Beyoncé is currently making the Beyhive say “yee-haw” on the Cowboy Carter Tour. But next year, those fans are expecting her to trade in cowboy boots for some leather. With her Grammy Album of the Year-winning Cowboy Carter, the singer is now two-thirds through her planned three-act trilogy, and now that the tour is underway, fans are looking toward the future: “act iii.”

In July 2022, Beyoncé released her house-inspired album Renaissance, announcing it as “act i” and later confirming that she was planning to release a trilogy of albums. As promised, “act ii” was unveiled in February 2024, and later confirmed to be titled Cowboy Carter.

Based on years of hints, most fans agree that “act iii” will be a rock-inspired album, continuing Beyoncé’s pattern of spotlighting the Black roots of different genres on Renaissance and Cowboy Carter, and putting her own twist on those sounds.

Now, some fans speculate that the title of Beyoncé’s “act iii” may be hiding in plain sight. Read on for the Beyhive’s newest theory.

Beyoncé’s Act III Album Title

Parkwood Entertainment

Cowboy Carter was reportedly set to be released before Renaissance, meaning the country album was almost “act i.” Post Malone sings the word “renaissance” on his collaboration with Bey, “LEVII’S JEANS,” and it would have been an Easter egg for the dance album if Bey had stuck to that original plan.

This led one fan on X (formerly Twitter) to speculate that the title of Beyoncé’s “act iii” might be hidden somewhere on Renaissance, since it was an Easter egg on the original first album. “If Cowboy Carter was Act I and ‘Renaissance’ was mentioned in it… does this mean that Act III’s title was said in Renaissance and we haven’t found it yet???” they asked.

Naturally, fellow Beyhive members chimed in with guesses inspired by different Renaissance lyrics. The most common theory is “Revolution,” which comes from her bonus track “MY HOUSE” and the line “Renaissance, new revolution.” Other guesses include “Pussy Pink” (from “COZY”), and “Unique” (from “ALIEN SUPERSTAR”).

Given her current pattern of putting out an album, then touring it the following year, it’s likely that Beyoncé will release “act iii” in 2026, before going on tour to formally conclude the trilogy and celebrate all three acts in 2027. No matter what, it’s exciting to know that she has something new up her sleeve yet again.