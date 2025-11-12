It’s been a minute since the Beyhive has been blessed by Beyoncé’s face. Ever since she concluded her landmark Cowboy Carter Tour in July, the singer has kept a relatively low profile, perhaps working on Act III of her three-part trilogy (which is highly speculated to be a rock album). However, on the handful of occasions that she’s stepped out for events, she’s made it count.

On Nov. 9, Beyoncé and Jay-Z went to Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party, also attended by the likes of Adele and Justin Bieber. While she avoided paparazzi heading into the soiree, it was very important for her mother, Tina Knowles, to share a photo from the event on Instagram, showing off Bey’s glamorous lingerie-inspired look to everyone.

“I posted this earlier, but didn’t know how to make it fit in the IG so I had someone to fit it in so you could see the whole picture!” she captioned the post. “I’m 71 give me a break!”

Beyoncé’s Cleavage-Forward Mini

In true Beyoncé fashion, she showed up dressed to the nines — and incorporated a little spice for good measure. She wore a classic LBD (little black dress) with cropped sleeves, slightly sheer pleating, and a plunging neckline made of sheer mesh fabric.

Her minidress featured an uber-short ruffled hem with velvet trim, adding a touch of lingerie inspiration to the look. She completed her ’fit with sheer black tights and gloves.

Of course, Bey didn’t skimp on the bling. She paired her LBD with a statement necklace, featuring an elaborately bejeweled choker surrounded by strings of diamonds. She also wore a duo of geometric studded cuff bracelets, plus circular earrings and an array of diamond rings.

Beyoncé’s Own Birthday ‘Fit

The last time that Beyoncé stepped out in style was to celebrate her own birthday on Sept. 4, ringing in 44 in another lingerie-inspired dress, which she shared on Instagram. She wore a sheer maroon gown, featuring a skintight bustier and floor-length skirt with polka-dot stitching and geometric panels. The dress also had a floral lace hem with a dramatic train.

Instagram / Beyoncé

The singer topped her dress with a burgundy fur coat, letting it fall casually down her arms, and paired it with open-toe black heels. But this time, she ditched accessories — because Beyoncé can bring glamour without the bling.