While Santa Claus typically works Christmas Day, he could’ve filed his OOO this year, because Beyoncé did all the gift-giving on her own.

On Wednesday, Dec. 25, the 32-time Grammy winner gifted the world with the best present ever when she performed her Cowboy Carter hits live for the very first time. In fact, she practically turned a regular football game into another Super Bowl to do so. Dubbed “Beyoncé Bowl,” she took over the Houston Texans versus Baltimore Ravens halftime break and performed a 12-minute medley streamed live on Netflix.

While the spectacle could’ve rivaled her former Super Bowl performances (her guest stars included Post Malone, Shaboozey, and BeyHive’s favorite, Blue Ivy Carter), the real star of the Netflix special was her outfit. Two words for ya: assless chaps.

Beyoncé’s Booty-Baring Number

As with anything Bey does, her entrance was part of the performance. She rode through the parking lot of NRG Stadium — in her hometown of Houston — atop a white horse. She matched her ride, too. Singing “16 CARRIAGES,” she wore an all-white ensemble that included an oversized cowboy hat from ASN Hats, a floor-length feathered coat from the Roberto Cavalli archives, and a “Cowboy Carter” sash like the one she wore on her album cover.

Photo by Julian Dakdouk

The “Diva” songstress tossed her coat when she arrived at the stadium, revealing her outfit: a plunging collared bodysuit with buttons down the center covered in a rhinestone-encrusted paisley pattern.

Brooke Sutton/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Since the release of Cowboy Carter in March, Beyoncé practically turned assless chaps into her signature look. Naturally, she had to whip them out for this special performance. Her choice of chaps matched her sparkling onesie. It featured the same swirly embellished pattern, a massive bedazzled buckle belt that displayed the album name, and lace-up details on each side of her legs. Both pieces were from Lindsey James Show Clothing.

Photo by Julian Dakdouk

She completed her look with Christian Louboutin boots covered in rhinestones that glistened when she line-danced. She kept the drip going with her massive Lorraine Schwartz necklaces and ring.

Honorable Mention: Blue Ivy Carter

Another major highlight of the special was when Blue Ivy showed up for a real-life boogie and hoedown. Naturally, her ’fit was also noteworthy.

Dancing to “Texas Hold ‘Em” beside her mama, the 12-year-old wore a strapless bustier with wide-leg fringe pants from Frolov, a stark contrast to Bey and her dancers’ assless chaps. She did, however, accessorize like the rest of them. Like the dancers, she wore a “Cowboy Carter” sash and a cowboy hat from Stetson. Meanwhile, she twinned with her mom in a diamond-clad choker necklace and a bedazzled belt buckle.

Screenshot via Netflix

Bey’s firstborn has made it a habit of stealing the spotlight at her mom’s gigs. She captivated the BeyHive’s hearts when she made brief cameo performances at the Renaissance World Tour and, more recently, proved she could hold her own sartorially when she attended the Mufasa: The Lion King premiere in matching gilded mother-and-daughter looks.

Petition for Blue Ivy to join the (yet-to-be-announced) Cowboy Carter Tour.