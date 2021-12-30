Celebrity Style
Every "Ugly" '90s Trend Billie Eilish Wears Like A Pro
From Dad sneakers to bucket hats.
Billie Eilish loves a ’90s fashion moment, be it on the red carpet, on stage, or off duty. While she lives for the cool retro trends — like logomania and activewear at its prime — the singer also doesn’t stray away from the more polarizing styles of the era.
Indeed when you think back to the ’90s, there are some trends that might leave you scratching your head, whether headgear like bucket hats or the sneakers your Dad used to wear on repeat. Well, Eilish is bringing quite a few of those one-of-a-kind looks back with fervor.
For nights out on the town, lounging on the couch, or something in between, she’s got a ’90s trend that you might have at once turned your nose up to, but are now ready to reconsider.
This season, consider taking a cue from the 19-year-old performer who didn’t even live through the ’90s herself.
From bike shorts to Dad sneakers and more, here are the top seemingly “ugly” ’90s trends that Billie Eilish loves. And exactly how to shop them for yourself.
