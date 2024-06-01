If 2023 was all about the no-pants trend, then according to Beyoncé, 2024 is the year of backless chaps.

Leading up to the debut of Act ii: Cowboy Carter, the singer was churning out one Western-inspired look after the other to commemorate the new era. First, it was a crystal cowboy look to Luar’s New York Fashion Week show back in February. Not long after, she was seen sporting a checked tailored suit from Pharrell’s Fall/Winter 2024 Louis Vuitton collection.

There were a slew of denim and leather ensembles with matching Western hats in every color to boot. And as a testiment to the power of Queen Bey, it’s been all about rodeo style —both and off the runway — ever since. And the biggest trend of them all just might be chaps.

The cutout trousers usually reserved for horse riders and real life cowboys have since made their way to the main stage (quite literally). Beyoncé has sported her fair share of chaps to promote her new album — most of which were completely backless. While fellow Houston native, Megan Thee Stallion wore.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Don’t take my word for it. Continue ahead to see a list of A-listers embracing the chaps trend IRL this summer.

Beyoncé’s Gray Backless Chaps

Country music aside, Beyoncé is fully stepping into her “Cowboy Carter style era, as well. So far it includes a bunch of color-coordinated cowboy hats and revealing chaps outfits that put her famous curves on display. The singer wore an all-gray thong bodysuit on Instagram last month with matching leather chaps. Sans pants, Queen Bey paired the look with a matching fur coat and sunglasses to complete her outlaw look.

Carrie Underwood’s Metallic Chaps

Fellow country singer Carrie Underwood donned a pair of buckled denim chaps — only with shorts underneath — during her show in El Paso Texas, last March. The American Idol star sang on stage alongside her gutarist Ed Eason in the Western-inspried outfit that offered a more wearable verision than Beyoncé’s more scandalous take on the trend.

Beyoncé’s All-American Chaps

To announce her next act, the singer sported a red, white, and blue leather cowboy outfit that was peak Americana vibes. The Evel Knievel-esque look featured a pair of scantily-clad chaps and a long-sleeve buttoned bodysuit with ruffles along her backside. Business in the front, party in the back, her Cowboy Carter look was the start of her next era — so it makes sense that it would spark a few trends along the way.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Neon Chaps

Megan Thee Stallion kicked off her first world tour in not one but two different chaps outfits — both of which were furry with a Anime-inspired design, similar to what she wore in her newly-released Boa music video. No stranger to a revealing look, her neon pink chaps were just the latest in a series of the rapper’s wild concert outfits. And I say keep them coming.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Furry Chaps

Just ahead of her sold-out show at Madison Square Garden in New York last week, Megan The Stallion posted a video backstage. Like a true Houston Native, the rapper wore yet another chaps look, only this time she opted for the revealing style in black leather. Of course, they were trimmed in fur (similar to the pink version). And to match the sleek vibes, her hair was also jet black.