Beyoncé Stripped To Her Skivvies In A New Levi's Campaign

While Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s double denim outfits live on in infamy, Beyoncé has kept reinventing the trend, wearing everything from denim bras to bedazzled jeans all at once. So it’s only natural that the singer turned her Cowboy Carter tune “Levii’s Jeans” and her love of denim into a collaboration with the brand.

On Sept. 30, Levi’s dropped their first campaign starring Beyoncé, reimagining classic Levi’s ads and looks — which she calls the “ultimate Americana uniform” — through her eyes. “Denim on denim has often been seen through a male lens, so this reimagining campaign, which celebrates the iconic female perspective, is important to me,” she said in a press release.

Beyoncé’s Levi’s Campaign

In her first commercial, entitled “Launderette,” Beyoncé delivered on her “Levii’s Jeans” lyrics and gave us “high fashion with a simple white tee.” The star walks into a laundromat in a fitted cropped white T-shirt and classic high-waisted Levi’s jeans, proving she serves glamour in even the simplest looks.

Naturally, Bey also delivered on her accessories, strutting her stuff in black sunglasses and metallic blue heels. She wore a brown leather belt with a custom “Levii’s Jeans” buckle and complimented her look with a denim cowboy hat.

However, it doesn’t take her long to throw her belt into the washer and strip down to her skivvies, revealing a pair of white Levi’s boxer briefs and long ankle socks. Somehow, Beyoncé even manages to make that look like high fashion.

YouTube / Levi's

Beyoncé’s Denim Fits

Beyoncé and Levi’s are a natural fit, considering how Bey can turn denim into couture-worthy ensembles on many occasions. In June, she rocked ultra-short denim Daisy Dukes under a vintage leopard- and floral-print robe on Instagram, serving both coquette and country vibes.

Instagram / Beyoncé

A month prior, she delivered a new take on the Canadian tuxedo, pairing light-wash denim shorts with matching slouchy thigh-high boots, giving the illusion that she’s wearing chaps (which she’s done many times before). She paired the look with a light blue sheer mockneck tee and a floor-length denim coat with fur sleeves, making for the ultimate denim-on-denim look.

Just call Bey the new queen of denim.