Here's Every Zodiac Sign As A Cowboy Carter Song

It’s Beyoncé’s world, and you’re just living in it — especially since the singer dropped her eighth studio album Cowboy Carter on March 29. While it’s the second in a promised trilogy of albums (which kicked off with 2022’s Renaissance), it’s sonically different than what one might expect from Beyoncé, as she’s fully embraced the country genre for this era. Packed with 27 tracks and a slew of talented collaborators, there’s something for everyone on this album, including tracks that fully align with each zodiac sign’s vibe.

While the album includes musical elements of funk, R&B, gospel, house, and more, Cowboy Carter is heavily inspired by Beyoncé’s southern background and celebrates the Black roots of modern country music. “It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t,” she shared in an Instagram post ahead of the album’s release. “But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive.”

Beyoncé has an intense and emotional Scorpio moon, so her waters run deep — and it’s no surprise that Cowboy Carter is rich with meaning, diving head-first into heavy themes like betrayal, race, family dynamics, and more. And the risk paid off, as she broke three different streaming records within days of the album’s release, making her the first Black woman to top the charts with a country song.

If you haven’t treated yourself to Beyoncé’s latest, now’s the time — and you can start by streaming the perfect Cowboy Carter track for your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) “YA YA” Headstrong Aries is ruled by the motivating planet Mars, so they’re movers and shakers by nature. In this fun party track, Beyoncé channels Aries’ high-energy and action-oriented vibe — both in the song’s sound and its lyrics. “We clappin' / We drummin'” she sings, followed by “We shakin' / We swimmin' / We jerkin' / We twerkin'.” If any zodiac sign has the capacity to do all of these things at once, it’s an Aries.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Each zodiac sign as a song from "Cowboy Carter." “LEVII’S JEANS” Taurus is a pleasure-seeking earth sign ruled by beauty planet Venus, and this sultry duet about admiring the sexiness of body-hugging denim featuring Post Malone captures Taurus’ lush vibe perfectly. Physical touch is the Taurean love language, and Beyoncé nails it with sensual lines like “Every time I see you, I just wanna grab you / And I let you touch it and you can't let it loose.”

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) “DAUGHTER” Everyone contains multitudes, but no sign embodies duality like a Gemini. In this emotional track, Beyoncé explores two opposing sides of her personality — the part of her that’s nothing like her volatile father and the part of her that’s all too similar to him. “They keep sayin' that I ain't nothin' like my father,” she sings with a caveat: “If you cross me, I'm just like my father / I am colder than Titanic water.” Similarly, Geminis are always willing to embrace their most paradoxical qualities, whether or not they’re proud of them.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) “PROTECTOR” Compassionate Cancers are ever-protective over the people they love. And as the title of this sweet ballad implies, the song is about the bittersweet joy of taking care of someone: “I will lead you down that road if you lose your way / Born to be your protector / Even though I know someday you're gonna shine on your own.” The song is presumably about motherhood, and the first line features a clip of Beyoncé’s daughter Rumi addressing her. This tracks, as Cancer is ruled by the moon which traditionally is considered the planet of maternal qualities.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” Gregarious Leos are born to run the show and steal the spotlight, so Cowboy Carter’s co-lead single is definitely a track after the Leonine heart. This take-charge anthem embodies confidence — one of Leo’s most admirable qualities — with lines like “I'll be damned if I cannot dance with you / Baby, pour that sugar and liquor on me too.” Plus, the playful final line of the song “Solargenic, photogenic, shoot,” refers to the sun, Leo’s ruling planet, and highlights the performative star power of this fire sign.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) “AMERIICAN REQUIEM” Beyoncé is a Virgo, and the vibey opening track to Cowboy Carter sets the tone for the whole album in a thoughtful, meticulous, and very Virgoan way. “[I]f that ain't country, tell me, what is? / Plant my bare feet on solid ground for years,” she sings, matter-of-factly staking her claim in the country genre while making reference to the earth beneath her feet (Virgo’s ruling element). Virgos like to keep it real no matter what, so lines like “Now is the time to face the wind / Now ain't the time to pretend” capture their practical outlook on life.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) “BODYGUARD” Ruled by the relationship-oriented planet Venus, Libras love being in love more than just about anything, and they come alive when they feel like they’re working in a synergistic partnership with someone else. In this fun and flirty love song, Beyoncé croons about being infatuated with a lover, Libra-style: “So sweet / I give you kisses in the backseat / I whisper secrets in the backbeat / You make me cry, you make me happy.” Beyoncé is believed to be a Libra rising, so she can likely relate to this sign’s romantic antics in a big way.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) “JOLENE” Beyoncé is a Scorpio moon, so trust that her waters run deep and her revenge is a dish served cold. In this adaptation of the classic Dolly Parton hit, she channels Scorpio’s territorial feelings about love. “The games you play are nothing new / So you don't want no heat with me, Jolene,” she warns. No one should try to cross a Scorpio, because these calculated water signs come equipped with a poison-filled stinger and they aren’t afraid to use it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) “SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN’” Free-spirited Sagittarius is always on the go, taking off on impromptu adventures. This upbeat track makes continual references to cars, roads, highways, riding, and otherwise embracing that starry-eyed Sagittarian wanderlust. “​​Everybody's drivin' old new cars / Turn a bad night to a good time.” The song also uses a lot of horse imagery, which is very apropos for Sag — as these fire signs are symbolized by a mythical centaur, which is half-horse and half-man. “Never been ridin', baby? Step in thar stirrup / Hop on my saddle,” Beyoncé sings. “Look at that horse, look at that horse … Buckin’, buckin.’”

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) “16 CARRIAGES” Hardworking and responsible, Capricorns are old souls who know that the road to long-term success is full of challenges — but they’re always willing to put in the work and do what it takes to leave their mark on the world. The lyrics of this passionate track capture their dedication perfectly: “Had to take care of home at an early age / I saw Mama cryin', I saw Daddy lyin' / Had to sacrifice and leave my fears behind / The legacy, if it's the last thing I do / You'll remember me 'cause we got somethin' to prove.”

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) “II MOST WANTED” Aquarius is the sign that rules over friendship, and it’s also a fixed sign — which means that despite its rule-breaking and unconventional spirit, this air sign is loyal to the core. This sweet duet featuring Miley Cyrus is about being a ride-or-die friend or lover and sticking by someone’s side through every rebellious adventure. “I'll be your shotgun rider 'til the day I die / Smoke out the window flyin' down the 405.” Sounds like an Aquarian anthem to me.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) “FLAMENCO” Nostalgic Pisces are hopeless romantics who feel things deeply and seek to honor their emotions. This short but sweet ballad captures the bittersweetness of love through a very wistful Piscean lens: “I hope that you know that once I loved you / I wish that I'd known, you let me wonder.” These water signs are also very mystical and intuitive, so spiritual lines like “I hope that God knows that I'm in need of help right now,” and “My soul is remindin' me that we're forever young,” could have come directly from a Pisces’ lips.