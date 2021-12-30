Billie Eilish loves a ’90s fashion moment, be it on the red carpet, on stage, or off duty. While she lives for the cool retro trends — like logomania and activewear at its prime — the singer also doesn’t stray away from the more polarizing styles of the era.

Indeed when you think back to the ’90s, there are some trends that might leave you scratching your head, whether headgear like bucket hats or the sneakers your Dad used to wear on repeat. Well, Eilish is bringing quite a few of those one-of-a-kind looks back with fervor.

For nights out on the town, lounging on the couch, or something in between, she’s got a ’90s trend that you might have at once turned your nose up to, but are now ready to reconsider.

This season, consider taking a cue from the 19-year-old performer who didn’t even live through the ’90s herself.

From bike shorts to Dad sneakers and more, here are the top seemingly “ugly” ’90s trends that Billie Eilish loves. And exactly how to shop them for yourself.

Billie Eilish’s Bucket Hat Getty Images A remnant of the late ’80s and early ’90s, bucket hats are Eilish’s headwear of choice. Here, she matches the topper with her entire look, down to her nails.

Billie Eilish’s Bucket Hat Off-White Sportswear Bucket Hat Nike $30 $14 View product Channel the singer with a white version that will complement every color in your closet.

Billie Eilish’s Overalls Getty Images When slipping into her head-to-toe ‘90s garb, Billie Eilish loves the addition of a pair of overalls, especially in a bright color.

Billie Eilish’s Overalls Overall - Tessa SLINK Jeans $118 $47.20 View product With a blue denim pair, you can style your overalls with a single T-shirt, or with a sweater and coat layered on top like Eilish.

Billie Eilish’s Dad Sneakers Getty Images The singer loves a chunky Dad sneaker to punctuate her ’90s-inspired sportswear look.

Billie Eilish’s Dad Sneakers UB2-S Gel 1130 Sneakers ASICS $105 $87 View product If neon isn’t your thing, go for a pair with light neutral colors that you can pair with floral dresses and baggy jeans alike.

Billie Eilish’s Bike Shorts Getty Images Though bike shorts have been making a slow but sure comeback, Billie Eilish chose the look from Burberry when performing in October 2021. She topped the look with an equally ‘90s-friendly oversized top.