You can take Blake Lively out of Gossip Girl, but you can’t take her character Serena van der Woodsen from Lively. Ever since the beloved series ended in 2012, the actor has become a fashion icon in her own right. However, Serena’s inspiration has been omnipresent in Lively’s wardrobe, from decadant florals to hot pink mini dresses.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise that she carried Serena’s spirit on one of fashion’s biggest nights (no, not the Met Gala). On Oct. 28, Lively showed up to the 2024 CDFA Awards alongside Michael Kors, sporting an elegant and uber-chic look from the designer that Serena (and even her BFF-slash-frenemy Blair Waldorf) would’ve been very proud of.

Blake’s All-White Look

For the award ceremony, Lively selected an all-white ensemble, defying post-Labor Day fashion rules. She wore a simple and clean white dress from the Michael Kors Collection, with a scoop neckline and a gathered waistline tied into a knot at her hip, revealing a thigh-high leg slit.

She topped her gown with a matching crisp white blazer, adding a corporate-core touch to her formal eveningwear.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Lively amped up the elegance of her ensemble with her footwear and accessories. She added a glam touch to the naked shoe trend, donning crystal-covered sheer pumps. She completed her look with sparkling Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, including a diamond pendant necklace, a studded tennis bracelet, and a double teardrop-shaped ring.

Serena’s All-White Looks

Lively’s get-up was reminiscent of one of Serena’s most beloved outfits on Gossip Girl: the White Party look. In the first episode of Season 2, Serena and the gang attended the Hamptons soiree in an ethereal white gown fit for a Greek goddess, with a plunging neckline, cinched-in waist, and flowy skirt that’s perfect for a beach day.

She elevated her coastal look with some uber-glam accessories, including golden open-toe heels, an extra long silver chain necklace, and an oversized beaded cuff bracelet on her wrist. Together, the ensemble made Serena resemble famed Grecian women Aphrodite, which is why it’s remained a fan favorite for over a decade now.