Billie Eilish has never been afraid to get experimental with her fashion choices, and this year’s Grammys look is certainly no exception. In fact, some might even say the style is out of this world...and more specifically, one that lies behind King’s Cross Station’s Platform Nine and Three-Quarters.

The Grammy winner — who is nominated for seven additional awards tonight — arrived to the ceremony in a particularly creative take on an all-black ensemble, wearing a dramatic coat as a cape paired with skinny sunglasses and a Y2K-inspired spiky updo. Most fans are focused on the coat cape situation, though, which might look familiar: Many are comparing the 20-year-old’s 2022 Grammys aesthetic to none other than goth icon Professor Severus Snape of Harry Potter, who so famously leans into black cape couture whilst sauntering the Hogwarts halls. Basically, the oversized black coat paired with the dark, straight hair, makes for a serious Severus Snape moment. And we couldn’t love Elish more for it.

