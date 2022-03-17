While a tube of black lip gloss may be quite intimidating for even the most daring beauty lovers and makeup collectors alike, dark-hued gloss is totally having its moment on social media right now. With a recent surge of interest and intrigue on TikTok, beauty creators have been trying the seemingly intimidating trend for themselves, and surprisingly, loving the results.

Earlier this year, drugstore powerhouse and budget-friendly fave, e.l.f. Cosmetics, launched their Cookies ‘N Dreams Collection, featuring a now-viral, sheer black lip gloss in the shade Cookie Dreams. On bare lips, the formula adds a richness and depth to one’s pout, creating a sultry effect that looks effortlessly rosy and “just bitten.” When paired with your favorite neutral lipstick or brown lip liner, however, the shimmering gloss glides comfortably on top, creating a warmth that intensifies and enhances your current lip look.

Miami-based TikToker, Krystal Marie, has proudly claimed her unofficial role as “TikTok’s black gloss ambassador.” In a recent video, she excitedly explains to her beauty-loving followers that “black gloss makes every lip combo a little bit toastier” — and it seems the TikTok community can’t get enough of the lip-enhancing staple, with her followers requesting she try even more lip combinations (like black lip gloss over red lipstick, for example) in the comments.

Ready to shop the black lip gloss trend? Check out three solid options below.

We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.