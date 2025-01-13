11 years ago, Beyoncé wore her nakedest Grammys dress of all time.

If there’s one celeb who knows how to start a conversation, it’s Beyoncé. Within the last decade, Queen Bey has been generating buzz with genre-bending albums like Renaissance, Cowboy Carter, and Lemonade, and redefining the live show landscape with unforgettable performances at music festivals and football games alike. But members of the BeyHive know she’s been causing a stir for much longer, starting with a digital drop that altered the course of music history forever.

In case you need a refresher, on Friday, Dec. 13, 2013, the pop star quietly released her fifth solo studio album, Beyoncé, with no promotion or fanfare whatsoever. The world was (understandably) shook, generating 1.2 million tweets in 12 hours, and selling over 1 million copies worldwide in the span of just six days. The LP introduced several phrases into the cultural lexicon forever — raise your hand if you still say “I woke up like this” to this day — and captivated audiences with its unprecedented visual component. Simply put, by the end of 2013, the only person who was running the world was Beyoncé.

Needless to say, all eyes were on Mrs. Carter by the time the 56th annual Grammys rolled around a month later. And while its then-recent release meant her self-titled album was ineligible to be nominated for the Jan. 26, 2014 telecast, that didn’t stop the singer from stealing the show with a jaw-dropping naked dress that would continue to be talked about for years to come.

Beyonce’s Floral Sheer Gown

Designed by Project Runway alum Michael Costello and styled by Ty Hunter, the long-sleeved dress boasted a boat neckline and was adorned with white lace and a mesh overlay that invited Beyoncé’s skin to tastefully peek through the floral pattern thanks to the sheer paneling on the arms, legs, and all throughout the stomach.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In fact, the garment was so transparent that the nude bra she wore underneath was totally (and unapologetically) visible.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

From behind, the saucy number featured a low cut that hit just above the tailbone for a backless silhouette that allowed the artist to show even more skin. The sheer construction carried all the way down the back of the dress.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

As for glam, she styled her hair in a brown and blonde ombré bob parted down the middle while donning a merlot-tinted lip stain for a pop of color. She completed the look with a smokey eye — it was 2014, after all.

Her Opening Outfit Was Spicy

In true Beyoncé fashion, the superstar opened the show — and subsequently brought the house down — with rousing performance of “Drunk in Love.” For the number, the Ivy Park founder wore a black sheer button-down atop a sparkly black bra and paired the look with a black garter (which she wore in lieu of pants), and sheer polka dotted tights. And if that weren’t spicy enough, she finished off the look with a caged harness.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She may not have walked away with a trophy, but Beyoncé won the night regardless.