Beyoncé is no longer in her country era. After concluding her landmark Cowboy Carter Tour in July, where she donned an endless array of chaps, furs, and cowboy hats, the singer is channeling Old Hollywood glamour once again and got particularly sultry for her 44th birthday on Sept. 4.

On Sept. 14, Beyoncé took to Instagram to share her gratitude to fans. “Thank you so much for my birthday love,” she wrote. “I’m thankful to God for another year. Peace and Love.” Of course, she posted photos of her birthday ’fit as well.

Beyoncé’s Birthday Dress

Beyoncé embraced multiple naked fashion trends, donning a lingerie-inspired, sheer maroon gown featuring a skin-tight bustier with a high-cut hem, which led to a floor-length, see-through skirt with polka-dot stitching and geometric panels. The dress featured a floral lace hem, complete with a dramatic train that trailed the floor.

Instagram / Beyoncé

Bey paired her dress with a complementary burgundy fur coat, letting it fall casually down her arms. Under her dress, she appeared to be wearing a pair of open-toe black heels. Otherwise, she went accessory-free, ensuring that all eyes were on her stunning look.

Beyoncé’s Plunging Gown

In a separate Instagram post, Beyoncé shared photos from her recent outing at the Reform Alliance Casino Night Gala in Atlantic City, co-hosted by her husband Jay-Z. In true Bey fashion, she posed for photos to showcase her extravagant look before heading to the event.

She donned a dramatic, golden gown, featuring a plunging neckline with a triangle cutout and elegant pleats that descended her floor-length skirt. Just like on her birthday, she topped her dress with fur, this time choosing a long brown coat that she wore like a cape.

Instagram / Beyoncé

Rather than letting her look do the talking, Beyoncé loaded up on accessories, even sharing a close-up of her statement necklace, made of twin beaded gold chains and a large gem pendant. She completed her look with gold open-toe pumps and aviator sunglasses.