Gentle Reader, it seems that there’s a young lady vying to be a member of the ton — or at least, channeling the crew Lady Whistledown loves to gossip about. Billie Eilish just entered her Bridgerton-core era and I’m totally here for it.

Eilish posted pics of her Easter weekend celebration to the ‘gram on Tuesday. And in between snaps of her candy-stuffed basket and a pic with the hand of her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford (which sent the comments section into a tizzy, naturally), were pics of her hyper-femme ensemble that recalled the hit Netflix series.

The “Bad Guy” singer wore a white ruched dress with blue flowers that look like they were hand painted — on brand for the wealthy Bridgerton family. It even had a bustier top that gave the famed Bridgerton boob look (one Eilish previously rocked at the MET Gala).

The dress hails from Yuhan Wang’s Spring 2022 collection, featuring long puff sleeves, which Eilish expertly hiked up to add even more volume. The result? An extra poufy off-the-shoulder style that served Regency flair. Despite her decidedly dainty dress styled with layered pearl and gold necklaces (shop her exact chain here), Eilish didn’t veer too far from her signature punk princess aesthetic.

Edging up the delicate number, the musician exposed her blush bra straps and wore white fishnet stockings embroidered at the knee with pearls in the shape of hearts. She also reached for frilly floral socks and tied the look together with comfy white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers — a staple for the artist.

Madame Delacroix would totally approve.