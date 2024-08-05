Here comes the bride — oh wait, that’s Beyoncé. Over the weekend, the singer attended her nephew Rel Carter’s wedding alongside husband Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy Carter. The family bucked wedding tradition by wearing white to the celebrations. However, it looks like they made the typically frowned-upon wardrobe decision for good reason.

As seen in a video posted by the wedding videographer Pablo, Rel and his wife chose to have a reverse wedding. The newlyweds wore black alongside their son during the ceremony, and their guests in white. For their family photo, Bey, Jay, and Blue Ivy posed in all-white ensembles, with Bey’s statement accessory truly stealing the show.

Beyoncé’s Bridal Mini

For the wedding festivities, Beyoncé donned a white pleated mini-dress, with a plunging neckline that showed off her mid-riff. In another shot, Bey could be seen in the background, showing off a dramatic sheer white cape with a small train that trailed behind her, amplifying the bridal vibes.

Instagram /@pablothedirector

Beyoncé’s Ruffled Headpiece

While Bey’s plunging mini-dress certainly turned heads, the main star of the wedding was her accessories. The star wore a white ruffled headpiece that wrapped around her head, shielding her platinum blonde locks. She completed her look with matching white pumps and contrasting black sunglasses.

Instagram/@pablothedirector

In typical Carter family fashion, Bey matched her daughter Blue Ivy, who rocked a white sundress with a ruffled peplum hem. But unlike her mom, she kept it simple on the accessories front, sporting just white sunglasses and a pendant necklace.

Beyoncé’s Wedding Looks

Beyoncé is no stranger to wearing white at weddings — aside from her own. Nearly a decade ago, she wore a bodycon midi gown to her sister Solange’s 2014 ceremony, where guests adhered to an all-white dress code.

Beyoncé and Jay Z after the wedding of Solange Knowles and Alan Ferguson on November 16, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Josh Brasted/WireImage/Getty Images

However, she ditched the all-white aesthetic at the wedding of Jay-Z’s mother, Gloria Carter, in July 2023. Instead, she wore a light peach gown with sheer panels and a lacy bustier, complete with a feathery pink coat.

Beyoncé’s wedding guest look. Instagram / Beyoncé

When it comes to Beyoncé, typical wedding decorum doesn’t apply.