Well wishes are in order: Beyoncé is turning 45 today, and the milestone is getting me right in the feels. Her unmatched discography has been the soundtrack of my life — a bond that became permanent exactly 20 years ago, when the release of B'Day cemented her solo powerhouse status. But while her music has always carried distinct nods to her Houston roots, it wasn’t until 2024’s Cowboy Carter that the world — the fashion industry included — finally caught up to her true Texas identity.

For fashion girls, her impact is all in the aesthetics she helps popularize — and nothing has dominated our closets quite like the high-glam Western style wave she unleashed. Even though it’s been over a year since Beyoncé wrapped up her historic Cowboy Carter Tour, and everyone else has moved on to the next trend cycle, mentally? I’m still in the stadium, decked out in full cowboycore and sing-screaming “SPAGHETTII” in a crowd of thousands.

I was completely caught up in that concert-prep hype. I went full Western and bought a pair of black boots, two cowboy hats, and, my personal pièce de résistance, assless chaps. Give me a dress code and I will commit to the bit, and for Beyoncé, I was more than ready to go all out — and I definitely wasn’t the only one. Swarms of Beyhive members also embraced the Western motif. “Yeehaw,” we collectively went.

But reality hits fast. While I have resigned myself to the fact that I will likely never wear booty-baring chaps to my local Starbucks, I faced a real fashion hangover staring at my boots and hats collecting cobwebs in the corner of my room. To find a cure, I reached out to fellow fans who also went full cowboy for the tour. Remarkably, they successfully integrated their bold footwear and statement pieces into regular, everyday wardrobes, proving the aesthetic has genuine staying power well beyond the stadium gates.

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The Casual Convert

Before the tour, Raine’s daily uniform leaned strictly into city streetwear staples. That all changed when the Cowboy Carter aesthetic took over social media.

I mostly gravitated toward sneakers, favoring brands like Onitsuka Tiger and Nike. As the tour went on, I kept seeing what everyone was wearing on TikTok and Instagram, and I was influenced: I wanted to dress on theme for the show.

I originally wanted a pair of vintage cowboy boots because I love the worn-in look — they have so much character. But I was specifically looking for wide-calf boots, which made shopping vintage a little harder. Every time I went thrifting, I would look for a pair that felt unique and fit me well. I ended up finding a vintage yellow snakeskin pair at the Dumbo Flea Market for $125.

But since they were vintage, they weren't the most comfortable and needed a little adjustment. I was worried they'd hurt my feet during the concert, so I also bought a brown pair from Amazon for $65 after looking at outfit inspiration online. A lot of people were sharing “Amazon edition” concert outfits with links, and the boots ended up being incredibly comfortable for walking around and standing during the show.

“I wear [cowboy boots] because I genuinely like them now, not just because of the Cowboy Carter era.”

Pairing them with a white dress for the night of the event, I initially felt like I was playing dress-up, especially since it was my first time wearing cowboy boots. But once I was at the concert and saw everyone else dressed up too, it felt fun, and I got really into the whole experience.

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After the concert, I just kept wearing both pairs throughout the summer, and I still wear them now. I’ve integrated them right into my everyday outfits — I even wore the yellow snakeskin pair to work a few weeks ago. They became a staple because they’re comfortable and easy to style. I wear them because I genuinely like them now, not just because of the Cowboy Carter era.

— Raine, 23, production coordinator, attended the New Jersey leg

The Cowboy Boot Diva

While casual fans were left with a closet full of post-tour question marks, longtime Western style collector Andie Jey already had the blueprint for making cowboy boots an effortless daily staple.

As a collector of many Western style staples, I was over the moon — not only as a Beyoncé fan, but also knowing her influence. The more she leaned into her Western roots, the more I thought brands would do the same, which meant more shopping options for me. And sure enough, they did. For someone who has always lived in this look, this became the most exciting thing because of the sudden burst of retail variety.

“I loved seeing Beyoncé own her Texan history and wear the most incredible outfits.”

When I saw everyone else in cowboy boots at the concert, it really was the best feeling. I loved seeing Beyoncé own her Texan history and wear the most incredible outfits.

Cowboy boots come in a three-tier scale, in my opinion. Your shopping experience will 100% reflect where you decide to get them. On the bottom shelf, you have fast-fashion brands where you'll get a standard, off-the-rack experience. In the middle are your mid-tier heritage brands, and at the top tier are premium stores like Alberta Boot Co., where you get a much more personalized, fitted experience. I bought one pair from them for my Cowboy Carter outfit, but I definitely bought other pairs for my everyday life during that time.

I still wear them super often. A cowboy boot to me is just like any other boot or shoe. I wear them with jeans, shorts, dresses, and whatever I can. They are an everyday shoe for me.

— Andie Jey, 29, content creator, attended the Los Angeles leg

The Day-To-Night Cowboy

For Conner, curing the post-tour wardrobe lull meant taking Western pieces completely out of the costume realm and elevating them into chic, formal eveningwear.

I have always loved a good themed dressing, especially for a concert. From seeing Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande to Queen Bey herself, I try to always turn out a fun look, but my Cowboy Carter Tour outfit is one of the most elaborate ones I have ever put together.

Once she released the album, I went full-swing country. I went to a thrift store in Brooklyn shortly after the album release and purchased a beat-up pair of brown cowboy boots for $50 that I still have to this day. Before that, I was more into sneakers or my go-to pair of platform Doc Martens. Now, the Western flair is so baked into my personal style that when my parents took a cross-country trip this past year, they brought me back an authentic bolo tie and a signature cowboy belt buckle from their stopover in Texas.

“I love trying to reclaim the country aesthetic and adding a little queer touch to it.”

I saw the tour twice at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, and it felt so natural wearing my new pieces. The aesthetic just fits my body. I love trying to reclaim the country aesthetic and adding a little queer touch to it.

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Cowboy Carter really took Western style from a passing trend that circulates in and out into a full, year-round style category. Funny enough, I love to bring that flavor to some of my formal outfits. I have a great pair of dress denims from Wrangler that I pair with heeled cowboy boots, a black blazer, a white button-up, and a bolo tie.

On the flip side, I’m still trying to find the perfect boot that’s great for everyday wear. I have a pair of Wolverine Wheatland boots, which are really fun for styling with summer outfits — a duo of denim shorts and an oversized cropped jersey is my current go-to combo.

Now that I’ve realized country style will have real staying power in my personal life, I definitely want to look into more of an investment pair of boots next.

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— Conner Wynn, 28, PR professional, attended the New Jersey leg twice

These interviews have been edited and condensed for clarity.