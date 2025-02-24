As Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter song “LEVII’S JEANS” goes, “Boy, I'll let you be my Levi's jeans / So you can hug that a** all day long.” She’s taking that concept quite literally, partnering with the famed denim company to model several of their pieces.

On Feb. 24, the second campaign dropped. She stars in a series of photos and an ad titled “Pool Hall,” a 15-second video of Bey steaming up a dive bar in a blinged-out Canadian tuxedo.

Bey’s Plunging Co-ords

Bey loves a motif — for herself and her fans. As part of the Renaissance World Tour, she adopted a silver cowboy aesthetic and asked fans to attend her concerts in a similarly sparkly silver palette. Naturally, everyone (including A-list celebrities) followed suit.

With the Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour kicking off on April 28, she’s giving the Beyhive a blueprint of what to wear: denim-on-denim, preferably Levi’s.

In the new photos, she’s wearing a plunging vest with wide-legged, ribcage-hugging jeans and matching platforms. She also threw on a trench coat with Western-style embroidery.

Courtesy of Levi's

“There isn’t another wardrobe piece that evokes comfort, modern elegance, classic Americana attire, and nostalgia the way denim does,” Beyoncé said in a press release, waxing poetic about her favorite fabric. “And when I think of all those things, I think of Levi’s.”

Courtesy of Levi's

Shop Her Style

The set is currently available to shop. The braided vest retails for $79.50, while the jeans go for $98. A version of the trench coat is also available to shop for $198, but it doesn’t come with the same embellishments as Bey’s.

Her Bedazzled Canadian Tuxedo

The video is actually a reinterpretation of the label’s 1991 commercial starring model Mario Sorrenti, also titled “Pool Hall.”

In the clip, Bey challenges someone to a game of billiards in yassified style: a cropped denim jacket and high-waisted, fitted jeans, both decked out in rhinestones.

Sadly, this sparkling set isn’t available for purchase — but if you’re crafty, you could DIY it.

Don’t Miss Her Denim Cowboy Hat

Her first Levi’s collab dropped on Sept. 30, 2024. In a commercial called “Launderette,” Beyoncé sauntered into a laundromat in a denim cowboy hat before stripping down to tighty-whities. It’s a revival of a similar 1985 billboard.

The “Rodeo Hat” retails for $70.

Who else is rolling up to the Cowboy Carter tour in jeans, dolled up with Beyoncé’s hair care line Cécred, and spritzed with her new fragrance CÉ LUMIÈRE?