Black Friday deals and holiday season sales have started early this year - and there are genuinely some fantastic deals out there to be had. There's no better time than the present to get some of that festive shopping done and to stock up for yourself in the process.
If you've been waiting all year for small appliances and
your favourite beauty products to be heavily discounted, the wait is over. And we think you shouldn't waste time scouring through the thousands of on-sale items to find the deepest discount.
Instead, we did the dash around for you to find all the items you've been meaning to buy and try (
including ) This also includes: that Elemis cleanser.
We even found
the mattress the internet is obsessed with on sale with 35% off.
Bookmark this page, because we'll be adding more deals to be had through the rest of this week. But for now, may the sales be in your favour!
It couldn't be a better time to buy a SodaStream. With festive celebrations on the horizon, this is the gift that keeps on giving (and a huge 50% off!). And when its less than £50, you can buy one for a loved one too. This pack comes with a one-litre BPA-free reusable bottle and a CO2 gas cylinder that makes up to 60 litres of sparkling water.
20% Off This Diptyque Baies Candle
Another day, another iconic candle brand we covet. This time,
Diptyque's Baies scented candle is 20% off. Think the sultry notes of Blackcurrant leaves, Blackcurrant buds, Bulgarian roses, and Ambergris to fill your home with this festive season. 35% off an iRobot Vacuum Cleaner
Ready to hand your housework over to the
iRobot Roomba? Hundreds of reviewers give it a 5 star review - citing 'convenience' and 'easy to use' as the biggest pros. And at 35% off, it's a bargain.
Sick of untangling your headphones? Go wireless with these
Apple Airpods. They're noise cancelling and come with a charging case (that can deliver 24 hours of battery charge). Save £50 when you buy them today. 20% Off ghd Original IV Styler
Ready to hang up your old styling tool and upgrade to a ghd? It doesn't get more iconic than the
ghd Original IV Styler. This flat iron glides through hair, at an optimal styling temperature of 185°C. At 20% it's probably a good idea to buy one for your mum or sister too.
THE candle of 2020? We think so. Byredo candles are rarely discounted, so when we saw the Liberty sale, we had to share the news. 15% off the delicious Bibliothéque candle that will fill your home with fruity, floral scent all through winter.
50% off Marc Jacobs Dot EDP
With fragrance notes of jasmine, coconut water and orange blossom, Marc Jacob's Dot Eau de Parfum is the perfect stocking filler, or addition to your own fragrance selection. At 50% it's a no brainer.
35% Off The Mattress Everyone Loves
Mattresses aren't an 'everyday' purchase - so when we saw the Emma Original mattress was a huge 35% off, we had to share the news. If you're ready to upgrade your existing mattress, or graduate from a double to a kingsize, the award winning Emma foam mattress might be the one. With a 200-Night Trial, if you're not happy you can send it back.
40% off Nike Flyknit Trainers
If your 2021 goals include running or exercising more, take advantage of this huge 40% discount. These trainers are designed to reduce injury and support your body as it moves. You also have the pick of 15 fun colour ways to suit your personality and style.
28% Off This Handheld Lint Remover
Make your clothes look new again for less than £9. Powered by batteries, this portable fabric shaver and lint remover captures woolly bobbles and fluffy with ease.
41% Off Urban Decay's *Iconic* Nake Heat Eyeshadow Palette Urban Decay's eyeshadow palettes require little introduction thanks to their cult-status. With close to one thousand 5-star reviews on their website, beauty buffs deem this to be one of the most inclusive and versatile palettes out there. At over 40% off, the Naked Heat Palette makes a fabulous self-gift or stocking filler. 50% Off This Incredibly Handy Tefal Stick Blender
Become even more of a whizz in the kitchen with
Tefal's Hand Blender. It comes with a stick-blender, whisk and mini-food processor accessories. At an incredible 50%, you'll be blitzing up a soup in no time at all. 28% Off The Nespresso Machine & Milk Frother You Always Wanted
We found this Nespresso Nertuo Next with Milk Frother with a huge £70 discounted. PLUS you can claim free coffee posts when you make your purchase. Hold my espresso.
20% Off Clinique's Most Loved Moisturiser
Clinique's 20% Off Everything Sale really stopped us in our tracks. Pick up their iconic Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ at a total bargain. Your dry winter skin will thank you.
20% Off Kiehl's Vitamin C Range
Vitamin C is one of 2020's hottest beauty ingredient. And Kiehl's Powerful Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate Serum with 12.5% Vitamin C has fast become a favourite for beauty experts who trust their clinical formulas. Did we mention it's 20% right now?
30% Off This Iconic Cleansing Balm Elemis' Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm has become a firm favourite to beauty experts. Infused with English Rose Oleo Extract, this cleansing balm smells incredible and is deeply nourishing. It turns into a hydrating milk when it comes into contact with water, cleansing away the skin's impurities. 35% Off This High Powered Nutribullet
This Nutribullet will blitz your smoothie or juice in a matter of seconds. Its 600W motor and cyclonic technology ensures fruit, vegetables and nut nutritionist are perfectly extracted and blended into your favourite health drink. This 8-piece set includes: high torque power base, extractor blade, tall cup, recipe and nutritional guides.
44% Off This 5* Reviewed Vaccuum With Anti Hair Wrap Technology 34% Off Benefit's Gimme Brow Gel In Jumbo Size 42% off Echo Dot with Alexa
Always wanted an Alexa, but haven't taken the plunge? At 42% off, you really have no excuses now. This discreet speaker with Alexa will transform the way you access music or control your smart home features. At this price, you could even surprise a family member with their very own Echo Dot.
30% Off This Cute, T-Sonic Facial Cleanser
If removing 99.5% of dirt and impurities from your pores is what you're after, the Fereo Luna is for you. It's T-Sonic waves works to both clean and it enhances its absorption of those fancy serums you love to use.