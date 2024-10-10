Beyoncé always shows out when she shows up. On Tuesday, Oct. 8, the singer stopped by the 2024 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City, where she supported her mother, Tina Knowles, who was honored as one of the outlet’s Mothers of the Year. In the process, she hopped on one of 2024’s biggest color trends (butter yellow) — and totally nailed it.

Bey oozed elegance at the NYC event while posing for photos alongside her mom and former Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland, and the Old Hollywood style she embodied has the BeyHive buzzing.

Bey’s Monroe-Inspired Look

With a platinum blond Marilyn Monroe-esque ‘do, Beyoncé attended the ceremony wearing a bold butter yellow knit top, tucked into her gold silk skirt that was taken straight out of Sergio Hudson’s Spring 2025 ready-to-wear collection.

Queen Bey accessorized her top and skirt with a matching belt buckled around her waist.

Tina Knowles, Beyoncé, and Kelly Rowland at the 2024 Glamour Women of the Year awards. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Glamour

For jewelry, she wore a massive gold and silver square-shaped ring, which she proudly showed off on Instagram, along with a cocktail menu featuring her very own SirDavis whisky.

Old Hollywood Is All The Rage

To celebrate her newly released liquor, the “Break My Soul” songstress recently hosted a star-studded launch party at Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris, France, where she turned heads in another Marilyn-inspired ‘fit.

This time, Bey slipped into a glittering Gucci gown adorned in gold sequins and designed with a plunging neckline.

Beyoncé / Instagram

With her perfectly styled curly platinum blond bob, the pièce de résistance of the star’s launch party look was her custom SirDavis bottle purse, which was dripping with gold and silver gems.