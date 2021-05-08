You could probably wear any pair of underwear to the gym, to a yoga class, or on a run. That said, if you’re looking to make sure all of your activewear is breathable, sweat-wicking, chafe-resistant, and accessible, the best workout underwear will feature the right fabric and fit. You’ll also want to consider the value and how it’s worked for other shoppers under real-life conditions.

The best underwear material for working out differs from person to person, but most best-selling brands are made from nylon and polyester with some spandex thrown in for flexibility. These fabrics are often designed to be lightweight, cooling, and conducive to movement. Those with especially sensitive skin, however, might prefer a natural fabric, like cotton; it might not be as good at wicking moisture, but it’ll be breathable and soft.

Next, consider the fit: briefs, bikinis, shorts, or thongs? The answer largely depends on your personal preferences, but typically, more coverage means more chafe-resistance and moisture-wicking abilities, while less coverage is often cooler and less visible underneath workout clothing. There are also shorts available with built-in underwear for an easy two-in-one option.

Finally, since workout underwear needs to be washed often, take how it’ll hold up in the machine and how many pairs you’ll need into consideration, too. Here are the best workout underwear options on Amazon, and all of them come in multi-packs for ultimate accessibility.

1. The Overall Best Workout Underwear

These C9 Champion sport briefs have been called the “underwear MVP” and reviewers’ “fav work-out underwear.” They also have hundreds of five-star ratings. Why? The Duo Dry fabric wicks away moisture and dries quickly, while the lightweight mesh ensures ventilation. They also have seamless fused edges that stay put, but their hipster design still allows for ample coverage. Last but not least, the four-way stretch moves with you no matter what you’re doing, and since they come in a pack of three for $20, they still less than $7 per pair.

Material: 87% Polyester, 13% Spandex

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

One reviewer wrote: “So comfortable! Stretchy, breathable, all the things it says it is. I got my normal size and it fits perfectly. Is the type of underwear that you forget you’re wearing!”

2. The Runner-Up: Nylon Panties That’re A Little Cheaper

Workout underwear made from sturdy performance fabric can sometimes cost $20 a pair — but when you opt for these seamless hipsters from Reebok, you get five pairs for that price. The nylon-spandex blend moves with your body, offers freedom of movement, and remains dry and breathable throughout your whole workout, while the seamless edges mean they work underneath most activewear. Last but not least, they come in loads of patterns and colors, each featuring the Reebok logo.

Material: 95% Nylon, 5% Spandex

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

One reviewer wrote: “I was incredibly pleased with the value. You pay a little more than the average set that might see you replacing them in another half year. These seem sturdy and high quality for the price.”

3. The Best Budget Workout Underwear

Looking for a bargain? These Fruit Of The Loom Coolblend panties might feature an ultra-breathable cotton liner, but they’ll still only cost you less than $3 a pair. Each pack comes with four different colors in a classic bikini fit, and they’re made with fitted but flexible bands to prevent movement around the legs and waist. However, since the main material is a cotton-blend, they hold on to a little more moisture than a moisture-wicking blend of synthetic materials.

Material: 54% Cotton, 40% Polyester, 6% Spandex; Liner: 100% Cotton

Available sizes: 5 — 9

One reviewer wrote: “Great quality, especially for the price! I wanted to replace some of my Victoria's Secret panties, and was looking for a good deal. These are very breathable and good quality. I love the stretchy part in the front, especially for working out.”

4. The Best Plus-Size Workout Underwear

These Fruit of the Loom Fit for Me panties are a fan-favorite with more than 27,000 reviews. With three different fit options (brief, hi-cut, and slip short), you can choose the option that best suits your preferences. They’re made from a breathable micro-mesh material derived from cotton, and they have a smooth, comfortable waistband that prevents rolling and slipping. Finally, they’re tag-free to keep you comfortable throughout your entire workout.

Material: 91% Cotton, 6% Polyester, 3% Spandex

Available sizes: 9 — 13

One reviewer wrote: “These have to be some of the best underwear I have owned in a long time! [...] They actually stayed in place with no creeping in back or rolling in front. They were cool and lasted even for working out. I am definitely going to be getting more of these!”

5. The Best Thong Underwear

According to countless reviewers, these GRANKEE thongs are virtually invisible underneath even the thinnest of leggings. That’s because they’re lightweight, tag-free, and have no-show seams, even despite their wide bands and high waists. Since they’re made from moisture-wicking material and have a cotton crotch liner, they’re well-suited for running, yoga, and other workouts. This multi-pack comes in tons of different colors, too.

Material: Panties: 92% Nylon, 8% Spandex. Liner: 95% Cotton, 5% Spandex.

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

One reviewer wrote: “Great workout thongs. Thin and comfortable. They sit higher on the hips, which is what I wanted. Can’t see them in my workout leggings.”

6. The Best Boxer Briefs

This 12-pack of briefs comes in so many stylish colors and eye-catching designs, some reviewers have opted to wear them entirely on their own. That said, if you’re looking for stretchy, buttery-soft, full-coverage underwear, look no further. Leg bands resist shifting and riding up, while a tagless design and soft, stretchy fabric prevents chafing.

Material: 92% Polyester, 8% Spandex

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

One reviewer wrote: “I got these as workout shorts for use in my house since I don’t go to a gym. They are light weight and silky soft and they don’t roll down in the waist area. Because of the patterns, one could wear these as regular shorts. They are not see-through.”

7. A Set Of Quick-Drying Thongs

For hot yoga, summertime hikes, or people who can’t stand the feeling of damp underwear, you’ve got this six-pack of Balanced Tech thongs. They’re made with a special, breathable blend designed to wick away sweat, resist unwanted odors, and work well for travelers or athletes. They’re also tagless with minimal seams to prevent chafing, scratching, and panty lines. Get them in a huge selection of color combinations.

Material: 65% Polyester, 27% Nylon, 8% Elastane

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

One reviewer wrote: “Unlike other underoos I've had, instead of locking all that sweat in to nurture a frigging swamp, these actually seem to somehow vent the sweat and simultaneously remain fairly dry. No obvious wet spots or anything.”

8. The Best Workout Shorts With Built-In Underwear

Get coverage and breathability with these BALEAF shorts. From the outside, they look like your average pair of workout shorts (roomy pockets and stretchy waistband included) — but underneath, they have a pair of built-in mesh briefs, which wick away sweat and promote air flow as you exercise. They come in just about any solid color you could want, and they’ve earned a 4.4-star overall rating after more than 2,600 reviews.

Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex. Liner: 92% Polyester, 8% Spandex

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

One reviewer wrote: “I’m a long distance runner and these are my favorite, go to running shorts. They are cool and incredibly comfortable. They have built in underwear which is another huge bonus for distance running. Highly recommend.”