Blake Lively has been a huge fan of Britney Spears, channeling the singer in multiple looks throughout the years. However, the actor paid her biggest homage to the pop singer at the Aug. 6 premiere of her new movie It Ends With Us, by wearing one of her most iconic vintage dresses.

Before the premiere, Lively left a loving note to Spears on her Instagram Story, calling her “the ultimate queen.” She wrote, “Britney, us millennials all have a story of a moment, or of years that you made us want to shine and inspire awe, with strength, and joy and immensely hard work. Thank you for your example and your contribution to women telling their stories.”

At first, many people thought Lively was campaigning to play Spears in her just-announced biopic. However, she included a photo of Spears in the same dress that she’d wear later that night, which meant she was leaving an Easter egg for her followers.

Blake’s Britney Tribute

At the New York premiere, Lively turned heads in a vintage Versace gown that Spears wore in 2002, alongside designer Donatella Versace. “It is Britney's actual dress,” she told People. “It should be in the Smithsonian or the Met. But it’s on me. I feel so lucky!”

Blake Lively at the It Ends With Us New York Premiere on August 06, 2024. John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images

The sequined dress features the colors of Spears’ 2001 Britney era, with swirling light pink, yellow, sky blue, and lavender floral patterns. The gown features embellished flowers at the waistline and a one-shoulder halter neckline.

Because Lively knew that nothing could outshine her dress, she kept it simple when it came to accessories, donning iridescent silver heels and complimentary rings from Lorraine Schwartz.

Britney’s Original Look

Much like Lively, Spears let the dress shine when she wore it to Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show in 2002, cementing the look as one of her most memorable ensembles.

Britney Spears at the Versace Spring 2003 runway show in Milan. Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Getty Images

Lively’s nod was especially clever given that a cover of Spears’ 2004 hit “Everytime” is featured in The End of Us, with the singer being thanked in the end credits. Her character, Lily Bloom, is also a flower shop owner, meaning the floral number fits perfectly with the spirit of the film.