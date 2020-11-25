Black Friday deals and holiday season sales have started early this year - and there are genuinely some fantastic deals out there to be had. There's no better time than the present to get some of that festive shopping done and to stock up for yourself in the process.

If you've been waiting all year for small appliances and your favourite beauty products to be heavily discounted, the wait is over. And we think you shouldn't waste time scouring through the thousands of on-sale items to find the deepest discount.

Instead, we did the dash around for you to find all the items you've been meaning to buy and try (including that Elemis cleanser.) This also includes:

We even found the mattress the internet is obsessed with on sale with 35% off.

Bookmark this page, because we'll be adding more deals to be had through the rest of this week. But for now, may the sales be in your favour!

50% Off A SodaStream SodaStream Genesis Sparkling Water Maker Soda Stream £99.99 £45.99 See on John Lewis It couldn't be a better time to buy a SodaStream. With festive celebrations on the horizon, this is the gift that keeps on giving (and a huge 50% off!). And when its less than £50, you can buy one for a loved one too. This pack comes with a one-litre BPA-free reusable bottle and a CO2 gas cylinder that makes up to 60 litres of sparkling water.

20% Off This Diptyque Baies Candle DIPTYQUE Baies scented candle 190g Selfridges When you use code, SELFCCE £47 £37.60 See on Selfridges Another day, another iconic candle brand we covet. This time, Diptyque's Baies scented candle is 20% off. Think the sultry notes of Blackcurrant leaves, Blackcurrant buds, Bulgarian roses, and Ambergris to fill your home with this festive season.

35% off an iRobot Vacuum Cleaner iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum Cleaner Amazon £344 £226 Ready to hand your housework over to the iRobot Roomba? Hundreds of reviewers give it a 5 star review - citing 'convenience' and 'easy to use' as the biggest pros. And at 35% off, it's a bargain.

20% off Apple AirPods Apple AirPods Pro, Noise Cancelling with Charging Case John Lewis £249 £199 See on John Lewis Sick of untangling your headphones? Go wireless with these Apple Airpods. They're noise cancelling and come with a charging case (that can deliver 24 hours of battery charge). Save £50 when you buy them today.

20% Off ghd Original IV Styler ghd Original Styler ghd £109 £87 See on ghd Ready to hang up your old styling tool and upgrade to a ghd? It doesn't get more iconic than the ghd Original IV Styler. This flat iron glides through hair, at an optimal styling temperature of 185°C. At 20% it's probably a good idea to buy one for your mum or sister too.

15% off Byredo's Candles BYREDO Bibliothéque Candle Liberty £59 £50.15 See on Liberty THE candle of 2020? We think so. Byredo candles are rarely discounted, so when we saw the Liberty sale, we had to share the news. 15% off the delicious Bibliothéque candle that will fill your home with fruity, floral scent all through winter.

50% off Marc Jacobs Dot EDP MARC JACOBS Dot Eau de Parfum 50ml Very £57 £29.99 See on Very With fragrance notes of jasmine, coconut water and orange blossom, Marc Jacob's Dot Eau de Parfum is the perfect stocking filler, or addition to your own fragrance selection. At 50% it's a no brainer.

35% Off The Mattress Everyone Loves Emma Original Mattress Emma £529 £343 See on Emma Mattresses aren't an 'everyday' purchase - so when we saw the Emma Original mattress was a huge 35% off, we had to share the news. If you're ready to upgrade your existing mattress, or graduate from a double to a kingsize, the award winning Emma foam mattress might be the one. With a 200-Night Trial, if you're not happy you can send it back.

40% off Nike Flyknit Trainers Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit Nike £139.95 £83.97 See on Nike If your 2021 goals include running or exercising more, take advantage of this huge 40% discount. These trainers are designed to reduce injury and support your body as it moves. You also have the pick of 15 fun colour ways to suit your personality and style.

28% Off This Handheld Lint Remover BEAUTURAL Portable Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover Amazon £16.99 £8.79 See on Amazon Make your clothes look new again for less than £9. Powered by batteries, this portable fabric shaver and lint remover captures woolly bobbles and fluffy with ease.

