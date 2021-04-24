Whether you’re wearing it for fashion or function, a wool beanie is a worthwhile staple to have in your closet, especially as temperatures begin to dip. The best wool beanies are essential accessories during wintertime, and some can transition well to warmer seasons as well. To find the best wool beanie for you, pay attention to the fabric blend and overall design.

Since wool beanies can be made in a variety of fabrics in addition to wool, it’s important to check the label to be sure you get exactly what you want. For example, a cashmere-wool beanie may be softer, but they also require a bit more care (and tend to cost more), while an acrylic-wool blend isn’t usually quite as soft, but will hold up well over time. And keep in mind, the nicer the fabric blend the more likely it is that you’ll have to hand wash it. For many cashmere-wool blends or even 100% wool options, the designer or manufacturer will recommend you hand wash your beanie.

Another thing to consider is your personal style. If you want a hat you can wear with anything, a basic wool beanie is always a great choice. But if you want something a little different, you could go with a slouchy option or even a warmer beanie with a cute pom on top. You can also find beanies with built-in visors, soft linings, or Bluetooth headphones. And if you have long hair, a wool beanie you can wear with a ponytail can be convenient.

Finding a high-quality beanie that’s both stylish and made from genuine wool can be really tricky. Here’s a roundup of some excellent picks which Amazon reviewers have worn and loved to help you narrow down your options.

1. This Fan-Favorite 100% Merino Wool Beanie

More than 3,000 Amazon reviewers have given this basic wool beanie a perfect five-star rating, and shoppers swear by it for everything from daily wear to outdoor adventures. A perfect fit for just about any weather, it's made from 100% merino wool that feels lightweight and breathable. Its generous length allows you to wear this beanie with the bottom folded over or pulled down over your ears. It even has a UPF 50+ rating which can block up to 98% of ultraviolet rays. Plus, this beanie comes in a variety of colors so you can find the perfect style for you. This beanie is machine-washable, making it extremely easy to care for.

According to one reviewer: “This is the best hat I've ever owned. So lightweight and also warm. It regulates temperature so well. Even on cool days it doesn't make your head too warm. You could live in this hat.”

2. This Cashmere-Blend Beanie With A Slouchy Style

This slouchy beanie is made from a luxe cashmere blend that's soft and durable, with a relaxed fit that's easy to wear in a variety of ways. This lightweight beanie will keep you super warm, and comes in 11 different colors you can choose from. Plus, the price makes it a steal for a real cashmere blend. In part due to its luxe fabric blend, this beanie should be hand washed or dry cleaned only.

According to one reviewer: “This is just what I was looking for. This beanie is lightweight, very warm without bulk, and doesn’t get stretched out. I wanted wool to keep me warm and dry, no issues! I like a slouchy style because I have long hair. I used this on a backpacking trip where it got down into the mid 30s at night. I was able to wear this beanie under my sun hat in the mornings until I warmed up. I have washed it twice without any issues.”

3. This Cable-Knit Beanie That’s Made From Pure Irish Wool

This cable-knit beanie is made from 100% merino wool and features a beautiful Aran knitting pattern. This wool beanie isn't scratchy or itchy, and comes in five different colors. And, because Aran Crafts makes a whole variety of matching warm wear (sweaters, scarves, and gloves), you can get a scarf or sweater to match. The manufacturer recommends you hand wash this beanie and lay it flat to dry.

According to one reviewer: “It is so soft that it feels wonderful against your skin. I love this hat because it fits so nicely. not too big and not too tight. I love the knit heart pattern and I know this hat will keep me very warm while letting my head breath. You’ll never be too hot or too cold while wearing this hat!”

4. This Wool Beanie With Smooth Satin Lining

This 100% wool beanie isn’t just made to keep your head warm. It’s lined with satin, which can help prevent tangles in your hair. The stretchy band makes sure it’s snug, and the hidden drawstrings let you modify it so that it’s the perfect size for you. While some reviewers have mentioned it runs small, others wrote it’s just what they needed. One reviewer described it as “very warm and protective during harsh winter weather.”

According to one reviewer: “Absolutely my favorite hat. It’s high quality and fits well even over my weave. Love, love the satin silky lining. I want one in every color.”

5. This Budget-Friendly Pack Of Beanies With A Fleece Lining

You get two wool beanies for under $20 with this pack, making it the most cost-effective option on this list overall. They’re made from an even 50% split of merino wool and acrylic, and they each have a soft band of fleece lining around the ears to keep them extra warm — plus, according to one reviewer, it “avoids the itchy forehead problem.” Each pack comes with one gray and one black beanie. While the manufacturer recommends hand washing the hats, reviewers have machine washed them with success. One shopper claimed they’d run them through the washer “about 15 times already and [they] look and fit like the day I got them.”

According to one reviewer: “This is the second set of these that I have purchased. I love them. They fit snug, but not too snug. They are warm. They wash very well in cold water, and dry on a light setting.”

6. This Smartwool Beanie With A Pom On Top

This thick wool beanie features a cute pom and has a single-layer cable knit design. Don’t be fooled by product listings, this beanie is made from Smartwool’s signature fabric blend that’s 50% acrylic and 50% merino wool which offers all the moisture-wicking benefits of merino wool blend with the durability of acrylic. This beanie is even machine-washable, making it one of the most low-maintenance wool hats on the market.

According to one reviewer: “Like the other Smartwool products I have purchased, I am very happy with this ski hat. [...] I've worn it in subzero weather and stayed warm. It cuts the wind doesn't look bad. Like all wool, if it gets wet you don't get cold and it dries quickly. An excellent value.”

7. This Wool Beanie With A Visor

This brimmed beanie is a hybrid between a regular beanie and a baseball hat. It has a visor to provide your eyes with extra protection but features a cable-knit design that’s constructed with 100% wool to make it a comfortable option for the winter months. It also has a lining made with soft fleece to add more warmth. (It’s worth noting that one reviewer reported the lining is an ear band rather than a full lining.) There are four hues to pick from — no matter the hue you choose, you should plan to hand wash it.

If you’re looking for a cheaper option, give this wool-acrylic beanie a try instead.

According to one reviewer: “Great hat for the cold northern Minnesota days! Brim helps with sun and holds my sunglasses.”

8. This Wool Beanie That You Can Wear With A Ponytail

The beanie with a ponytail cut-out keeps your hair out of your way while keeping the rest of your head warm. Some reviewers have mentioned the hole is also large enough to thread buns through it. The beanie is also long — so you have the option of wearing it flat over your ears to protect them in low temps, or rolling up the band for a cuffed look. It’s made with a blend of wool, elastic, and acrylic, and is sold in white, red, and khaki.

According to one reviewer: “I really like this hat. Thick and warm. I love the hole for the bun or pony as that is my go to hairstyle. Great beanie!”

9. This Wool Beanie With Built-In Wireless Headphones

This innovative beanie has built-in headphones so that you can listen to music or talk on the phone with ease. Using Bluetooth technology, it links up with your smartphone and provides up to 13 hours of wireless playtime. It’s made with a soft blend of 30% wool, 40% acrylic, and 30% polyester. One reviewer described: “Clean looking beanie with great sound quality. Quick charging. Good fit.” Plus, you can remove the speaker and toss the hat in the washing machine when it needs a thorough cleaning. Opt for this black version or a white version with a ponytail cutout.

According to one reviewer: “Loved this! The sound is actually pretty great. You would think people would be able to hear your music playing but others around you can’t. Quality of this was way better than I expected.”