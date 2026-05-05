In a world constantly reminiscing over once-popular hair trends from 10 years ago and longing for the hot-girl makeup revival, the one thing we actually should’ve been nostalgic for was Beyoncé. More specifically, her return to the Met Gala.

The last time Bey attended the Fashion Oscars was in 2016, when she wore a latex Givenchy gown befitting the “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” motif. She’s skipped every year since — even when she had huge projects like Renaissance (2022) and Cowboy Carter (2024) — and the Met Gala hasn’t been the same without her.

It wasn’t until she was named co-chair for 2026’s bash, with its “Fashion Is Art” dress code, that she decided to bless us with her presence once again — and her comeback shows just how irreplaceable she’s always been.

Now that the queen has finally made her grand return as a Met Gala showstopper, all feels right again in the (style) world, especially given this year’s theme. Per Vogue, it was all about “exploring the centrality of the dressed body” — so leave it to Bey to rep the un-dressed body while remaining fully dressed. Designed by Olivier Rousteing, the “16 CARRIAGES” songstress wore a sheer mesh dress covered in crystals that resembled the skeletal system, complete with bony finger gloves.

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She paired the sparkly number with a matching headpiece and a feathery cape that trailed dramatically down the staircase.

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Her Last Met Look

Back in 2016, just over a week after she dropped Lemonade, Bey wore an ensemble from Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci, which had puffed sleeves and floral embroidery throughout. It was latex, it was futuristic, it was a total slay.

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Clearly, we’ve been missing out for the last decade. Forget bringing back matte lips — Beyoncé’s Met Gala presence is the present we all needed.