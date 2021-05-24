Beauty
From Gabrielle Union’s retro hair flip to Doja Cat’s floating eyeliner.
Getty Images/ Kevin Mazur / Contributor; Kevin Mazur / Contributor
The Billboard Music Awards is like the Super Bowl for musicians. Unlike the Grammys, artists’ wins are actually based on fan engagement — so the red carpet is their chance to shine for us. Here are the 9 best beauty looks of 2021’s awards show that viewers can’t stop thinking about.
Getty Images/ Rich Fury / Staff
As a performer for the evening, Karol G opted to take her makeup look to a more 3-D level and paired sparkly eye decals with her turquoise hair.