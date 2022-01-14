Clear some space on your vanity because the e.l.f Cosmetics Cookies n’ Dreams Collection is here: a super sweet eight-piece limited-edition lineup of skin care and makeup goodies inspired by the delectable treat. The tastiest part? Each item is under $10.

The collection is now live on the brand’s website and at Walmart.com and will show up on Walmart shelves on Jan. 22. And if you’re the kind who never skips out on dessert, you’ll appreciate its sweet theme: Think creamy and frosty pigments, enticingly-scented skin care, and moisture-infusing formulas that deliver a delicious glow.

First, about the eyes: Within e.l.f.’s new collection are blendable eyeshadow sticks in long-wear metallic and matte hues inspired by the cookies and cream shades — including a chocolate-y brown, a charcoal-y black, and a creamy white. The brand has also added an eyeshadow palette to the line, which features eight ultra-pigmented hues in both creamy satin and shimmer finishes. For the lips, you can snag the cookies and cream-scented lip gloss. To apply it all, there are the Single Scoop Face Sponge and Cookies ‘N’ Dreams Brush Set (the latter of which keeps the ice cream shop theme going strong with cute, swirly handles).

Also notable? e.l.f.’s best-selling primer gets a revamp. Give your makeup a covetable canvas with the new Just The Cream Poreless Putty Primer, which comes with a subtle ice cream scent but is still guaranteed to hold your makeup in place all day and deliver a flawless finish. And to help combat dry, winter skin as you wear it, your skin gets added hydration as the velvety concoction is infused with squalane, a natural antioxidant that mimics the body’s natural oils to infuse moisture.

e.l.f. Cosmetics

And, because it all starts with healthy skin, e.l.f. is offering the Cookie Lovers Overnight Mask. The whipped formula uses jojoba beads moisturize, and you can prep your lips with the Cookie Crumble Lip Exfoliator — a concoction with a cookies and cream-scent and sugary texture to slough dead skin cell buildup for a smoother lipstick application.

With a product lineup this sweet, consider it the dessert of your makeup bag.

