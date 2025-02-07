All the underwear talk between Billie Eilish and Charli XCX in their joint track, “Guess,” may have prompted the former to strip down to hers — in a new campaign, that is.

Like Rihanna, Ariana Grande, and Sabrina Carpenter, the “Birds of a Feather” songstress belongs in the cadre of singers who’ve launched fragrance lines. After debuting her first, Eilish, in 2021, she’s since created two more blends — Eilish No. 2 & No. 3. On Thursday, Feb. 6, she dropped the latest installment in her scent journey with Your Turn. Naturally, she starred in the new perfume’s corresponding campaign where she wore only undergarments.

Billie’s Retro Lingerie Look

In the accompanying video, Eilish was near-undressed, a stark pivot from her usual layered style. She donned a lacy slip with a semi-sheer brassiere detail, a cinched waist, and a semi-flared miniskirt. In an ivory hue, it looked remarkably close to undergarments of Old Hollywood icons, à la Marilyn Monroe in The Seven-Year Itch.

If the look feels familiar, that’s because Eilish has worn a similar style four years ago, on a Vogue cover. In June of 2021, Eilish made waves modeling retro intimates including a lacy pink corset (her cover look) and a beige corseted bodysuit akin to this. (It’s also not her first time channeling the late Hollywood great. She looked very Marilyn at the 2021 Met Gala.)

S/O To Her Preppy Accessories

Despite the retro feel of her clothing — or lack thereof — Eilish’s accessory choices kept the look modern and preppy. She donned chunky cream socks with black stripes pulled up to her calves for an effortlessly preppy vibe.

Her had another bookish choice in her signature skinny eyeglasses. The unassuming eyewear is a massive trend in the fashion world, infiltrating runways and celebs’ closets alike.

Get A Bottle Here

The unexpected juxtaposition of the outfit’s spicy focal point and preppy add-ons clued fans in on the scent, a blend of notes one wouldn’t think would go well together but somehow works. Described as a “warm, woody, and fresh scent,” Your Turn mixes ginger, peach, and sandalwood. It comes in a sleek bottle designed to look like two chrome dice stacked atop the other. Now available to shop on the artist’s site, it goes for $90 for a 100 mL bottle.

Slays all around.