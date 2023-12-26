Snow isn’t the only thing that’s glistening this holiday season — Beyoncé has entered the chat. Last week, the “Diva” singer took a surprise trip to Brazil and her travel outfit was glitzier than the sparkliest Christmas lights.

Beyonce’s Sparkly Denim Bra

Last week, Beyoncé flew to Brazil for a massive surprise. Following a screening of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, Beyhive members showed up to an exclusive “Club Renaissance” after-party where they were greeted by the “Halo” singer. And while all her Brazil looks have been top-tier, it was her on-flight ensemble that was arguably the best.

While en route to South America, Beyoncé took pics inside her private jet. Leaning into the exposed bra trend — a look she’s been rocking since her Destiny’s Child days — the singer wore a denim bra positively covered in crystals. The cups were linked together by a thin strap across the cleavage for a modern, cut-out-inspired detail.

The Canadian Tux, Yassified

If anyone needed further confirmation that she’s an “ALIEN SUPERSTAR,” just look at the rest of her outfit. While mere mortals tend to travel in comfortable sweats, Beyoncé’s outfit of choice was utterly ornate.

She took a contentious classic — the Canadian tuxedo — and infused it with her glitzy Renaissance Tour style. To match her statement bra, she wore high-waist jeans with intricate embroidery that sprawled across both legs.

Upping the fashion ante, she turned the denim set into a three-piece number, with the addition of a long crystal-encrusted jacket that fell to her knees. Though her jacket is sold out, both the bra and jeans (from Brazilian designer PatBO) are still available to shop for $895 and $1,100, respectively.

She further merchandised her masterpiece of an outfit with white cat-eye sunnies that popped against her “chantilly” blonde locks and finished with metallic silver slingbacks.

Santa Claus isn’t the only one traveling in style this season.