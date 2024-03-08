Any fashion editor will tell you: an outfit’s only as only as good as its accessories. Even the most beautiful ball gown falls flat without proper merchandising. A covetable shoe, a beautiful piece of jewelry, or a stand-out bag can be the difference between wearing your clothes and styling them.

In my personal fashion editor opinion, handbags are the best way to achieve that effortless chicness — which is probably why my collection is nearing 100. The simplest dresses instantly feel cool when I’m toting my favorite Prada shoulder bag or a one-of-a-kind thrift store purchase.

That said, dropping a full paycheck is by no means required. Plenty of styles are worth the investment — I write about them for a living — but you can absolutely achieve the same levels of outfit elevation via more affordable brands, if you tap into the right trends.

In 2024, those trends include: sleek new shapes, like half-moon, east-west, and barrel; electrifying colors, like sour cherry; and whimsical design details, like rhinestone bows and lip-shaped clutches. Any one of these emerging styles is all but guaranteed to polish up even your most worn basics. More on that, right ahead.

2024’s Bag Trends To Know About

Take a scroll through the handbag selection of any of your favorite retailers and you’ll see barrel-shaped bags in every form. Bottega Veneta, Tory Burch, Mango, YSL — they’re all wholeheartedly embracing the rounded shape.

Of all the enticing handbags on this list, this trend alone is perhaps the most wearable. Unlike the micro bag fad, which is only applicable for days when you don’t actually need a purse, tubular designs are inherently functional, because of the diverse range of adaptations. Laptop carriers can shop jumbo barrel bags, while minimalists can house their essentials in a tiny tube style.

It all started with one bag: Gucci’s Horsebit Chain. The archival style re-launched late last year, puffier and more fabulous than ever, and was immediately spotted in the manicured clutches of Dakota Johnson, Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, and more. The drop featured a range of neutrals, a sage green, and one standout: a poisonous cherry red, Rihanna’s personal favorite.

A season later, the color was in every Spring/Summer collection — the likes of which are now hitting shopping carts worldwide. Acne Studios’ glossy crimson creation, for example, was the star of New York Fashion Week, while Diesel released a curved baguette that feels decidedly futuristic.

Coquettecore, the Sandy Liang effect, whatever you want to call it — bows have been, and will continue to be, affixed to anything and everything possible. Though it started with dainty hair ribbons, in 2024 collections, the knot has been maximized. Designers are now releasing jumbo styles so grand, they’re more bow than bag.

In recent months, almost every fashion house in the game has released some form of crescent-shaped bag. New releases, like the Gucci Half Moon, the Valentino Moon, and the Sofia Richie-approved Pada Arqué, signal an industry-wide shift toward circular shapes.

The simple but noticeable shape gives these bags a modern feel, without being overly trendy — making them the perfect subject for a long-term fashion investment.

In 2023, you couldn’t click a single trend roundup without reading the phrases “quiet luxury,” “stealth wealth,” or “old money.” And though fashion is now moving more toward the exaggerated, the hunger for luxury remains.

In the coming year, this will be made apparent through the streamlined creations of Michael Kors, Charles & Kieth, Saint Laurent, and more. Popular styles come with a structured outer and are fitted with a singular piece of hardware — often, a Birkin-esque turn-lock clasp. Tory Burch’s iteration, specifically, is hugely popular among editors and influencers.

A massive silver clutch shaped like a pair of lips wasn’t on my 2024 shopping list, but it is now. The kitsch movement has gone mainstream, resulting in an influx of interestingly-shaped accessories. Hearts and stars are major players, of course, but other options include animals, insects, and various tropical fruits.

Naturally, Coach is leading the charge, with their famously whimsical designs, but even the highest of high-fashion brands are taking part. Though Chanel is known for their sophisticated quilted bags, a funky star-shaped cross-body is one of their most sought-after new releases.

Having been worn by the likes of Beyoncé, Kylie Jenner, and Zendaya, Alaïa’s cultural impact is insurmountable. One such instance is the rise of horizontal bags. Inspired by the label’s famous Le Teckel, many of 2024’s newly-released handbags feature a long-ways body with thin, but lengthy, shoulder straps.

The trend is becoming so prevalent that even legacy styles are being given the east-west treatment. Who What Wear reports Hermès is re-releasing their beloved Shoulder Birkin, an elongated version of the iconic bag. Jacquemus, too, has reimagined their Le Chiquito as the Le Chiquito Long — no description needed there, as the name speaks for itself.