The power of Destiny never ends. On July 26, Beyoncé performed the final show of her historic Cowboy Carter Tour in Las Vegas and made sure she went out with a bang. Following appearances by her husband, Jay-Z, and Shaboozey, the singer hosted a surprise Destiny’s Child reunion, bringing out Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for their first performance in over seven years.

Following the Renaissance act, Beyoncé’s crew of dancers usually breaks into a ballroom-style dance battle. Instead, at the final show, “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” transitioned into “ENERGY,” interpolated with Destiny’s Child’s “Independent Woman (Part 1).” Bey sampled their 1999 hit “Bills, Bills, Bills” during “THIQUE,” so she’s no stranger to incorporating the group’s songs into her performances.

However, this was an introduction to something more special, as Beyoncé, Rowland, and Williams made their grand entrance with the iconic Charlie’s Angels pose. The trio launched into “Lose My Breath,” with Bey proudly declaring “Destiny’s Child, b*tch!” as they strutted down the catwalk, before mashing it up with “ENERGY” and bringing back the viral mute challenge.

Raven Varona / Shutterstock

They went into their iconic hit “Bootylicious,” asking if the audience “could handle this” (naturally, they could not). Bey concluded their performance by telling the crowd to “give it up for Destiny’s Child,” before her daughter Blue Ivy Carter took the stage to perform her “Deja Vú” dance routine, almost like a passing of the torch from her mom and Destiny’s Child aunts.

Beyoncé’s Past DC Reunions

Beyoncé, Williams, and Rowland are very close friends and reunite frequently in private. However, this was their first time performing together since 2018, when Bey brought out her Destiny’s Child bandmates as surprise guests for her Coachella set, aka Beychella.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In November, Beyoncé and Rowland made low-key appearances at the opening of Williams’ Broadway musical Death Becomes Her. Bey later posted about their reunion on Instagram, sharing a video soundtracked to her duet with Miley Cyrus, “II MOST WANTED,” plus a slideshow of photos from opening night, calling Williams “My Belle” in the caption.

Perhaps most significantly, the trio reunited in September 2023 with original DC members LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson backstage at Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour show in their hometown of Houston. The moment was captured for Bey’s Renaissance film, with her explaining that it was the first time in years that all five women were in the same room.