Beyoncé does country better than almost anyone else. Since her new album Cowboy Carter was released in March, the superstar has churned out so many cowboy-inspired looks, from an abundance of luxe cowboy hats to bedazzled Western-style shirts — and yes, chaps. And her latest look will make you see country wardrobe in a whole new light.

On July 29, Mugler, one of Bey’s longtime go-to designer brands, shared a new photo from the Cowboy Carter photoshoot included in the new vinyl release, which shows the singer in one of her most striking looks to date.

Beyoncé’s Bedazzled Chaps

In the new photo, Beyoncé is on fire (almost literally) in a vintage cowgirl ensemble from Mugler’s Spring-Summer 1992 collection, which was entitled “Cow-Boys.” The star donned an embroidered red bodysuit with rhinestones and sequins all over. With a strapless devil horn-shaped neckline and star-shaped gems on her bustier, Bey would be a shoo-in to win any rodeo.

She paired her red-hot top with matching bottomless chaps, which had oodles of fringe beading on the hemlines. Bey posed atop a metallic motorbike against a flaming star sign behind her, ensuring that she looked both fire and on fire.

Even her accessories fit the fire motifs. Bey completed her ensemble by wearing long fingerless opera gloves with bedazzled fringe, and a matching cowboy hat with oversized maroon gems and a few heart-shaped pins.

Beyoncé’s Fire Looks

Bey’s never been one to shy away from fire. In August, she rocked a fire-inspired look during one of her Renaissance Tour shows in Atlanta, appearing onstage in a navy blue bodysuit with a deep flame-shaped neckline that showed off her mid-riff and rhinestones forming a blue flame pattern.

Rather than put on some chaps, Bey went straight for matching blue flame cowboy boots and gloves. She completed her look with a bedazzled fan because she needed something to keep her cool from the fire.

Beyoncé’s blue flame Renaissance Tour outfit Instagram / Beyoncé

A few weeks later, in Los Angeles, Bey chose a coordinating red flame ensemble with similar Swarovski crystals and sequined patterns, designed by Roberto Cavalli.

Beyoncé’s red flame Renaissance Tour outfit Instagram / Beyoncé

Katniss Everdeen has some competition for the title of “girl on fire.”