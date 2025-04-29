Beyoncé isn’t going country — she’s always been country. This is essentially the mission behind her Cowboy Carter Tour, which opened on April 28 at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. While Bey served up her signature awe-inspiring spectacle, she challenged the crowd’s perception of country, expanding the boundaries of the genre, establishing its Black roots, and demanding fans to “never ask permission for something that already belongs to you.”

Bey’s message is perhaps most evident in her tour wardrobe, which features a seemingly endless array of fringe, cowboy hats, and assless chaps, proving that she’s the garment’s number one fan. Much like her songs on Cowboy Carter, her take on country attire pushed the boundaries of what country can be.

Beyoncé’s Fringe Chaps

Beyoncé opened the show in true luxe cowgirl fashion, taking typical country garb and making it much more glamorous. She took the stage in a crisp white bodysuit with a plunging neckline, cinched in with a pair of matching chaps featuring a metallic geometric buckle and long waves of fringe.

She topped off her chaps with a cropped long-sleeved jacket, featuring a motocross-inspired collar and even more fringe lining the sleeves, which translated beautifully onstage. She completed her look with a matching cowboy hat and leather boots with a bedazzled pointed toe, of course.

Beyoncé’s Headline Catsuit

For the next act, Beyoncé drew inspiration from every article written about her and incorporated elements from these pieces into her costume. She donned a newspaper-style full-body catsuit, featuring grayed-out headlines and images from a fictional newspaper named The Echo, most of which were inspired by her song “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM.”

During “Formation,” she added a black cowboy hat to her look, proving that you can “never take the country out of me.”

Beyoncé’s Denim On Denim

Beyoncé took her song “LEVII’S JEANS” to heart, wearing “denim on denim on denim.” She donned a shimmering fitted jumpsuit made of patchwork denim that was bedazzled with rhinestones. Her look also featured an unbuttoned plunging neckline and an oversized gold “Cowboy Carter” belt buckle.

Naturally, the catsuit had even more fringe lined along her sleeves, and they blended perfectly into her custom heels. Of course, she added yet another cowboy hat, this time with a complimentary denim print.

Beyoncé’s “Jolene” Look

During the show, Beyoncé took the crowd to “Jolene’s,” a strip club joint inspired by her cover of Dolly Parton’s classic.

She flew across the venue in a neon horseshoe, wearing a sheer red catsuit featuring star appliques stitched across the bedazzled mesh fabric and fringe tassels dotted across her sleeves and legs. As per usual for this tour, she completed her look with a red cowboy hat that would’ve made Jolene proud.

Beyoncé’s Finale Dress

Beyoncé saved her strongest statement for last. For the grand finale, she wore a dramatic and voluminous American flag gown that draped across the stadium floor, paired with a bedazzled sheer bodysuit and matching starred and striped gloves.

With a replica of the Statue of Liberty’s face behind her, Bey single-handedly redefined what it means to look patriotic.