For Queen Bey, cutout fashion continues to be all the rage. Following the releases of Cowboy Carter and her Cécred hair care brand in 2024, Beyoncé added yet another string to her bow on Aug. 20 with the unveiling of SirDavis Whisky

A collaboration with Moët Hennessy and master distiller Dr. Bill Lumsden, the Grammy winner’s new liquor brand has been “years” in the making, Bey explained in a press release, and pays homage to her family roots and home state of Texas.

The whisky’s name also pays tribute to her great-grandfather, Davis Hogue, who was a farmer and moonshiner during Prohibition. “I’ve always been drawn to the power and confidence I feel when drinking quality whisky and wanted to invite more people to experience that feeling,” she said in a statement.

Bey also took to Instagram to promote her latest product, and the singer’s daring look definitely caught everyone’s attention.

Bey’s Custom Cutout Dress

The “Texas Hold ‘Em” hitmaker displayed her new liquor in an Instagram gallery on Aug. 20, showcasing the whisky in an elaborate Louis Vuitton case. “DAVIS IN MY BONNES,” she captioned the post.

Beyoncé posing with a glass of SirDavis Whisky. Instagram/@beyonce

In one snap, Bey posed in a custom cutout crochet dress by Les Fleurs — with her legs and cleavage on full display. The singer completed the look with a matching wedding veil-esque headpiece, a pair of white Brother Vellies heels, statement earrings, as well as a glass of her new tipple.

Queen Bey showed off her look in several other photos, including one of her gleefully posing on a staircase, and another of her climbing into the back of her car.

Beyoncé showcasing her look on Instagram. Instagram/@beyonce

Cutout Carter

This isn’t the only time Bey has showcased her affinity for cutout fashion as of late. In May, the “Break My Soul” performer flaunted her figure in a plunging custom-made dress from LaPointe’s Fall 2024 collection.

The black garment left little to the imagination, but in true Beyoncé fashion, still managed to serve sophistication. She paired the dress with a show-stopping pair of rose-heel sandals that were swiped right out of the JW Anderson Spring/Summer 2022 collection.