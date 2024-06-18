Blake Lively is on a mission to promote her new movie, It Ends With Us, and is doing so in a style that would make her Gossip Girl character, Serena van der Woodsen, proud. As audiences await the big-screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel, Lively is captivating hearts (and fashion headlines) with a series of memorable red carpet looks while promoting the film.

Whether it’s a sequin mini dress or a floral pajama suit, Lively’s fashion sense is like a perfectly executed rom-com meet-cute: playful yet sophisticated. And her latest look proves that with a unique design and some well-placed accessories, denim can be downright dazzling.

Blake’s Cut-Out Denim Look

Over the weekend, Lively surprised fans at a movie theater in Grapevine, Texas, alongside her co-stars and the book’s author. Staying true to her character, Lily Bloom, a florist, Lively arrived wearing a white tank top and blue jeans — a seemingly casual look.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But when it comes to Lively, there’s nothing basic about her style. Those jeans? Valentino, naturally, boasting a cool $19,000 price tag and featuring an intricate patchwork of embroidered hibiscus flowers with cutouts — a cheeky nod to her character’s floral-arranging profession.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lively’s mastery lies in her ability to elevate the seemingly ordinary. The denim blues from the jeans and the pumps (Christian Louboutin, of course) harmonized perfectly with the floral motif, while her hoop earrings, statement rings, and bangles added sparkle to the overall look.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for the glam, Lively opted for a bronzed goddess glow with her signature honey-brown hair styled into loose waves, completing the picture of effortless chic.

And it’s likely just the beginning of Lively’s It Ends With Us promo tour fashion parade. Knowing her, expect a whirlwind of style moments that’ll be equal parts chic and surprising.