cue the Riders by Lee Indigo fleece shirt. It's made from 100% polyester, so it's more resistant to shrinking, fading, and wrinkling than cotton. That said, the fleece material is still soft and warm. It doesn't feature pockets, but it does have a plaid pattern (in six different colors), collar, and button-up front.

One reviewer wrote: "Love this fleece shirt, which is very warm and cozy. It doesn't wrinkle and it always looks sharp. I always get compliments when I wear it."

Available sizes: Small - 3X-Large

6. The Flannel In The Most Unique Colors

Material: 100% cotton

The vast majority of flannels come in a limited array of classic colors, but what if you're looking for something a little more unique? Columbia's Simply Put II flannel is available in 12 color schemes, including some unexpected shades like sunshine yellow, bright turquoise, and raspberry pink. Despite the unusually eye-catching hues, they're still cozy, soft, and durable, thanks to the mid-weight brushed cotton construction. It features one pocket without a flap.

One reviewer wrote: "Great colors, good fit for medium size allowing room to wear something underneath, so comfortable and soft — a classic flannel shirt!"

Available sizes: X-Small - 3X

7. A Heavyweight Cotton Flannel In Non-Plaid Designs

Material: 100% cotton

Looking for something extra warm and cozy? This flannel from Goodthreads is heavyweight, so it's designed for chillier weather. And it comes in eight varieties including designs beyond the traditional plaid like a marled ivory or navy (as seen above). It still has button-closure cuffs, a spread collar, and a chest pocket for that quintessential flannel look, though.

One reviewer wrote: "I have ordered several different brands of women's flannel shirts and all of them have been so thin and lightweight. In winter, I want to be warm. This one is comfortable and heavier weight than most flannel shirts made for women. [...] I would definitely buy more."

Available sizes: XS - XX-Large

8. A Streamlined Tunic For Flannel-Lovers

Material: 95% polyester, 5% spandex

If you're looking for a plaid top with a streamlined, contemporary tunic vibe, there's the St. Jubileens tunic. It is thinner than a standard cotton or wool flannel and has some added stretch, and this shirt skips out on the classic buttons, collar, and pockets of a traditional style. However, you do get roll-up sleeves, a collared neck, and checkered pattern that hints at the flannel style without the heat.

One reviewer wrote: "This top is absolutely adorable, and truly a steal! Good quality material, the color is vibrant and it fits perfectly. [...] The material doesn't cling, either, which is great. Lighter than wearing flannel but heavy enough to feel substantial."

Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

9. The Best Wool Flannel For Women

Material: 100% wool

If you have a more flexible budget, consider snagging a 100% pure wool flannel. While it can be more expensive than cotton, wool is known for its moisture-wicking properties and warmth, making it a fantastic choice for a cozy flannel. This Pendleton shirt is made with virgin wool, comes in 13 colors, and has two pockets with flaps and a collar. The best part? It's still machine washable.

One reviewer wrote: "Love the color, warmth and beautiful tailoring, keeps [its] shape and looks great. Highly recommend it."