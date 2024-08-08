Blake Lively’s Nakedest Looks On Her It Ends With Us Press Tour

Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us press tour is the Gossip Girl reboot we deserved. Her entire movie promotion has been a Serena van der Woodsen flashback; She’s been spotted all over New York, wearing multiple outfits a day — all barely there, over-the-top designer pieces. That said, however much Serena- (or Blair-)coded her outings are, all her looks pay homage to a different alter ego.

Method dressing has become such a massive Hollywood trend, and no project has been handed a more straightforward sartorial theme than its protagonist — a florist named Lily Bloom. Lively ran with it, leaning into the floral motif so hard in recent weeks that she practically dresses as biodiversity.

Thankfully, Lively is a style whiz and has kept her flowery ensembles captivating with fashion-forward (read: risqué) details. Ahead, her most scantily clad takes on floral dressing. You’ll never look at botanicals the same way again.

Blake’s Braless Suiting

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Striving for balance between masculine and utterly daring, Lively wore a boxy, oversized suit adorned with florals on the London leg of her press tour. She paired the Stella McCartney top with matching loose trousers, also blooming with garden varietals.

While typical suits have three coordinated pieces, her set was visibly missing a third. In fact, she ditched a top (and bra) altogether and showed major cleavage. She even gave a peek of her sheer tights under her waistband. It doesn’t get spicier than this.

Boudoir-Inspired

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Lively has always been dubbed a real-life Barbie. Fittingly, she channeled the Mattel doll in a pink mini that looked like it was plucked from her boudoir. With a corseted bodice and floral lace trim, her frilly mini could double as lingerie.

Edgy In Leather

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Florals can be edgy too. Need proof? Peep Lively’s leather biker jacket and Bermuda shorts co-ords, which she also rocked braless. The punky black set by Dauphinette was softened by the mix of colorful flowers painted on the fabric. She completed her look with rhinestone-encrusted heels and a floral mani.

Underwear: Flaunted (Twice)

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

After Lively flaunted her Versace underwear (a pink bra and pink high-waist panties) under an embellished crop top and bedazzled jeans, she realized she wore her bottoms backward. Oops! She fixed her faux pas by rewearing the entire outfit just to show off her “Versace” waistband right side up. It was worth the repeat.

Itty-Bitty Mini

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Her most Serena-coded look so far has got to be this intricate mini by Oscar de la Renta. Awash in an ombré of flowers, the Deadpool & Wolverine actor wore a teeny dress — with a micro mini hem and a cleavage-flaunting neckline. She paired it with crystal-encrusted earrings and heels. 10/10, no notes.

Unexpected Cutouts

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even in wardrobe staples, Lively knows how to keep things interesting. Case in point: her white tank top and jeans look at a surprise screening in Texas. To keep the pairing from looking basic, she chose jeans with flower cutouts that crept up from her ankles to her thighs, showing slivers of skin. Designed by Valentino, the pants cost an eye-watering $19,000. So, no, not basic at all.

A Sheer LBD

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lively took a stab at Hollywood’s favorite sheer trend in a sculpted LBD with an exaggerated waist. The see-through fabrication wasn’t spicy enough, it seems, that she left the top of her dress unbuttoned to put her bra on full display. In keeping with her motif, beaded flowers bloomed from her micro mini hemline, like an embellished growing garden.

Going For A Plunge

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

You could consider this a summer dress: It’s floral, white, and flowy. But nothing about it was simple. Between the plunging neckline and appliqué-affixed peep-toe heels, the look definitely fell into fashion girl (dare I say Carrie Bradshaw) territory.

Her It Ends With Us press tour is truly the gift that keeps on giving.