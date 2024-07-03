7 Years Ago, Blake Lively Channeled Britney Spears With This Bra-Baring Look

Britney Spears’ impact is unmatched, especially when it comes to fashion. Even Blake Lively has been known to take the occasional cue from the Princess of Pop.

Over seven years ago, the actor channeled Spears on the red carpet by showing off her bra in a glamorous look that seemed tailor-made for an epic awards show performance. (Only Lively didn’t perform that night, obviously, but she left a major winner.)

Blake’s Britney-Inspired Look

At the 2017 People’s Choice Awards, Lively wore a sparkly black fringe Elie Saab dress that looked amazing on stage when she won Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress, beating out Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep, Amy Adams, and Emily Blunt.

Her glittery black bra underneath gave off major rockstar vibes, as did her accessories. She wore oversized diamond-shaped earrings, strappy black heels with gold and silver studs, and a black leather clutch with a silver crystal clasp.

Blake Lively poses in the press room at the 2017 People's Choice Awards on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Britney’s Bra-Exposing Looks

Lively’s look seems inspired by Spears’ long-sleeved LBD at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards, where she famously performed with a snake. Her little black dress had lacy see-through fabric that showed off her matching black bra and underwear.

Britney Spears arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 6, 2001 in New York City. George De Sota/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Almost 15 years later, Spears did it again (pun intended) at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards, where she received the Music Icon award. The Grammy winner exposed her lingerie on the red carpet in a sheer mini-dress, complete with gem patterns, a sheer lacy train, and fishnet boots that really drive the coquette-ish look home.

Britney Spears arrives at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Oops!... She Did It Again

Like Spears, Lively embraced the exposed bra trend once again. On June 14, the actor attended a Book Bonanza event in Texas, wearing a button-up black dress with sheer sleeves. While the bottom half was filled with colorful floral embroidery, her collar was left unbuttoned so her satin bra could be part of the look.

Blake Lively seen at Book Bonanza on June 14, 2024 in Grapevine, Texas. Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Clearly, the legacy of Spears’ iconic and daring looks carries on today.