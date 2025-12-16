Billie Eilish is anything but a follower. Since she burst onto the scene in 2017, the “Ocean Eyes” singer has been a certified trend-setter in the music industry — and that reputation has followed her to the fashion world, too.

When it comes to styling, Eilish has made a name for herself by going against the grain with her signature baggy ‘fits and colorful tresses. But she isn’t always opposed to embracing the latest fads. In a Dec. 14 Instagram story, Eilish cosigned the polka dot trend in a plunging crop top.

Billie’s Polka Dot Top

Eilish is a big fan of using clothes to express herself. “The thing that I've been preaching about since I first started is wear what you want. Dress how you want, act how you want, talk how you want, be how you want,” she told Vanity Fair back in 2021.

Sometimes, wearing what you want also translates to rocking the latest trends. Based on a Dec. 14 Instagram story, it looks like polka dots are calling Eilish’s name. In the photo, which was originally posted by songwriter and producer Lucy Healey, Eilish wore a plunging navy blue crop top with white polka dots. She paired the tank with black jeans and silver jewelry.

The More Patterns, The Better

Trend-spotters and fashion experts have all been predicting that maximalism take over in 2026 — so it seems like Eilish will continue to be right on trend. When it comes to rocking patterns, polka dots are about as low-key as the the “Birds of a Feather” singer gets.

Eilish tends to gravitate towards bigger prints and bold colors, like in her Dec. 13 Instagram post, where she donned a T-shirt covered in thick orange and blue stripes. She topped off the look with transparent sunglasses.

Eilish even manages to stand out in patterns that are designed to blend in. In another photo from that day, she wore an oversized jersey with a camouflage pattern. She paired the sporty green top with oversized gym shorts, tall athletic socks, and a pair of black and orange Air Jordan sneakers.

Eilish’s love for prints is looking like a pattern.