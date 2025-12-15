Billie Eilish’s music can’t be put in one category — and her sense of style is just as versatile. For years, the Hit Me Hard and Soft singer’s wardrobe was defined by baggy, streetwear-inspired ‘fits.

Early in Eilish’s career, these androgynous looks helped distinguish her from her pop peers. But according to Eilish herself, the oversized ‘fits were also a way for her to manage her insecurities. “I was wearing all these baggy clothes, and it was my style, but at the same time, it was how I could feel comfortable in my body and not feel tied to how my body looks,” she told Complex in a 2024 interview.

These days, Eilish has stepped into her own, still sporting her signature grunge aesthetic, but with some trendy twists.

Billie’s Sheer Top

In a Dec. 13 Instagram post, the “Happier Than Ever” singer embraced her streetwear roots, while incorporating the naked dressing trend. In a mirror selfie, Eilish wore an oversized sheer T-shirt, which revealed the silhouette of her black bra underneath. The bright yellow top featured a Porsche logo on the pocket and ripped cutouts across the chest.

Eilish kept her accessories casual. She wore a backwards baseball cap and simple jewelry, including a silver ring and pendant necklace. A yellow wristband on her left hand added an extra splash of grunge to the overall ‘fit.

Billie’s Plunging Top

Eilish’s journey to discovering her personal style wasn’t always straightforward. When her album, Happier Than Ever, was released in 2021, the singer responded to critiques of her skater boy-inspired closet by making a dramatic swing in the opposite direction.

“I couldn't just, like, wear a skirt once,” she told Complex at the time. “I had to completely reverse everything and be this girly girl for a second and have these pink nails, blonde hair, skirts, dresses, button-ups, bras, and lingerie.” Eilish no longer subscribes to this all-or-nothing mentality — now, she tries to have a more balanced approach to her styling.

In a Dec. 14 Instagram story, posted by songwriter and producer Lucy Healey, Eilish embraced the girly girl aesthetic. In the photo, she wore a plunging tank top in a trendy polka-dot print. She paired the top with black jeans and a dainty silver necklace with a red charm.

She really can do it all.