In 2018’s A Simple Favor, Blake Lively’s martini-guzzling character Emily Nelson was entangled in a missing-person-turned-murder mystery. Now that Emily is back in Another Simple Favor, the 2025 sequel to Paul Feig’s original film, she’s embroiled in yet another twisty criminal situation — at her impending wedding, no less. So to attend the New York screening of her movie, Lively winked at her character’s entanglements the best way she knows how: by way of her outfit. Behold, her a lattice-style gown.

Blake’s Sheer Bustier

If there’s one thing Lively is going to do, it’s method dress. When Lively was promoting the first film in her dark comedy franchise, for example, she dressed exactly like her character in a series of tuxedos and pantsuits, similar to what her fashion PR exec alter-ego wore on screen. Now that her character embraced a dreamier, more romantic wardrobe as a bride-to-be, Lively has mimicked the style pivot IRL for this press circuit, tossing her tailored wardrobe for flowy, voluminous silhouettes.

On Sunday, April 27, Lively walked her film’s red carpet screening in New York wearing a seafoam green Tamara Ralph gown. The mesh bustier was completely see-through, save for the lattice-style weave. In contrast to the cagey top, her skirt was a draped chiffon triumph.

TheStewartofNY/WireImage/Getty Images

Leaning into her unexpected accessory styling ethos, the Gossip Girl alum paired her dress with jade dangly earrings and a slew of chunky floral bangles and rings.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Peep Her Martini Glass-Shaped Bag

Later that day, she donned a monochromatic butter yellow look: a simple fitted tee tucked into a silk column skirt and cinched with a belt.

She yassified the look even further with her choice of accessories: crystal-encrusted pointed-toe pumps and a bedazzled Judith Lieber bag shaped like a martini glass, Emily’s favorite drink.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

The bag designer is the celeb’s go-to for kitschy bags, which have been trending since 2023. Don’t be fooled by the novelty style, however, this sparkly stunner will set you back $5,795.