Beyoncé’s Ruffled Headpiece Stole The Show At Her Nephew's Wedding
The star wore white for a good reason.
Here comes the bride — oh wait, that’s Beyoncé. Over the weekend, the singer attended her nephew Rel Carter’s wedding alongside husband Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy Carter. The family bucked wedding tradition by wearing white to the celebrations. However, it looks like they made the typically frowned-upon wardrobe decision for good reason.
As seen in a video posted by the wedding videographer Pablo, Rel and his wife chose to have a reverse wedding. The newlyweds wore black alongside their son during the ceremony, and their guests in white. For their family photo, Bey, Jay, and Blue Ivy posed in all-white ensembles, with Bey’s statement accessory truly stealing the show.
Beyoncé’s Bridal Mini
For the wedding festivities, Beyoncé donned a white pleated mini-dress, with a plunging neckline that showed off her mid-riff. In another shot, Bey could be seen in the background, showing off a dramatic sheer white cape with a small train that trailed behind her, amplifying the bridal vibes.
Beyoncé’s Ruffled Headpiece
While Bey’s plunging mini-dress certainly turned heads, the main star of the wedding was her accessories. The star wore a white ruffled headpiece that wrapped around her head, shielding her platinum blonde locks. She completed her look with matching white pumps and contrasting black sunglasses.
In typical Carter family fashion, Bey matched her daughter Blue Ivy, who rocked a white sundress with a ruffled peplum hem. But unlike her mom, she kept it simple on the accessories front, sporting just white sunglasses and a pendant necklace.
Beyoncé’s Wedding Looks
Beyoncé is no stranger to wearing white at weddings — aside from her own. Nearly a decade ago, she wore a bodycon midi gown to her sister Solange’s 2014 ceremony, where guests adhered to an all-white dress code.
However, she ditched the all-white aesthetic at the wedding of Jay-Z’s mother, Gloria Carter, in July 2023. Instead, she wore a light peach gown with sheer panels and a lacy bustier, complete with a feathery pink coat.
When it comes to Beyoncé, typical wedding decorum doesn’t apply.