41% Off Urban Decay's *Iconic* Nake Heat Eyeshadow Palette NAKED HEAT Eyeshadow Palette Urban Decay £43 £25.80 See on Urban Decay Urban Decay's eyeshadow palettes require little introduction thanks to their cult-status. With close to one thousand 5-star reviews on their website, beauty buffs deem this to be one of the most inclusive and versatile palettes out there. At over 40% off, the Naked Heat Palette makes a fabulous self-gift or stocking filler.

50% Off This Incredibly Handy Tefal Stick Blender Tefal Optichef Quartzite Hand Blender Amazon £69.99 £34.99 See on Amazon Become even more of a whizz in the kitchen with Tefal's Hand Blender. It comes with a stick-blender, whisk and mini-food processor accessories. At an incredible 50%, you'll be blitzing up a soup in no time at all.

28% Off The Nespresso Machine & Milk Frother You Always Wanted Nespresso Vertuo Next with Milk Frother Amazon Plus! Claim 100 Coffee Capsules Plus 2 Months’ Coffee Subscription For Free When You Buy This Product £249 £180 See on Amazon We found this Nespresso Nertuo Next with Milk Frother with a huge £70 discounted. PLUS you can claim free coffee posts when you make your purchase. Hold my espresso.

20% Off Clinique's Most Loved Moisturiser Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+™ 125ml Clinique Plus, choose a free full-size product as a gift when you spend £55+ £32 £25.60 See on Clinqiue Clinique's 20% Off Everything Sale really stopped us in our tracks. Pick up their iconic Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ at a total bargain. Your dry winter skin will thank you.

20% Off Kiehl's Vitamin C Range KIEHL'S Powerful Strength Line-Reducing concentrate serum 50ml Selfridges £52 £41.50 See on Selfridges Vitamin C is one of 2020's hottest beauty ingredient. And Kiehl's Powerful Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate Serum with 12.5% Vitamin C has fast become a favourite for beauty experts who trust their clinical formulas. Did we mention it's 20% right now?

30% Off This Iconic Cleansing Balm Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm Elemis £44 £30.80 See on Elemis Elemis' Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm has become a firm favourite to beauty experts. Infused with English Rose Oleo Extract, this cleansing balm smells incredible and is deeply nourishing. It turns into a hydrating milk when it comes into contact with water, cleansing away the skin's impurities.

35% Off This High Powered Nutribullet NUTRiBULLET 600 Series Amazon £89.99 £56.99 See on Amazon This Nutribullet will blitz your smoothie or juice in a matter of seconds. Its 600W motor and cyclonic technology ensures fruit, vegetables and nut nutritionist are perfectly extracted and blended into your favourite health drink. This 8-piece set includes: high torque power base, extractor blade, tall cup, recipe and nutritional guides.

44% Off This 5* Reviewed Vaccuum With Anti Hair Wrap Technology Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Anti Hair Wrap Technology Amazon £349 £196.90 See on Amazon Our Cleanfluenced columnist is a huge fan of the Shark Upright Vacuum with Anti Hair Wrap Technology. And so are Amazon reviewers of which 85% give it 5-star reviews. It's hugely discounted for Black Friday this this - you can take it home for less than £200. Make sure Santa knows this is the one you want, ASAP.

34% Off Benefit's Gimme Brow Gel In Jumbo Size Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel Jumbo Size Benefit £34.50 £22.50 See on Benefit This jumbo size Benefit Gimme Brow Volumizing Eyebrow Gel will keep your brows tamed all through 2021. At 34% off, you can treat a friend too.

42% off Echo Dot with Alexa All-new Echo Dot (4th generation) | Smart speaker with Alexa Amazon £49.99 £28.99 See on Amazon Always wanted an Alexa, but haven't taken the plunge? At 42% off, you really have no excuses now. This discreet speaker with Alexa will transform the way you access music or control your smart home features. At this price, you could even surprise a family member with their very own Echo Dot.