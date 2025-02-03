Beyoncé Stripped Down To Her Undies For Her New Tour Announcement

February has just begun, but it’s already been an unforgettable month for Beyoncé fans. The excitement began on Feb. 1, when the pop star teased a Cowboy Carter Tour on Instagram after delaying the official announcement due to the Los Angeles wildfires. On Feb. 2, Bey took home three Grammys for the Western-inspired album, including Best Country Album (making her the first Black woman to win the award in Grammys history) and her very first Album of the Year trophy.

As if that wasn’t enough to feed the BeyHive, the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer treated fans to a full tour announcement on Feb. 3. Starting April 28, the 43-year-old will be taking the show, titled the Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour, to nine cities across the U.S. and Europe for a total of 22 performances.

Considering the style themes of the Cowboy Carter era have included lots of booty-baring numbers and cheeky looks, it’s only fitting that Beyoncé stripped down to her skivvies for the highly anticipated tour announcement — twice.

Beyoncé’s Paisley Undies

Fresh off her historic Grammy wins, Beyoncé dropped the tour reveal via Instagram in the middle of the night with little to no fanfare — a move she is all too familiar with.

In the post, which was designed to look like a vintage poster, Bey wears a sleeveless white graphic tank that’s been cropped at the torso, and a paisley-printed pair of itty bitty undies.

She also wears a stack of three black leather belts. Though the accessories don’t exactly seem to serve a purpose — rather than threading them through belt loops, Bey styled the leather fasteners around her bare waist instead.

She Also Wore Lingerie

In another pic, Beyoncé lays across the Washington, D.C. text box in a lingerie look that leaves little to the imagination. In the spicy photo, Bey flaunts her cleavage in a triangle bra, which she pairs with lacy high-waisted panties and a matching garter. Connected to the girdle are sheer over-the-knee socks that’ve been tucked into a pair of cowboy boots. She completes the look with gloves and a cowboy hat, of course.

Noticeably missing from the tour poster was an image of the singer in assless chaps, which has practically become the defining uniform of the Cowboy Carter era. Perhaps she’s saving the cheeky garment for the stage.